Boys basketball
Lewisburg 61
Shikellamy 57
SUNBURY — Lewisburg held off a furious fourth-quarter rally Saturday to escape Sunbury with its 10th win on the season.
Jacob Hernandez poured in a game-high 18, while Joey Martin added 17 and Cam Michaels 10 for the Dragons (10-2)
Shikellamy (7-6) was paced by John Peifer’s 16.
Lewisburg is back in action Monday at Jersey Shore.
Lewisburg 13 17 16 15 — 61 Shikellamy 14 9 11 23 — 57
Lewisburg (10-2) 61
Cam Michaels 5 0-1 11, Joey Martin 7 2-4 17, Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 7, Jacob Hernandez 6 6-11 18, Henry Harrison 21-3 6, Devin Bodden 1 0-0 2; Khashawn Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-19 61.
3-point goals:
Harrison, Martin, Michaels, Zelechoski.
Shikellamy (7-6) 57
Ryan Williams 3 5-6 12, Cameron Lenner 4 0-0 8, Scott Miller 2 0-0 4, John Peifer 6 3-3 16, Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2, Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2, Kaden Hoffman 6 0-0 13; Xavier Fashaw 0 0-0 0; Luke Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-9 57.
3-point goals:
Hoffman, Peifer, Williams.
Mount Carmel 72
Milton 49
MOUNT CARMEL — Milton jumped out to an early lead, but the homestanding Tornadoes too over in the second quarter and never looked back.
Jace Brandt tallied 19 for Milton (9-5) and Xzavier Minium and Luke DeLong added 15 and nine respectively.
Mount Carmel (6-5) was paced by Garrett Varano’s game-high 20. Damen Milewski added 17.
Milton is at South Williamsport Monday.
Milton 10 12 13 14 — 49 Mount Carmel 7 26 15 24 — 72
Mount Carmel (6-5) 72
Matthew Balichik 0 3-6 3, Cole Spears 3 0-1 6, Pedro Feliciano 5 0-0 10, Garrett Varano 5 5-6 20, Julien Stellar 5 2-4 14, Damen Milewski 7 0-0 17, Noah Shimko 10-0 2; Chase Balichik 0 0-0 0; Jacob Shultz 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-17 72.
3-point goals:
Varano 5, Milewski 3, Stellar 2.
Milton (9-5) 49
Dale Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Austin Gainer 2 1-2 5, Jace Brandt 6 6-13 19, Xzavier Minium 5 3-5 15, Luke Delong 3 2-4 9, Nevin Carter 0 0-0 0, Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-26 49.
3-point goals:
Minium 2, Brandt, Delong.
Hughesville 68
Warrior Run 47
HUGHESVILLE — Nathan Axtman scored 16 and Carter Marr 11 as Warrior Run fell on the road at Hughesville.
Hughesville (9-3) got 12 from Nick Trevouledes and 10 from Josh Heiney.
Warrior Run (1-14) got eight apiece from Mason Sheesley and Cooper Wilkins.
Warrior Run hosts Southern Columbia on Wednesday.
Warrior Run 9 14 14 10 — 47 Hughesville 17 28 14 9 — 68
Hughesville (9-3) 68
Josh Heiney 4 1-2 10, Nick Trevouledes 5 0-2 12, Dylan Bieber 6 2-2 17, Carter Cowburn 4 0-0 8, Ethan Woolcock 2 0-0 4, Landon King 2 1-2 5, Mason Thomas 1 0-0 3, Jeff Fenstermacher 3 0-0 8, Cam Fetterman 0 1-2 1; Shea McCusker 0 0-0 0; Chase Michael 0 0-0 0; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Logan Reiss 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-10 68.
3-point goals:
Bieber 3, Fenstermacher 2, Trevouledes 2, Heiney, Thomas.
Warrior Run (1-14) 47
Carter Marr 3 5-6 11, Nathan Axtman 5 6-13 16, Cooper Wilkins 1 5-6 8, Mason Sheesley 2 3-4 8, Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4; Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Michael Kemock 0 0-0 0; Zamir Keyes 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 19-29 47.
3-point goals:
Sheesley, Wilkins.
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 44
Cowanesque Valley 15
MILTON — Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 17 points as Meadowbrook Christian cruised Saturday at home against Cowanesque Valley.
