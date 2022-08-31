Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _ Tampa Bay 71 57 .555 6½ Toronto 70 58 .547 7½ Baltimore 67 61 .523 10½ Boston 62 68 .477 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 59 .535 _ Minnesota 67 61 .523 1½ Chicago 63 66 .488 6 Kansas City 53 77 .408 16½ Detroit 50 79 .388 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 83 47 .638 _ Seattle 71 58 .550 11½ Texas 58 70 .453 24 Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26½ Oakland 49 81 .377 34 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 82 48 .631 _ Atlanta 79 51 .608 3 Philadelphia 72 57 .558 9½ Miami 55 74 .426 26½ Washington 43 86 .333 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 55 .577 _ Milwaukee 68 60 .531 6 Chicago 55 75 .423 20 Cincinnati 51 77 .398 23 Pittsburgh 49 80 .380 25½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 38 .703 _ San Diego 71 59 .546 20 San Francisco 61 66 .480 28½ Arizona 60 67 .472 29½ Colorado 56 74 .431 35 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings Minnesota 4, Boston 2 L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2 Seattle 9, Detroit 3 Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Oakland 10, Washington 6 Houston 4, Texas 2 Minnesota 10, Boston 5 Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7 N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 7-9) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5 Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7 San Diego 6, San Francisco 5
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2 Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Oakland 10, Washington 6 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2 Colorado 3, Atlanta 2 Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m. St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
TennisUS Open ResultsTuesdayMen’s SinglesFirst Round
Grigor Dimitrov (17), Bulgaria, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-0, 7-6 (1), 6-0. Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2. Richard Gasquet, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-2. John Isner, United States, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5. Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5, 2-0, ret. Daniel Evans (20), Britain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. James Duckworth, Australia, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-3. Holger Rune (28), Denmark, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. Miomir Kecmanovic (32), Serbia, def. Learner Tien, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. Marin Cilic (15), Croatia, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4. Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-0, 3-0, ret. Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Borna Coric (25), Croatia, def. Enzo Couacaud, France, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6, 7-5. Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-3. Lorenzo Musetti (26), Italy, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9). Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-3. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3). Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. Denis Shapovalov (19), Canada, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Jack Sock, United States, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 1-0, ret.
Women’s SinglesFirst Round
