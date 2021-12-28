St. John Neumann 76
Milton 61
MILTON — The one-two punch of St. John Neumann’s Davion Hill and Hanief Clay was too much for Milton as the Golden Knights took the nonleague victory Monday.
A slow start hampered Milton (4-3), but the Black Panthers came back from a 40-19 halftime deficit to outscore Neumann (3-1) in the second half.
Jace Brandt and Luke DeLong scored 14 points apiece to lead Milton, plus Xzavier Minium added 12 in the losing effort for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Neumann 17 23 19 17 — 76 Milton 2 17 23 19 — 61
St. John Neumann (3-1) 76
Hanief Clay 11 3-7 25; Davion Hill 14 3-3 32; Nas Dymeck 3 0-0 7; Jerval-Weeks Shuler 2 1-2 5; Naz Smith 3 1-2 7.
Totals:
33 8-14 76.
3-point goals:
Hill, Dymeck.
Milton (4-3) 61
Carter Lilley 3 2-2 8; Nevin Carrier 1 0-2 3; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 2 4-4 8; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 5 3-4 14; Xzavier Minium 4 3-4 12; Luke DeLong 4 6-6 14; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 18-22 61.
3-point goals:
Carrier, Brandt Minium.
JV score:
Milton, 56-35. High scorer: Milton, Joel Langdon and Rylin Scott, 12.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run Booster Club Tournament
TURBOTVILLE — The opening day of the Warrior Run Booster Club Tournament was postponed due to Sullivan County’s inability to make the trip down to Northumberland County.
The two matchups — featuring Greenwood playing Northumberland Christian, and Warrior Run playing Sullivan County — will be contested today at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The championship and consolation games will then be held Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.
