SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run couldn’t quite pull off the upset as South Williamsport pulled away late to take a 45-41 Heartland-II victory over the Defenders on Monday.
Warrior Run (2-6) held a 33-29 lead going into the fourth quarter, but South Williamsport (5-1) tallied 16 points over the final 8 minutes to come back for the win.
Emily McKee nailed three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points. Alayna Wilkins chipped in eight points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next plays Milton on the road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
South Williamsport 45, Warrior Run 41At South Williamsport
Warrior Run 15 12 6 8 – 41 South Will. 11 8 10 16 — 45
Warrior Run (2-6) 41
Leah Grow 2 0-0 6; Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 4; Alayna Wilkins 2 3-4 8; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkelberger 1 0-0 3; Emily McKee 5 2-2 15; Abby Evans 1 1-2 3.
Totals:
14 6-8 41.
3-point goals:
McKee 3, Grow 2, Wilkins, Dunkelberger.
South Williamsport (5-1) 45
Abby Akers 0 0-0 0; Lacey Kriebel 4 0-0 12; Cladia Green 2 8-12 12; Piper Minier 4 3-4 11; Sofia Casella 2 0-0 4; Alizabeth Schuler 0 0-0 0; Aleigha Rieppel 2 2-5 6.
Totals:
14 13-21 45.
3-point goals:
Kriebel 4.
Boys basketball
Troy 69
Warrior Run 30
TURBOTVILLE — The Trojans jumped out to a 26-point halftime lead to roll to the nonleague victory over the Defenders.
Ryan Newton tallied 10 points and Carter Marr had nine to lead Warrior Run (1-8), which trailed 40-14 by halftime.
In the next game Warrior Run will host Line Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Troy 69, Warrior Run 30At Warrior Run
Troy 17 23 19 10 – 69 Warrior Run 5 9 10 6 — 30
Troy (7-1) 69
Mason Imbt 3 2-2 8; Jackson Taylor 0 0-0 0; Zeb Oldroyd 0 0-0 0; Ethan Vannoy 5 1-2 13; Ty Barrett 7 8-8 25; Devin Selleck 0 0-0 0; Evan Woodard 1 0-0 2; Lance Heasly 2 2-2 6; Trevon Teribury 0 0-0 0; Colin Coupland 0 2-4 2; Justice Chimies 3 0-0 7; Charles Oldroyd 1 2-4 4; JB Burbage 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
23 17-22 69.
3-point goals:
Barrett 3, Vannoy 2, Chimies.
Warrior Run (1-8) 30
Chase Beachel 0 1-2 1; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 3 2-5 9; Nathan Axtman 0 1-2 1; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cooper Wilkins 0 1-2 1; Mason Sheesley 3 1-2 8; Gavin Gorton 0 0-1 0; Ryan Newton 4 2-4 10.
Totals:
10 8-18 30.
3-point goals:
Marr, Sheesley.
JV score: Troy, 65-25. High scorer: WR, Yoder, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.