Emily Baney added 11 for the Lions, who travel to Grace Prep on Tuesday.
Cowanesque Valley 0 6 5 4 — 15 Meadowbrook 8 4 9 12 — 33
Cowanesque Valley
Maddie Millard 1 1-2 1; Kyra Daley 0 0-0 0; Ashley Woodring 0 1-2 1; Ella Churchill 0 3-6 3; Lily Vargeson 1 0-0 2; Jesse Quick 0 0-0 0; Paisley Nudd 1 2-4 5; Janna Quick 0 1-2 1; Ali Bieser 0 0-0 0; Renee Abbott 0 0-0 0; Totals: 3 8-16 15.
3-point goals:
Nudd
Meadowbrook Christian
Kailey Devlin 5 7-8 17, Emma George 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0, Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0, Alyna Smith 1 2-2 5, Emily Baney 4 3-7 11, Madi McNeal 0 0-2 0, Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-19 33.
3-point goals:
None
Swimming
Girls
Lewisburg 72, Towanda 23
Athens 60, Lewisburg 36
TOWANDA — Kimberly Shannon and Emma Gerlinski paced the Dragons to a win in the 400 Free relay and each collected individual wins as Lewisburg topped Towanda, but fell to Athens Saturday in Towanda.
Shannon won the 100 back (1:02.70) and 200 Free (2:01.62) and Gerlinski the 50 Free (26:32). The 200 Medley relay (Skylar Crosby, Katelyn Beers, Lucy Mitchell, Carina Pavlov) won in 2:26.87. The 400 Free relay (Gerlinski, Mitchell, Crosby, Shannon) won in 4:21.12.
Lewisburg is 2-6.
Boys
Lewisburg 72 Towanda 23
Lewisburg 53, Athens 48
TOWANDA — Mason Ordonez won the 200 Individual Medley (2:10.52) and 500 Free (5:14.35) and led the 200 Medley (Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, Aidan Gross) and 200 Free (Fassero, Malusis, Gross) relays to victory as the Dragons swept Athens and Towanda Saturday at Towanda.
Jackson Ramsey won the one-meter diving competition and Gross took the 100 Free (59.78). Malusis won the 100 Fly (59.02).
Lewisburg is 4-2-2
200M relay: 1. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Katelyn Beers, Lucy Mitchell, Carina Pavlov) 2:26.87; 2. Athens; 3. Athens 200 Free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 2:01.62; 2. Taegan Williams (A) 2:14.78; 3. Juliana Varner (T) 2:22.22; 5. Carina Pavlov (L) 200IM: 1. Taylar Fisher (A) 2:38.62; 2. Brooke Kopatz (A) 2:41.09; 3. Wise Marisa (T) 3:09.83 50 Free: 1. Emma Gerlinski (L) 26.32; 2. Carolyn Warner (W) 30:09; 3. Allison Thoman (A) 30.78; 4. Skylar Crosby (L) 1-meter dive: 1. Abigayle Panek (A) 181.35 100 Fly: 1. Taegan Williams (A) 1:10.39; 2. Emma Gerlinski (L) 1:14.14; 3. Emily Marshall (A) 1:24.04; 4. Lucy Mitchell (L) 100 Free: 1. Juliana Varner (T) 1:03.02; 2. Carolyn Warner (Wellsboro) 1:07.68; 3. Hannah Walker (A) 1:16.98; 4. Katelyn Beers (L) 500 Free: 1. Grace Cobb (A) 6:43.28; 2. Elizabeth Talada (A) 7:08.07; 3. Carina Pavlov (L) 7:19.90 200 Free relay: 1. Athens 1:57.14; 2. Lewisburg (Shannon, Mitchell, Gerlinski, Pavlov) 1:58.75; 3. Athens 2:11.05 100 Back: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 1:02.70; 2. Taylar Fisher (A) 1:14.73; 3. Emily Marshall (A) 1:21.40 100 Breast: 1. Brooke Kopatz (A) 1:17.43; 2. Allison Thoman (A) 1:21.93; 3. Skylar Crosby (L) 1:32.59; 4. Katelyn Beers (L) 400 Free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gerlinski, Mitchell, Crosby, Shannon (4:21.12); 2. Athens 4:23.57; 3. towanda 4:56.12
