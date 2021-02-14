SHAMOKIN - Coaches and wrestlers will tell you that at this time of year it's all about advancing along the tournament trail. That's true, but how a wrestler wins can make a statement, too.
Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly had that type of victory at the District 4 South Sectional tournament Saturday at Shamokin. The Mifflinburg senior dominated Southern Columbia's Kole Biscoe, a former state runner-up, in a 3-0 decision that didn't necessarily reflect the gap between the two - at least in this tournament.
The victory handed Gramly his third south championship, this time at 126 pounds, and was one of four finals wins for area wrestlers while nine others claimed a medal and advanced to the district tournament next Saturday at Williamsport.
Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich (285) and Lewisburg's Jace Gessner (106) and Kaiden Wagner (132) also finished first while Lewisburg's Logan Barlett (138) and Milton's Kyler Crawford (145), Nathan Rauch (215), and Nolan Loss (285) were runners-up.
Mifflinburg's Troy Bingaman (145) and Quentin Doane (215), Miton's Aven Ayala (189) and Lewisburg's Brady Cromly (160) earned the final transfer spot with victories in the consolation finals.
Southern Columbia won its sixth consecutive South Sectional team championship over Line Mountain (198-135.5). Milton was third (113.5), ahead of Mifflinburg (79.5) and Lewisburg (74).
Gramly began his victory with a big throw attempt and while it didn't produce points it set the tone for the rest of the match. Neither wrestler scored in the opening period but Gramly fought his way off the bottom in the second and converted a takedown at the edge of the mat with 47 seconds to go in the period.
He then rode Biscoe, a junior who earned his 100th career victory in the morning quarterfinals, for the remainder of the period and all of the third.
"Gabe had a great match today," Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. "He seemed to be in control to start."
It was Gramly's third career win over Biscoe who reached the state tournament last season but didn't place. Biscoe was beaten by Gramly twice in his freshman season when he lost to Gramly in the sectional finals but put together a hot state tournament that produced a runner-up finish at 113 pounds.
Sophomore heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich bounced back from a Thursday night fall at the hands of Class 3A stud Nate Schon, of Selinsgrove, with the Wildcats' second sectional championship when he pinned Nathan Loss in 35 seconds.
"For a sophomore he is very solid," Reber said. "I'm never afraid of Emmanuel getting taken down. He's very tough and very smart. If a wrestler makes a mistake, he capitalizes."
Lewisburg crowned a pair of champions with Jace Gessner (103) and Kaiden Wagner (132). Gessner picked up a fall in the semifinals and then used a second-period takedown and cradle combination for four points to grab a 4-2 decision over Line Mountain's Nolan Baumert.
"Jace had a great tournament," Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said. "He didn't have many guys in the bracket but they were all quality guys. They were a lot of good guys but Jace put a good day together. He's starting to believe in himself and he found a way to win."
Wagner also won a 4-2 decision over another Line Mountain wrestler, Mason Leshok, in a rugged and deep weight class, with a takedown in sudden victory overtime. He outlasted Midd-West's Conner Heckman, 2-0, in the semifinals on the strength of a first-period takedown.
The Lewisburg junior was pinned by Leshok in a mid-January dual meet.
"Mason got the better of Kaiden in that dual but Kaiden found a way to get it done today," Michaels said. "He got the takedown in overtime and gutted out a victory."
Logan Bartlett had a fall and a major decision on the way to the finals but was beaten by Southern's Ian Yoder.
Milton's three finalists each lost. Senior Crawford dropped a 5-1 decision to Southern's Patrick Edmondson in a weight class that matched 132 for depth of talent. While Crawford got in deep on Edmondson's legs twice, he couldn't finish either time. He also came close on a Peterson roll that might have been a difference maker. It was Crawford's closest of three losses to Edmondson this season.
Crawford avenged a loss to Line Mountain's Ian Coller in the semifinals when he used a three-point nearfall for a 4-2 decision. Crawford had lost, 15-9, to Coller in a dual meet earlier this season.
"Kyler wrestled with some confidence today," Milton coach Josh Anspach said. "I thought Kyler controlled that match with Coller in the dual meet for 5 minutes and 30 seconds. He is so good at making adjustments. He formulated a plan and stayed patient today."
Milton's Nathan Rauch lost a 5-3 decision to Mount Carmel's Damon Backes in the final at 215 while Loss fell to Miflinburgf's Ulrich at 285. Loss had a 13-second in his first bout and then upset Mount Carmel's Ryan Weidner, 9-4, in the semifinals.
