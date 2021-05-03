Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Washington 12 12 .500 _ New York 11 11 .500 _ Philadelphia 13 15 .464 1 Atlanta 12 16 .429 2 Miami 11 16 .407 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 11 .607 _ St. Louis 16 12 .571 1 Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3½ Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4½ Chicago 12 16 .429 5
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 17 11 .607 _ Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½ San Diego 16 13 .552 1½ Arizona 15 13 .536 2 Colorado 10 18 .357 7
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings San Diego 6, San Francisco 2 Colorado 14, Arizona 6 Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1 St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0 Toronto 7, Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 7, San Diego 1 Arizona 8, Colorado 4 N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m. San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (Diaz 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 17 12 .586 _ Toronto 14 12 .538 1½ New York 14 14 .500 2½ Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3 Baltimore 13 15 .464 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 10 .615 _ Chicago 15 12 .556 1½ Cleveland 13 13 .500 3 Minnesota 10 16 .385 6 Detroit 8 21 .276 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 17 12 .586 _ Seattle 16 13 .552 1 Houston 15 13 .536 1½ Los Angeles 13 13 .500 2½ Texas 13 16 .448 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4 Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3 Baltimore 8, Oakland 4 Texas 8, Boston 6 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0 Toronto 7, Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4 Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4 Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0 Texas 5, Boston 3 Oakland 7, Baltimore 5 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 0-2) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 43 21 .672 — x-Brooklyn 43 22 .662 ½ New York 36 28 .563 7 Boston 34 31 .523 9½ Toronto 27 38 .415 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 35 30 .538 — Miami 35 30 .538 — Charlotte 31 33 .484 3½ Washington 29 35 .453 5½ Orlando 20 44 .313 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 24 .625 — Indiana 30 33 .476 9½ Chicago 26 38 .406 14 Cleveland 21 43 .328 19 Detroit 19 45 .297 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 36 28 .563 — Memphis 32 31 .508 3½ San Antonio 31 32 .492 4½ New Orleans 29 35 .453 7 Houston 16 49 .246 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 46 18 .719 — Denver 43 21 .672 3 Portland 36 28 .563 10 Oklahoma City 21 44 .323 25½ Minnesota 20 45 .308 26½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 46 18 .719 — L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 3½ L.A. Lakers 36 28 .563 10 Golden State 32 32 .500 14 Sacramento 27 37 .422 19 x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte 107, Detroit 94 Golden State 113, Houston 87 Miami 124, Cleveland 107 Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95 Atlanta 108, Chicago 97 Orlando 112, Memphis 111 New Orleans 140, Minnesota 136, OT Dallas 125, Washington 124 Utah 106, Toronto 102 Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 104
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 114 Portland 129, Boston 119 New York 122, Houston 97 Miami 121, Charlotte 111 Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120 Sacramento 111, Dallas 99 Philadelphia 113, San Antonio 111, OT Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Atlanta, 8 p.m. New York at Memphis, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 52 34 15 3 71 178 142 x-Washington 51 32 14 5 69 175 152 x-N.Y. Islanders 51 31 15 5 67 143 114 Boston 50 30 14 6 66 150 123 N.Y. Rangers 52 26 20 6 58 167 139 Philadelphia 51 22 22 7 51 144 186 New Jersey 51 17 27 7 41 136 178 Buffalo 52 13 32 7 33 126 185
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 51 34 10 7 75 166 121 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 x-Florida 53 34 14 5 73 175 148 Nashville 52 28 22 2 58 142 146 Dallas 51 21 17 13 55 140 133 Chicago 51 22 23 6 50 146 167 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 52 16 25 11 43 123 172
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 50 36 12 2 74 168 110 x-Colorado 49 33 12 4 70 171 120 x-Minnesota 50 32 14 4 68 162 135 St. Louis 49 23 19 7 53 147 154 Arizona 52 22 24 6 50 139 163 San Jose 51 20 26 5 45 138 176 Los Angeles 49 19 24 6 44 130 147 Anaheim 52 16 29 7 39 116 166
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 51 33 13 5 71 172 133 Edmonton 49 30 17 2 62 158 131 Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143 Montreal 50 23 18 9 55 145 145 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 141 177 Vancouver 45 19 23 3 41 119 147 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0 Carolina 2, Columbus 1, OT New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1 Toronto 5, Vancouver 1 Pittsburgh 3, Washington 0 Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT Florida 5, Chicago 4 Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 2 Edmonton 4, Calgary 1 Vegas 3, Arizona 2, OT Boston 6, Buffalo 2 Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO Nashville 1, Dallas 0, OT Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Monday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 23 14 6 2 1 31 69 53 Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65 Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92 Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76 Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106 Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70 Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104 Grand Rapids 24 12 9 3 0 27 74 72 Rockford 26 10 15 1 0 21 75 95
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67 Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76 Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77 WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91 Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72 Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103 Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123 Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 33 15 12 4 2 36 98 114 Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128 Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89 Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 3, Providence 2 Belleville 5, Toronto 3 Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3 Rochester 3, Syracuse 1 Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2 Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 2 Iowa 5, Chicago 2 Texas 5, Cleveland 2 Henderson 4, San Jose 0 Ontario 5, Colorado 4 Tucson 9, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Belleville 4, Toronto 1 Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0 Syracuse 5, Utica 2 Cleveland 3, Texas 2
Monday’s Games
Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 2 0 1 7 5 3 New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1 Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3 Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4 New York 1 2 0 3 5 5 D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6 Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4 Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4 Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1 San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4 Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2 Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7 Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4 Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4 Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5 Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3 Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6 Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 1
New York 2, Chicago 0 Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 1 Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie Los Angeles FC 1, Houston 1, tie New England 2, Atlanta 1 Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0 Austin 1, Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 4, Portland 1 San Jose 4, D.C. United 1
Sunday, May 2
Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0 Colorado 1, Vancouver 0
Friday, May 7
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m. Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
