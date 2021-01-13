Mifflinburg 60
Shikellamy 22
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine, Jake Young and Cannon Griffith all scored in double figures as Mifflinburg remained undefeated on the season with a 60-22 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Valentine scored a game-high 17, plus Young added 15 points and Griffith had 10 for Mifflinburg (3-0, 3-0 HAC-I), which next plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 60, Shikellamy 22at MifflinburgScore by quarters
Shikellamy 9 5 2 6 — 22 Mifflinburg 23 19 9 9 — 60
Shikellamy (0-2) 22
Cael Amerman 1 0-0 2; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 2 0-1 4; Brayden Long 0 0-0 0; Mason Deitrich 3 0-0 6; Jacaree James 0 1-2 1; Nate Luciano 0 2-2 2; Davis Marshall 1 1-4 3; Collin Zechman 1 0-0 2; Micah Zellers 0 0-0 0; T. Wallace 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
9 4-9 22.
3-point goals:
None.
Mifflinburg (3-0) 60
Gabe Yoder 3 0-0 7; Isaiah Valentine 6 1-1 17; Jarret Foster 1 0-0 2; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5; Chuck Reader 0 0-0 0; D. Walter 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 4-6 10; Jake Young 7 0-1 15; Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-1 2; Zach Wertman 1 0-0 2; Ben Hornig 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24 5-9 60.
3-point goals:
Valentine 4, Yoder, Reigel, Young.
JV score:
Mifflinburg, 59-38. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Tyler Reigel, 17; Shikellamy, C. Lenner, 9.
Northumberland Chr. 40
Meadowbrook Chr. 29
MILTON — The Lions were limited to just 13 second-half points as the Warriors took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory. Ashton Canelo tallied 10 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian, which moves to 1-1 on the season.
Northumberland Chr. 40, Meadowbrook Chr. 29at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolScore by quarters
Northumberland 10 11 11 8 — 40 Meadowbrook 7 9 5 8 — 29
Northumberland Chr. 40
Josh King 1 0-0 2; David King 8 0-0 19; Cole Knauss 2 1-2 6; Henry McElroy 2 2-4 6; Justin Ross 0 0-0 0; Luke Snyder 3 1-2 7.
Totals:
16 4-8 40.
3-point goals:
King 3, Knauss.
Meadowbrook (1-1) 29
Evan Young 4 0-0 8; Ashton Canelo 4 1-6 10; Gabe Rodriguez 2 0-0 4; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 7; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 1-6 29.
3-point goals:
Canelo, Reed.
Swimming
Lewisburg squads swept by Danville
DANVILLE — Lewisburg was held to just seven event wins on the day, with four coming on the girls side, as the Green Dragons were swept in Heartland Athletic Conference action.
Lewisburg’s girls (1-1), which fell 113-64, got two wins apiece from Delaney Humphrey and Kimberly Shannon. Humphrey won the 200 free (2:10.68) and the 500 free (5:39.24), while Shannon took the 200 IM (2:17.87) and the 100 back (1:04.02).
On the boys side where Lewisburg fell to Danville 85-46, Mitchell Malusis claimed victory in the 500 free (6:01.56) and the 200 free relay (1:45.55), plus Mason Ordonez won the 200 free (2:00.50) and he also swam a leg on the victorious 200 free relay team for the Green Dragons (1-1).
BoysDanville 85, Lewisburg 46At Danville Area Community Center200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause, Liam Liotta), 1:50.88. 200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 2:00.50; 2. Holden Dent, D; 3. Liotta, D. 200 IM: 1. R. Hause, D, 2:13.54. 50 free: 1. K. Hause, D, 22.29; 2. Braden Davis, L; 3. Kieran Davis, L. Diving: 1. Renzo Yuasa, D, 176.60; 2. Ethan Riedhammer, D, 123.50. 100 fly: 1. R. Hause, D, 57.64; 2. Mitchell Malusis, L. 100 free: 1. Liotta, D, 58.92; 2. DelGotto, D; 3. K. Davis, L. 500 free: 1. Malusis, L, 6:01.56; 2. Dent, D. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (B. Davis, Ordonez, K. Davis, Malusis), 1:45.55. 100 back: 1. K. Hause, D, 53.32; 2. Ordonez, L. 100 breast: 1. DelGotto, D, 1:15.36; 2. B. Davis, L. 400 free relay:
