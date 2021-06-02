LEHMAN — Lewisburg is getting closer, but the Green Dragons just aren’t there yet.
District 2 champ Crestwood scored 13 goals in the first half to roll to a 17-5 victory over Lewisburg in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup at Lake Lehman High School.
Earlier this season Crestwood (18-2) defeated Lewisburg (12-5) 16-3, and two years ago in the first round of states the Comets beat the Green Dragons 20-5.
Matt Spaulding scored twice, with both goals coming in the fourth quarter for Lewisburg.
In addition, Evan Gilger had a goal and two assists, plus Collin Starr and Matt Reish also found the back of the net for the Green Dragons.
Defensively, Jimmy Bailey made seven saves for Lewisburg.
For Crestwood, senior midfielder Trey Zabroski tallied six goals and two assists to lead the Comets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.