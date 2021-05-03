Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Washington 12 12 .500 _ New York 11 11 .500 _ Philadelphia 13 15 .464 1 Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 Miami 11 16 .407 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 11 .607 _ St. Louis 16 12 .571 1 Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3½ Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4½ Chicago 12 16 .429 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 17 11 .607 _ Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ San Diego 16 13 .552 1½ Arizona 15 13 .536 2 Colorado 10 18 .357 7

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings San Diego 6, San Francisco 2 Colorado 14, Arizona 6 Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1 St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0 Toronto 7, Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 7, San Diego 1 Arizona 8, Colorado 4 N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m. San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (Diaz 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 17 12 .586 _ Toronto 14 12 .538 1½ New York 14 14 .500 2½ Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3 Baltimore 13 15 .464 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 10 .615 _ Chicago 15 12 .556 1½ Cleveland 13 13 .500 3 Minnesota 10 16 .385 6 Detroit 8 21 .276 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 17 12 .586 _ Seattle 16 13 .552 1 Houston 15 13 .536 1½ Los Angeles 13 13 .500 2½ Texas 13 16 .448 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4 Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3 Baltimore 8, Oakland 4 Texas 8, Boston 6 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0 Toronto 7, Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4 Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4 Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0 Texas 5, Boston 3 Oakland 7, Baltimore 5 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 43 21 .672 — x-Brooklyn 43 22 .662 ½ New York 36 28 .563 7 Boston 34 31 .523 9½ Toronto 27 38 .415 16½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 35 30 .538 — Miami 35 30 .538 — Charlotte 31 33 .484 3½ Washington 29 35 .453 5½ Orlando 20 44 .313 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 24 .625 — Indiana 30 33 .476 9½ Chicago 26 38 .406 14 Cleveland 21 43 .328 19 Detroit 19 45 .297 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 36 28 .563 — Memphis 32 31 .508 3½ San Antonio 31 32 .492 4½ New Orleans 29 35 .453 7 Houston 16 49 .246 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Utah 46 18 .719 — Denver 43 21 .672 3 Portland 36 28 .563 10 Oklahoma City 21 44 .323 25½ Minnesota 20 45 .308 26½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 46 18 .719 — L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 3½ L.A. Lakers 36 28 .563 10 Golden State 32 32 .500 14 Sacramento 27 37 .422 19 x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 107, Detroit 94 Golden State 113, Houston 87 Miami 124, Cleveland 107 Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95 Atlanta 108, Chicago 97 Orlando 112, Memphis 111 New Orleans 140, Minnesota 136, OT Dallas 125, Washington 124 Utah 106, Toronto 102 Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 114 Portland 129, Boston 119 New York 122, Houston 97 Miami 121, Charlotte 111 Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120 Sacramento 111, Dallas 99 Philadelphia 113, San Antonio 111, OT Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Atlanta, 8 p.m. New York at Memphis, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 52 34 15 3 71 178 142 x-Washington 51 32 14 5 69 175 152 x-N.Y. Islanders 51 31 15 5 67 143 114 Boston 50 30 14 6 66 150 123 N.Y. Rangers 52 26 20 6 58 167 139 Philadelphia 51 22 22 7 51 144 186 New Jersey 51 17 27 7 41 136 178 Buffalo 52 13 32 7 33 126 185

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 51 34 10 7 75 166 121 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 x-Florida 53 34 14 5 73 175 148 Nashville 52 28 22 2 58 142 146 Dallas 51 21 17 13 55 140 133 Chicago 51 22 23 6 50 146 167 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 52 16 25 11 43 123 172

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 50 36 12 2 74 168 110 x-Colorado 49 33 12 4 70 171 120 x-Minnesota 50 32 14 4 68 162 135 St. Louis 49 23 19 7 53 147 154 Arizona 52 22 24 6 50 139 163 San Jose 51 20 26 5 45 138 176 Los Angeles 49 19 24 6 44 130 147 Anaheim 52 16 29 7 39 116 166

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 51 33 13 5 71 172 133 Edmonton 49 30 17 2 62 158 131 Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143 Montreal 50 23 18 9 55 145 145 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 141 177 Vancouver 45 19 23 3 41 119 147 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0 Carolina 2, Columbus 1, OT New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1 Toronto 5, Vancouver 1 Pittsburgh 3, Washington 0 Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT Florida 5, Chicago 4 Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 2 Edmonton 4, Calgary 1 Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT Boston 6, Buffalo 2 Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO Nashville 1, Dallas 0, OT Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Monday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 23 14 6 2 1 31 69 53 Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65 Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92 Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106 Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 24 12 9 3 0 27 74 72 Rockford 26 10 15 1 0 21 75 95

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67 Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76 Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77 WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91 Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 33 15 12 4 2 36 98 114 Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128 Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89 Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 3, Providence 2 Belleville 5, Toronto 3 Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3 Rochester 3, Syracuse 1 Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2 Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 2 Iowa 5, Chicago 2 Texas 5, Cleveland 2 Henderson 4, San Jose 0 Ontario 5, Colorado 4 Tucson 9, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1 Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0 Syracuse 5, Utica 2 Cleveland 3, Texas 2

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 2 0 1 7 5 3 New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1 Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3 Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4 New York 1 2 0 3 5 5 D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6 Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4 Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4 Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1 San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4 Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2 Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7 Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4 Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4 Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5 Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3 Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6 Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 1

New York 2, Chicago 0 Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 1 Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie Los Angeles FC 1, Houston 1, tie New England 2, Atlanta 1 Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0 Austin 1, Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 4, Portland 1 San Jose 4, D.C. United 1

