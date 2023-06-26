Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _ Baltimore 47 29 .618 4½ New York 43 35 .551 9½ Toronto 43 36 .544 10 Boston 40 39 .506 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 39 .506 _ Cleveland 37 40 .481 2 Detroit 33 43 .434 5½ Chicago 34 45 .430 6 Kansas City 22 56 .282 17½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 47 30 .610 _ Los Angeles 42 37 .532 6 Houston 41 36 .532 6 Seattle 37 39 .487 9½ Oakland 20 60 .250 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 27 .649 _ Miami 45 34 .570 6 Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10 New York 35 42 .455 15 Washington 29 47 .382 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 41 37 .526 _ Milwaukee 40 37 .519 ½ Chicago 37 39 .487 3 Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 5½ St. Louis 32 45 .416 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 32 .595 _ Los Angeles 43 33 .566 2½ San Francisco 44 34 .564 2½ San Diego 37 40 .481 9 Colorado 31 49 .388 16½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0 Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2 Toronto 7, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4 Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7 Detroit 3, Minnesota 2 L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings Baltimore 3, Seattle 2 Toronto 12, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3 Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1 Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3 Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 9:38 p.m. Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2 San Francisco 7, Arizona 6 Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2 Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7 Washington 2, San Diego 0 L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5 Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0 Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6 Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3 Arizona 5, San Francisco 2 Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 3 .800 — New York 9 3 .750 1½ Washington 8 5 .615 3 Atlanta 5 7 .417 5½ Indiana 5 8 .385 6 Chicago 5 9 .357 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 1 .923 — Los Angeles 7 7 .500 5½ Dallas 6 8 .429 6½ Seattle 4 9 .308 8 Minnesota 4 9 .308 8 Phoenix 2 10 .167 9½
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 97, Phoenix 74 Las Vegas 101, Indiana 88
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 96, Chicago 72 New York 89, Washington 88, OT Los Angeles 93, Dallas 83
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 12 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill on a rehab assignment to Akron (EL). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Braden Bristo outright to Toledo (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Activated 3B Mike Moustakas. Optioned LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jose De Leon on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett (IL). CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Dayton (ML). Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Randy Wynne form Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears and INF/OF Michael Toglia from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Karl Kauffman to Albuquerque. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to Rancho Cucamonga (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF Chris Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jason Alexander on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jose Quintna and RHP Elieser Hernandez on rehab assignments to Brooklyn (SAL). Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse (IL). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Designated 2B Mark Mathias for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Luke Jackson on the 15-day IL.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Epiphanny Prince to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
