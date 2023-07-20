Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 58 37 .611 _ Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 5½ Boston 51 46 .526 8 New York 50 47 .515 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 47 .510 _ Cleveland 47 49 .490 2 Detroit 43 52 .453 5½ Chicago 40 57 .412 9½ Kansas City 28 69 .289 21½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 58 39 .598 _ Houston 53 43 .552 4½ Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 Seattle 47 47 .500 9½ Oakland 27 71 .276 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 33 .649 _ Philadelphia 52 43 .547 9½ Miami 53 45 .541 10 New York 45 50 .474 16½ Washington 38 58 .396 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ Cincinnati 51 46 .526 2½ Chicago 45 50 .474 7½ St. Louis 43 53 .448 10 Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ Arizona 54 42 .563 1½ San Francisco 54 42 .563 1½ San Diego 46 50 .479 9½ Colorado 37 59 .385 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1 San Diego 9, Toronto 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3 Kansas City 11, Detroit 10 N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10 Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 4, Houston 3 L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Oakland 3, Boston 0 Minnesota 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5 Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Oakland 6, Boston 5 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1 San Diego 2, Toronto 0 L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 3, Kansas City 2 Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m. Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3 Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1 San Diego 9, Toronto 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3 Arizona 16, Atlanta 13 N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10 St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3 Colorado 4, Houston 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5 Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 6, Miami 4 Houston 4, Colorado 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3 Arizona 5, Atlanta 3 San Diego 2, Toronto 0 Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 10 2 8 38 25 12 Tampa Bay 10 5 4 34 32 20 Charleston 9 5 6 33 28 29 Memphis 8 4 6 30 32 28 Louisville 8 6 5 29 17 21 Birmingham 8 8 2 26 26 30 Tulsa 6 7 7 25 25 30 Indy 5 7 6 21 20 21 Detroit City FC 5 11 5 20 15 22 Loudoun 6 14 2 20 24 39 Miami 3 9 8 17 21 30 Hartford 2 13 4 10 23 41
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 9 2 8 35 31 12 San Antonio 9 3 7 34 37 21 El Paso 9 5 5 32 26 20 San Diego 8 5 6 30 34 25 Colorado Springs 9 10 1 28 26 26 Oakland 7 6 6 27 25 22 Monterey Bay FC 7 7 6 27 28 29 Phoenix 6 5 7 25 29 23 New Mexico 7 7 4 25 27 27 Orange County 7 9 4 25 22 27 Rio Grande Valley 5 5 9 24 21 26 Las Vegas 1 9 8 11 19 32 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 12
Charleston 1, Indy 1, tie Loudoun 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie Pittsburgh 1, Louisville 0 San Antonio 2, El Paso 1 Tulsa 1, Miami 0 Memphis 1, Oakland 1, tie
Friday, July 14
San Diego 5, Colorado 0
Saturday, July 15
Pittsburgh 2, Detroit City FC 0 Charleston 1, Miami 1, tie Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0 Orange County 3, Loudoun 1 Tulsa 3, Hartford 2 Rio Grande Valley 1, El Paso 1, tie Oakland 3, Monterey Bay FC 1 Memphis 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Wednesday, July 19
Detroit City FC 2, Louisville 0
Friday, July 21
Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m. Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m. Orange County at Memphis, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at New Mexico, 9 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Oakland at El Paso, 9:30 p.m. Hartford at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Colorado at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Oakland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Charleston at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Indy at Louisville, 8 p.m. El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m. Hartford at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m. Detroit City FC at Oakland, 10 p.m. New Mexico at Orange County, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Colorado at San Diego, 6 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Placed OF Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Agreed to terms with RHPs Kiefer Lord, Levi Wells, Jacob Cravey, Teddy Sharkey, Braxton Bragg, Zach Fruit, Nestor German, Blake Money and Zane Barnhart, OFs Tavian Josenberger, Matthew Etzel and Jake Cunningham, LHP Riley Cooper, C Cole Urman and INF Jalen Vasquez. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP John Schreiber to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP, Andrew Dunford, Jaynk Diaz, INFs Jim Jarvis, Carson Rucker and OF Brett Callahan. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 1B Matt Beaty to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Daniel Lynch IV on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Cox rom Omaha (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Salt Lake. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jonny Farmelo. Selected the contract of RHP Devin Sweet from Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Prelander Berroa from Arkansas. Optioned RHPs Ty Adcock and Isaiah Campbell to Arkansas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Alex Speas from Round Rock (IL). Optioned LHP John KIng to Round Rock. Designated LHP Taylor Hearn for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHPs Skylar Hales, Alejandro Rosario, Case Matter, Paul Bozagni, Brendan Morse, William Privette, Caden Scarborough and Izack Tiger, C Julian Brock, OF Quincy Scott, LHPs Josh Trentadue and Michael Trausch. Signed undrafted free agents RHPs Logan Bursick, Ryan Lobus, Luke Savage and Karl Hartman, INFs Anthony Calarco and Devin Hurdle. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of OF Jordan Luplow from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Nathan Lukes to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Joe Mantiply from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 15-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Released LHP Danny Young. Placed OF Sam Hilliard on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Seth Elledge from Gwinnett (IL). Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Mike Morin on a minor league contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INFs Josh Rivera, Yahil Melendez, Carter Trice and Drew Bowser RHPs Will Sanders, Grayson Moore, Ty Johnson and Nick Dean, INFs and LHPs Daniel Brown and Ethan Flanagan. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Tony Santillan and Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Brent Suter from the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Fernando Abad for assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl and OF Jonny Deluca from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Nick Robertson to Oklahoma. Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Danny Carrion, Peyton Stumbo and Cs John Lopez and Justin Miknis. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF David Villar from Sacramento. Placed INF Brandon Crawford o the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Named Jason Pearl chief revenue officer. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Paolo Espino on the 15-day IL. Transferred C Israel Pineda to the 60-day IL from his FCL rehab assignment.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed G Andrew Vorhees on the active/non-football injury list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Perrion Winfrey. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Alex McGough. Agreed to terms with TE Luke Musgrave on a rookie contract. Released C D.J. Scaife. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Tershawn Wharton on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Ontaria Wilson on the active/non-football illness list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB John Reid. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Isaiah Foskey to a rookie contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Darren Evans. Waived DB Leonard Johnson with an injury designation. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Will McDonald IV and C Joe Tippmann to rookie contracts .Placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Diontae Spencer and S Chuck Clark on injured reserve.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tomas Nosek to a one-year, one-way contract.
Minor League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.