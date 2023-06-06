UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State football lettermen Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny have been selected as a part of the national ballot for the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. A total of 78 players and nine coaches from FBS are on the 2024 ballot.
The trio of standouts have an opportunity to join 20 former Nittany Lion players and five Penn State coaches who have been inducted into the Hall.
Also on the Hall of Fame ballot is former Nittany Lion student-athlete Glenn Killinger, who is among the candidates for the divisional coach Class of 2024. Killinger was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1966.
The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.
A native of Westerville, Ohio, Carter was selected a first-team All-American during the 1994 campaign. Carter staked a claim to being one of the most decorated Penn State running backs of all time with a junior season in which he was fourth nationally in rushing (139.9), second in scoring (10.8 ppg) and fifth in all-purpose yardage (158.4).
When the Cincinnati Bengals selected him as the first overall player picked in the 1995 NFL Draft, Carter became the first Nittany Lion to be chosen No. 1. He spent six seasons with the Bengals (1995-2000), two years with Washington (2001-02) and two seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2003-04).
Dozier will forever have a place in Penn State Football lore for scoring the game-winning touchdown on a six-yard fourth quarter run to lift the Nittany Lions past Miami, 14-10, in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl.
Dozier was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Vikings and the 1991 campaign with the Detroit Lions. A four-year letterwinner at Penn State, he also played baseball in the New York Mets’ farm system.
The 13th Nittany Lion to be named a two-time first-team All-American, Posluszny also was a two-time finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award. He was selected Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week a conference-record five times in his career. The Nittany Lions’ first two-time team captain since 1968-69, he became Penn State’s career tackle leader with 372.
The Buffalo Bills’ second pick of the second round in the 2007 NFL Draft, he played four seasons (2007-10) with the Bills and seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2011-17).
Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.
The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
