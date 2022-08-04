WILLIAMSPORT — For the second time in five tries, the Crosscutters fell in sudden death extra innings, this time to the State College Spikes in the middle game of the three-game set Wednesday at Historic Bowman Field.
Williamsport starter Blair Fredrick was solid, working a season-high 6.1 innings. He did allow a season-high three runs, two earned, on four hits in the no decision.
Travis Holt collected a pair of hits, including his first home run of the season. Nicholas Hussey also picked up a pair of hits, including a two-run double. Mitch Hundley picked up his first hit and RBI on the same swing, finishing 1-for-3.
Jesse Bolt suffered his first blown save of the season, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings of relief.
Christian Lopez gave up the winning tally in sudden death but will not be charged with the loss as the stats in sudden death do not count towards the season totals.
The Crosscutters drew their 271st walk of the season, setting a new single-season franchise record, besting the previous total set in 1999.
Williamsport concludes its three-game series with the Spikes at 12:05 p.m. today at State College. The Crosscutters’ next home game is 6:35 p.m. Tuesday versus the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
