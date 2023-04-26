College baseball
Lycoming 4, Delaware Valley 2
Notes: First-year Josh Bottger delivered an opposite field single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to score first-year Zachary Pleska with the winning run to lift the Warriors to the win and a series sweep of Delaware Valley at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
After the Aggies (13-21, 7-14 MAC Freedom) got the first two outs of the eighth inning, Pleska singled into center field before first-year Gehrig Blanchard walked, forcing a pitching change. On the next pitch, Bottger delivered a single into shallow right field to score Pleska and a throwing error allowed Blanchard to score as well.
The win significantly improves the Warriors’ chances of earning the fifth and final MAC Freedom Championship slot, as they moved to 12-22 overall and 9-14 in the MAC Freedom, a half-game ahead of sixth-place Wilkes, who at 8-13 in league play have a three-game weekend set with last-place FDU-Florham on tap this weekend. The Aggies, a game behind the Warriors, have a three-game set with King’s, who are 2.5 games back of the Warriors at 6-15. Lycoming has one conference game left, scheduled with second-place Arcadia on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _
Baltimore 15 8 .652 4½
Toronto 15 9 .625 5
New York 13 11 .542 7
Boston 13 12 .520 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 10 .583 _
Cleveland 11 13 .458 3
Detroit 9 13 .409 4
Chicago 7 17 .292 7
Kansas City 6 18 .250 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 14 9 .609 _
Houston 13 11 .542 1½
Los Angeles 12 12 .500 2½
Seattle 11 12 .478 3
Oakland 5 19 .208 9½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 8 .667 _
New York 14 10 .583 2
Miami 12 12 .500 4
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 5
Washington 8 14 .364 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 16 8 .667 _
Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1
Chicago 13 9 .591 2
Cincinnati 9 15 .375 7
St. Louis 9 15 .375 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _
Arizona 13 12 .520 ½
San Diego 12 13 .480 1½
San Francisco 10 13 .435 2½
Colorado 8 17 .320 5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Atlanta 11, Miami 0
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99
Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106
Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122
Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121
Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117
Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101
Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84
Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97
Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 3, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117
Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122
Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99
Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114
Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
New York 3, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97
Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90
Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79
Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93
Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western Conference
Sacramento 2, Golden State 2
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123
Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97
Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125
Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109
Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124
Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112
Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93
Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101
Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT
Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80
Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113
Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111
Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT
Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
Hockey
NHL Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston 3, Florida 1
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1
Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3
Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2
Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2
Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1
Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2
Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Tuesday, April 25: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3
Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3
Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, April 25: Dallas 4, Minnesota 0
Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Colorado 2, Seattle 2
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1
Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2
Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4
Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1
Tuesday, April 18: Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1
Thursday, April 20: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Saturday, April 22: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Monday, April 24: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Thursday, April 27: Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 29: Vegas at Winnipeg, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Winnipeg at Vegas, TBA
