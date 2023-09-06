Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 87 51 .630 _ Tampa Bay 84 55 .604 3½ Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ Boston 72 67 .518 15½ New York 69 69 .500 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 73 66 .525 _ Cleveland 66 73 .475 7 Detroit 63 75 .457 9½ Chicago 53 86 .381 20 Kansas City 44 96 .314 29½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 79 61 .564 _ Seattle 77 61 .558 1 Texas 76 62 .551 2 Los Angeles 64 75 .460 14½ Oakland 42 97 .302 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 47 .657 _ Philadelphia 76 62 .551 14½ Miami 71 67 .514 19½ New York 64 74 .464 26½ Washington 62 77 .446 29
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 77 61 .558 _ Chicago 75 64 .540 2½ Cincinnati 73 68 .518 5½ Pittsburgh 64 75 .460 13½ St. Louis 60 78 .435 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 53 .613 _ Arizona 71 68 .511 14 San Francisco 70 69 .504 15 San Diego 66 74 .471 19½ Colorado 51 87 .370 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3 Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3 Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings Houston 13, Texas 6 Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6 Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1 Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6 Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6 Houston 14, Texas 1 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings Toronto 7, Oakland 1 Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0 Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5 Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6 St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8 San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-0), 12:35 p.m. San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m. Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-New York 31 7 .816 — x-Connecticut 26 12 .684 5 Washington 18 20 .474 13 Atlanta 17 20 .459 13½ Chicago 16 22 .421 15 Indiana 12 26 .316 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 32 6 .842 — x-Dallas 20 18 .526 12 x-Minnesota 19 19 .500 13 Los Angeles 16 22 .421 16 Seattle 11 26 .297 20½ Phoenix 9 29 .237 23 x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 96, Indiana 69 Connecticut 90, Los Angeles 76 New York 94, Dallas 93 Washington 100, Phoenix 77
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
