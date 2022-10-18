Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152 Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163 Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142 ___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14 Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26 Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27 Minnesota 24, Miami 16 N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20 N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10 New England 38, Cleveland 15 Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18 L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10 Seattle 19, Arizona 9 Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20 Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17 Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday’s Games
L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16, OT
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballMLB Postseason GlanceDIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
Cleveland 2, New York 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 15 — Cleveland 6, New York 5 Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York 4, Cleveland 2 Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, ppd. Tuesday, Oct. 18 Cleveland (Civale 5-6) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 4:07 p.m.
National LeagueSan Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m. (TBS) Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 7:07, p.m. (TBS) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner, 4:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 6:07 p.m.(TBS) x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League(FOX or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 8:03 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:35 p.m. (FOX/FS1) Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (FOX) x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 3 3 0 0 6 16 8 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Florida 3 2 1 0 4 10 9 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5 Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4 New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10 Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 16 4 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 18 13 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 15 24
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 10 5 Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 Los Angeles 4 2 2 0 4 16 18 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 10 12 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 Anaheim 3 1 2 0 2 10 17 Vancouver 3 0 3 0 0 9 14 San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 6 14 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4 Arizona 4, Toronto 2 Boston 5, Florida 3 Washington 6, Vancouver 4 Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT Colorado 6, Minnesota 3 Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1 Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 2 Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Springfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 7
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9 Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11 Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12 Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Manitoba 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 5 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6 San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 5 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10 Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Henderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 Ontario 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 5 San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5 Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Manitoba 4, Rockford 0 Providence 4, Springfield 3 Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2
Monday’s Games
Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 1 WB/Scranton at Utica, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
