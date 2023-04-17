College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 4, Kutztown 3Game 2: Kutztown 7, Lock Haven 4Notes:
Lock Haven (19-19, 9-13 PSAC East) split a PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader with visiting Kutztown (18-18, 12-8 PSAC East) today (Sunday). The Bald Eagles celebrated Senior Day with a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win in game one. Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, finished game one with two hits. After today, Good, a candidate for Division II National Player of the Year, has 65 hits on the season. Those 65 hits are the seventh most in school history for a single season. Good also has 29 stolen bases on the season, the third most for a single season.
Game 1: Lebanon Valley 10, Lycoming 1Game 2: Lycoming 1, Lebanon Valley 0Notes:
Junior Kylie Russell tossed a four-hit shutout in the second game, striking out eight and throwing 113 pitches to lead the Warriors to a 1-0 win over MAC Commonwealth-leading Lebanon Valley in non-conference action at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. Russell also scored the game’s lone run, as she led off the third with a single, moved to second after a hit batter and scored on a throwing error on a sac bunt from junior Kylie Segraves. In the circle, Russell (9-3) won her seventh straight decision with a dominating effo.t against the Flying Dutchmen (21-5 overall), mixing eight strikeouts, nine flyouts and four groundballs. Six runners reached base and just one made it to third before being left stranded in the sixth.
FridayGame 1: W. Chester 5, Lock Haven 2 (9 inn.)Game 2: W. Chester 5, Lock Haven 2Notes:
Lock Haven (18-18, 8-12 PSAC East) opened a weekend homestand with PSAC Eastern Division doubleheader versus West Chester (29-12, 17-3 PSAC East). In game 1, Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, scored a run. In game 2, Good, a candidate for Division II National Player of the Year, went 3-for-4 with a run scored. She now has 62 hits on the season and has cracked Lock Haven’s all-time top-10 for a single season.
BaseballGame 1: Misericordia 12, Lycoming 2Game 2: Misericordia 5, Lycoming 1Notes:
Junior Braden Campbell posted three hits in a pair of games against 21st-ranked Misericordia to lead Lycoming in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The Warriors (8-20, 6-12 MAC Freedom) racked seven hits in the second game to Misericordia’s six, but the Cougars (26-6, 13-3) used a four-run first inning to take control.
Women’s GolfBloomsburg takes fourth at Kutztown Spring InvitationalNotes: The Huskies finished fourth of five complete teams at the Kutztown Spring Invitational. Bloomsburg finished with a team-score of 361 for the second-straight day while Millersville took the team win with a score of 343. Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, tied for 17th overall with a round of 92.Men’s tennisBucknell 4, Holy Cross 1Notes:
The Bison closed out the regular season with a win over Holy Cross on Sunday. The Bison will head into next week’s Patriot League Tournament with a 14-7 record – the team’s most wins since 2016 – and a 4-3 conference record. The Bison sealed the victory with singles wins from three freshmen. Amar Tahirovic posted a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Alessandro Bizzarri at No. 1 singles. Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega won 6-4, 6-4 over Patrick Ling at No. 5, and McDonald won at No. 4 when his opponent had to retire at 2-1 in the first set. Bucknell tied for fourth place in the Patriot League standings alongside Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks edged the Bison 4-3 on Saturday in Bethlehem.
Women’s tennisLycoming 9, FDU-Florham 0Notes:
First-year Emma Kelchner reached 10 singles wins on the season to highlight a clean sweep for Lycoming as it beat FDU-Florham in MAC Freedom action. Kelchner also teamed with junior Emily Wolfgang to post an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles, while sophomore Rei Saar and junior Haley Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, notched an 8-2 win at No. 2 and sophomore Sarah Lanphear and first-year Greta Kimble added an 8-4 win at No. 3. In singles action, Seebold posted a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 4. The Warriors improved to 7-7, 2-3 in MAC Freedom. FDU-Florham fell to 1-7, 0-4.
Men’s trackLock Haven at Bucknell Bison ClassicNotes:
Lock Haven turned in a strong two days at the Classic. The meet included nearly 150 collegiate and club teams making it one of the largest meets of the weekend and the 2023 season. For the Bald Eagles, Milton High School’s Tanner Walter ran a huge personal-best time and a PSAC time of 15:09.40 to finish seventh in the 5,000-meter run.
BaseballMajor League GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 14 2 .875 _ New York 10 6 .625 4 Toronto 10 6 .625 4 Baltimore 9 7 .563 5 Boston 8 8 .500 6
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ Cleveland 9 7 .563 1 Chicago 6 10 .375 4 Detroit 5 9 .357 4 Kansas City 4 12 .250 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 9 6 .600 _ Seattle 8 8 .500 1½ Los Angeles 7 8 .467 2 Houston 7 9 .438 2½ Oakland 3 13 .188 6½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 4 .750 _ New York 10 6 .625 2 Miami 8 8 .500 4 Philadelphia 6 10 .375 6 Washington 5 11 .313 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 5 .688 _ Chicago 8 6 .571 2 Pittsburgh 9 7 .563 2 St. Louis 7 9 .438 4 Cincinnati 6 9 .400 4½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 7 .563 _ Los Angeles 8 8 .500 1 San Diego 8 9 .471 1½ San Francisco 5 9 .357 3 Colorado 5 11 .313 4
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1 Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2 Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3 Cleveland 6, Washington 4 Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7 Houston 8, Texas 2 Seattle 9, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0 Washington 7, Cleveland 6 Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1 Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4 Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 1, Colorado 0 N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings Texas 9, Houston 1 San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m. Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings Miami 3, Arizona 2 Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2 Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3 Cleveland 6, Washington 4 San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1 Seattle 9, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 5, Miami 0 Washington 7, Cleveland 6 Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4 Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings Seattle 1, Colorado 0 Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0 Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 1, Atlanta 0
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 1, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. x-Monday, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBA
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western ConferenceSacramento 1, Golden State 0
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23: Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
L.A. Clippers 1, Phoenix 0
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 1, Memphis 0
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Monday, April 24: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver vs. Minnesota
