JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg’s boys won seven events to take a 75-61 Heartland Athletic Conference victory at Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Mitchell Malusis and Mason Ordonez were both four-event winners to lead Lewisburg (5-2-2).
Individually, Malusis won the 200 free (2:24.15) and 100 fly (1:08.55), and Ordonez took the 200 IM (2:24.81) and the 100 free (58.31). Together, Malusis and Ordonez also helped the 200 medley and 200 free relays to victory as well.
In the girls meet, which Jersey Shore won 102-57, Valeria Riley and Kimberly Shannon won three events apiece for Lewisburg (2-7).
Riley won the 200 free (2:36.16) and the 100 fly (1:20.76), and Shannon took the 200 IM (2:30.08) and the 100 back (1:09.89). Riley and Shannon also claimed the 400 free relay, which included Lucy Mitchell and Carina Pavlov.
BoysLewisburg 75, Jersey Shore 61200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mitchell Malusis, Miles Fassero, Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis), 2:08.20. 200 free: 1. Malusis, L, 2:24.15; 2. Artie Dammer, JS; 3. Aidan Gross, JS. 200 IM: 1. Ordonez, L, 2:24.81; 2. Xavier Barlet, JS; 3. Mi. Fassero, L. 50 free: 1. Jason Grant, JS, 29.72; 2. Andrew Kitchen, JS; 3. K. Davis, L. 100 fly: 1. Malusis, L, 1:08.55; 2. Abraham Passetti, JS. 100 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 58.31; 2. Barlet, JS; 3. Trevor Knarr, JS. 400 free: 1. Dammer, JS, 5:27.29; 2. K. Davis, L. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Ordonez, Malusis, Gross, Mi. Fassero), 1:56.30. 100 back: 1. Ethan Zeh, L, 1:19.82; 2. Kitchen, JS. 100 breast: 1. Passetti, JS, 1:24.00; 2. Mi. Fassero, L; 3. Ma. Fassero, L. 400 free relay:
1. Jersey Shore (Dammer, Kitchen, Jason Grant, Barlet), 4:44.34.
GirlsJersey Shore 102, Lewisburg 57200 medley relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Mackenzie Gardner, Lily Dincher, Rachel Tira, Abbey Boyer), 2:45.53. 200 free: 1. Valeria Riley, L, 2:36.16; 2. Dincher, JS; 3. Addison Dangle, JS. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:30.08; 2. Reese Charney, JS; 3. Tira, JS. 50 free: 1. Kate Butzler, JS, 31.34; 2. Sara Pecchia, JS; 3. Anaya Davis, L. 100 fly: 1. Riley, L, 1:20.76; 2. Dangle, JS. 100 free: 1. Charney, JS, 1:10.25; 2. Tira, JS; 3. Kalyssa Johns, JS. 400 free: 1. Dincher, JS, 5:46.48; 2. Carina Pavlov, L; 3. Boyer, JS. 200 free relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Butzler, Dangle, Pecchia, Charney), 2:07.40. 100 back: 1. Shannon, L, 1:09.89; 2. Butzler, JS; 3. Gardner, JS. 100 breast: 1. Alaina Gerst, JS, 1:39.39; 2. Maggie Johnson, JS; 3. Johns, JS. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Riley, Lucy Mitchell, Pavlov, Shannon), 5:04.40.
