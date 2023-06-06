UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State football lettermen Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny have been selected as a part of the national ballot for the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. A total of 78 players and nine coaches from FBS are on the 2024 ballot.

The trio of standouts have an opportunity to join 20 former Nittany Lion players and five Penn State coaches who have been inducted into the Hall.

