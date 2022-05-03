UNIVERSITY PARK – Several members of the Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team and Penn State’s Olympic RTC excelled at the 2022 U.S. Open in Las Vegas this past weekend. True freshman Alex Facundo led the way by winning the U20 National Freestyle Championship 74 kg title and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler for his efforts.
Facundo went 7-0 by scores of 11-0, 10-0, 14-4, 8-1, 11-0 and 9-0 to win the crown and earn O.W. honors. Facundo was one of four current Nittany Lions competing at the event. Sophomore Robbie Howard lost his first match at 57 kg and then stormed the consolation bracket, picking up an amazing eight straight wins to place third, winning the bronze medal with an 8-1 mark. True freshman Gary Steen went 7-2 in the U20 57 kg bracket to place seventh as well, a strong performance for the first year Nittany Lion. True freshman Lucas Cochran wrestled in the U20 86 kg bracket and, while not placing, had a strong showing with a 3-2 record.
Three members of the Penn State Olympic RTC also competed in the Senior Freestyle National Championship, with each bringing home medals. Former Nittany Lion Jason Nolf dominated the 74 kg weight class, going 5-0 to win the 2022 title. He won by scores of 10-0, 10-0, 7-0, 10- and 11-0. The RTC’s Josh Rodriguez went 4-1 at 61 kg to bring home the silver medal. Jenn Page-Rogers brought home silver at 62 kg, dropping a tough match to Kayla Miracle in the gold medal bout.
Three former Nittany Lions competed at the event as well. Former Nittany Lion Nico Megaludis won the Senior Freestyle 61 kg title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Rodriguez in the finals. Former Lion Mark Hall also won an individual title, rolling to the 86 kg championship. Former Penn Stater Vincenzo Joseph took home the silver medal at 79 kg.
Penn State is coming off winning its ninth NCAA team title in the last 11 years under head coach Cael Sanderson, crowning five NCAA Champions and six All-Americans in the process. The Nittany Lions went 17-0 during the dual meet season and won the 2022 Big Ten Regular Season Championship with an 8-0 conference mark.
Bucknell's Davis named PL Rookie of Year in men's lacrosse, Wellford makes All-PL Team
BETHLEHEM – Bucknell's Connor Davis was voted as the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, and Harry Wellford was recognized on the All-Patriot League Second Team, the league office announced Monday.
Davis became the eighth Bison to be recognized as the Patriot League's top rookie, joining Ed Joffe (1996), Wes Fetchet (2001), Chris Cara (2002), Joe Mele (2006), Austin Winter (2007), Charlie Streep (2009) and Sean Doyle (2013). The standout attackman is in the midst of a record-breaking campaign, having registered 51 points (44g-7a) in 13 games.
Davis is the sixth Bison to net at least 40 goals in a single campaign, joining Justin Zackey (63 in 1993, 44 in 1994), Jon Romm (45 in 1990), Jim Ball (44 in 1979), Sean O'Brien (42 in 2018) and John Golaszewski (41 in 1998). His current average of 3.38 goals per game is good for first in the Patriot League and sixth in the NCAA Division I ranks behind five upperclassmen.
Earlier this season, Davis broke Patriot League records in overall Rookie of the Week awards (6) and consecutive Rookie of the Week nods (3). He matched the Bucknell record in single-game goals by a freshman (6) in victories over Mercer, St. John's and Binghamton. Overall, he has netted multiple goals 11 times, with nine of those performance being at least a hat trick.
Wellford, a senior midfielder and team captain, made his first career All-Patriot League Team. He has recorded 30 points (20g-10a), 17 ground balls and four caused turnovers in 2022's 14 games. He will enter the Patriot League Tournament with 53 points (37g-16a) in 26 career games, all of which were starts.
Of Wellford's 20 goals, 13 game in Patriot League action. Overall, he has enjoyed nine multi-point outings, topping out at a six-point effort in a Senior-Night triumph over Lafayette.
Davis, Wellford and the Bison begin Patriot League Tournament action with a 3 p.m. quarterfinal game at third-seeded Loyola (Md.) on Tuesday.
Bucknell's Cashwell, Payer Earn All-Patriot League women's lacrosse honors
LEWISBURG – Senior midfielder Emma Cashwell and junior defender Ella Payer were both named to the All-Patriot League Second Team on Monday. Payer earned all-conference honors for the second year in a row, while Cashwell was cited for the first time after setting career highs in every statistical category.
Cashwell and Payer were two of the co-captains and catalysts of a Bucknell team that was in contention for a postseason berth right up until the final day of the regular season.
Payer, who was elected team co-captain as a junior, is Bucknell’s first two-time All-Patriot League selection since Annie Gilbertson earned Second Team honors in 2016 and 2017. Payer was one of the league’s top defenders all season, and she also excelled on the draw circle.
A starter in all 16 games this season, Payer ranked third in the Patriot League in caused turnovers per game (1.38) and sixth in draw controls per game (5.13). On Friday at Holy Cross, Payer shattered the school record with 15 draw controls in a single game. Her 82 draw controls this season are tied for second-most in team history, and she will enter her senior campaign ranked sixth in school history with 119 career draw controls.
Cashwell also started all 16 games in the midfield and ranked second on the team in goals (23) and points (34). She recorded at least one point in 14 of the 16 games and logged a career-high four goals against Lafayette along with five-point games against Lafayette and Colgate in back-to-back victories. Cashwell also ranked second on the team behind Payer with 52 draw controls, a total that ranks seventh in team history.
Patriot League regular-season champion Loyola swept the major awards. Livy Rosenzweig was named Attacker of the Year; Jillian Wilson was voted Midfielder of the Year; Katie Detwiler was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year; Kaitlyn Larsson was picked as the GoaliGeorgia Latch was named Rookie of the Year; and Jen Adams was named Coach of the Year.
Bucknell finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 overall record and a 3-6 mark in the Patriot League.
Bucknell's Chappell, Phipps make U20 Freestyle podium at U.S. Open
LAS VEGAS – Bucknell wrestlers Dylan Chappell and Kurt Phipps made the U20 Freestyle podium at the United States Marine Corps U.S. Open Championships, which were held April 27 to May 1 at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa.
Chappell, who was the 61-kilogram runner-up, and Phipps, who took seventh at 61 kilograms, each qualified to compete at the U20 World Team Trials on June 3-5 in Geneva, Ohio.
Chappell, a freshman who competed unattached this season, was sensational. He went 5-1 en route to his second-place showing with one victory by fall and two by superiority without ceding a point. Both of his wins by superiority came by 10-0 margins; his triumph by fall came in 3:56.
Phipps, a sophomore who started at 133 pounds in 2021-22, battled back from a round of 32 loss to secure his seventh-place effort. He ultimately finished with a 7-2 record with two wins by superiority without allowing a point. His other five victories each came by four or fewer points.
Freshman Kolby DePron (70kg) and sophomore Nick Delp (74kg) each went 2-2 in the U20 Freestyle division. Both of Delp's victories came in the championship bracket by superiority.
Also competing in the U20 Freestyle division, freshman Nolan Springer (86kg) scored a round of 64 win by superiority.
