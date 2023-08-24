ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back in 2023 for No. 1 Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.

Coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday that Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday.