Sunday, May 2

Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0 Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m. Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Philadelphia LHP Jose Alvarado three games and fined an undisclosed amount for inciting a benches-clearing incident during an April 30 game against the New York Mets. American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Oliver Perez outright to Columbus (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from alternate training site. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken and LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jacob Nottingham to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from alternate training site. Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Riley Adams and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony Castro, LHP Tommy Milone and C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud on the 60-day IL and Alex Jackson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C William Contreras from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Jeff Mathis. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 2B Jonathan India from the 10-day IL. Optioned LF Mark Payton to alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment. Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Colorado. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Mike Kickham. Placed RHPs Dustin May on the 10-day IL and Corey Knebel on the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Paxton Schultz to Toronto to complete the Feb. 15 trade of OF Derek Fisher. Optioned C Mario Feliciano to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dylan File from Biloxi (Double-A South) and placed on the 60-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Tyra Whitehead. HOCKEY National Hockey League TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Amir Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2021-22 season. Minor League Hockey American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Utica F Vincent Arseneau four games for a boarding incident during an April 30 game against Rochester. Auto racing Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday results Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series 360 Sprint Cars – 36 Entries 25-Lap ASCS A-Main: 1) 12 Blane Heimbach 2) 38 Steve Buckwalter 3) 77 Derek Locke 4) 95 Matt Covington 5) 52 Blake Hahn 6) 47X Dylan Westbrook 7) 8 Devon Borden 8) 35 Jason Shultz 9) 28F Davie Franek 10) 23X Pat Cannon 11) 23 Seth Bergman 12) M1 Mark Smith 13) 63 JJ Hickle 14) 10C Paulie Colagiovanni 15) 19 Colby Thornhill 16) 28 Scott Bogucki 17) 17B Ryan Bickett 18) 88 Travis Reber 19) 669 Brandon McGough 20) 72 Tim Shaffer 21) Ryan Stillwaggon 22) 47 Adam Carberry 23) 77X Alex Hill Lap Leader(s): Tim Shaffer 1-13; Steve Buckwalter 14-18; Blane Heimbach 19-25 Hard Charger: JJ Hickle +8 Heat Winners: Derek Locke, Colby Thornhill, Matt Covington, Steve Buckwalter B-Main Winners: Paulie Colagiovanni, Mark Smith Limited Late Models – 15 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 2 Andrew Yoder 2) 33K Devin Hart 3) 33 Trent Brennemen 4) 12K Jared Fulkroad 5) 93 Steve Todorow 6) 22 Casey Steinhoff 7) 92 Shaun Lawton 8) 32 Ethan Beasom 9) 99 Kyle Bachman 10) 57T Chase Bowsman 11) 27 Cayden Ranck 12) 89 John Schoch 13) 79 Dirk Rimrott 14) 7K Kenny Yoder DNS 15) 25 Colton Bear DNS Heat Winners: Jared Fulkroad, Kyle Bachman Roadrunners – 15 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 992 Terry Kramer 3) 10 Brad Mitch 4) 25 Nate Romig 5) 1 Smith Cope 6) 37 Will Brunson 7) 75 Daren Rice 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 60 Jimmy Kessler 10) 28 Miranda Minium 11) 60K Keegan Strawser 12) 75x Kevin Dobson 13) 14 Matt Ney 14) 11 Keith Bissinger DQ 15) 14 Josh Bender DNS Heat Winners: Terry Kramer, Nate Romig Clinton County Speedway Saturday results Limited Late Model: 1. Andrew Yoder 2. Joe Lusk 3. Jim Yoder 4. Mike Smith 5. Joe Loffredo 6. Denny Fourney 7. Tim Luben 8. Len Stroud, Sr. DNS: Nick Loffredo, Kaiden Bard Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Jason Geesman 3. AY Schilling 4. Cory Long 5. Nathan Stroup 6. Noah Jensen 7. Robert Tressler 8. Rich Fye 9. Rooster Peters 10. Gary Mellott 11. Brad Myers 12. Kris Orwig, Sr. 13. Todd Geyer Sr. 14. Brad Benton 15. Logan Hile 16. Ray Rothfuss 17. Kevin VanAmburg 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Skeetz Hockenbrock 3. Wyatt Rotz 4. Zachary Glass 5. Denny Rinehimer 6. Aidan Adams 7. Bobby Sanso 8. Dan Wertman 9. Logan Hammaker 10 Matthew Dixson 11. Tom Quiggle 12. Michell Holden 13. Rich Damore 14. Timmy Bittner 15. Hunter Zimmerman DNS James Bilger, Levi Brungard, Shaun Musser, Cory Stabley, Buddy Kramer, Tyler Puterbaugh 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Cody Hauck 4 Sierra Hauck 5. Dustin Roberts 6. Mitchell Holden 7. Timmy Bittner DNS Brock Puterbuagh 4 Cylinders: 1. Blake Snyder 2. Keith Haggen 3. Mike Luther 4. Kris Shirk 5. Dylan Craft 6. Nick Goutile 7. Chris Small 8. Brett Shirk 9. Skylar Witchley 10. Seth Derr 11. Cody Stover 12. Maddox Smith 13. Tim Muthler 14. Melvin Wiser 15. John Bainey16. Mike Hepler DNS Scott Englert, Kyle Strouse, Caden Kennedy Jr. 4-Cylinders: 1. Chloe Smith 2. Tanner Baney 3. Chelsea Cochran 4. Coty Maines DNS Emily Brouse