1. Danville (Liotta, Dent, R. Hause, K. Hause), 3:53.63.
GirlsDanville 113, Lewisburg 64At Danville Area Community Center200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:56.68. 200 free: Delaney Humphrey, L, 2:10.68; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, D; 3. Valeria Ross, L. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:17.87; 2. Shen, D; 3. Hannah Bartholomew, D. 50 free: 1. Ross, D, 25.40; 2. Jewels Hepner, L; 3. Abby Thomas, D. Diving: 1. Gabby Hackett, D, 213.80; 2. Lilla Oldfield, D. 100 fly: 1. H. Bartholomew, D, 1:06.80; 2. Hepner, L; 3. Zoe Zola, D. 100 free: 1. C. Bartholomew, D, 56.75; 2. Alexandra Decker, L; 3. Joy Zhang, D. 500 free: 1. Humphrey, L, 5:39.24; 2. Caroline Spahr, D; 3. V. Bartholomew, D. 200 free relay: 1. Danville (C. Bartholomew, Shen, Ross, Spahr), 1:50.07. 100 back: 1. Shannon, L, 1:04.02; 2. Delaney Bloom, D; 3. Abby Thomas, D. 100 breast: 1. Ross, D, 1:09.83; 2. Decker, L; 3. Riley, L. 400 free relay:
1. Danville (Shen, Zola, Spahr, C. Bartholomew), 3:53.78.
Girls
Mount Carmel 59
Milton 54
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes edged Milton in a swim meet Tuesday, 59-54. Addison Odorizzi won two individual events for the Red Tornadoes during the win, besting the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.67 and the 50-yard freestyle in 28.74.
Maria Painter won the 100 free and Riley Godown the 500 free for Milton.
Mount Carmel 59, Milton 54
200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Addison Odorizzi, Lindsey Schuck, Katie Miller, Gia Yancoskie) 2:21.32; 2. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Maria Painter, Ashley Shamblem, Riley Godown) 2:28.48. 200 free: 1. Katie Miller, MC, 2:38.52; 2. Haylee Carl, M, 2:42.55; 3. Mackenzie Zerbe, MC, 4:01.70. 50 free: 1. Odorizzi, MC, 28.74; 2. Painter, M, 30.13; 3. Godown, M, 31.46. 100 free: 1. Painter, M, 1:07.46; 2. Miller, MC, 1:07.78; 3. Schuck, MC, 1:13.09. 500 free: 1. Godown, M, 8:11.45; 2. Zerbe, MC, 10:40.09. 200 free relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Miller, Odorizzi, Yancoskie, Schuck) 2:03.66; 2. Milton (Carl, Shamblem, Sara Dewyer, Johnson) 2:11.44. 100 back: 1. Odorizzi, MC, 1:10.67; 2. Carl, M, 1:27.93; 3. Johnson, M, 1:28.14. 100 breast: 1. Schuck, MC, 1:32.92; 2. Yancoskie, MC, 1:35.27; 3. Shamblem, M, 1:51.86. 400 free relay: 1. Milton (Carl, Godown, Dewyer, Painter) 5:00.36.
Boys swimming
Mount Carmel 50
Milton 27
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel defeated Milton 50-27 during a swim meet Tuesday at Mount Carmel. Jacob Zarski won both of his individual events during the victory, topping the 50-yard freestyle in 24.61 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.84 to pace the Tornadoes.
Xavier Godown won the 100 free and Camden Weaver the 100 breast for Milton.
Mount Carmel 50, Milton 27
200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Jackson Gensemer, Mason Fantini, Caleb Gensemer) 2:09.39. 200 free: 1. Fantini, MC, 2:05.55; 2. Xavier Godown, M, 2:18.39. 50 free: 1. Zarski, MC, 24.61; 2. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M, 26.01; 3. Camden Weaver, M, 27.38. 100 free: 1. Godown, M, 1:04.25; 2. Zettlemoyer, M, 1:15.68; 3. Caleb Gensemer, MC, 1:15.93. 200 free relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Zarski, Jackson Gensemer, Caleb Gensemer, Fantini) 1:55.00. 100 back: 1. Zarski, MC, 1:08.84; 2. Caleb Gensemer, MC, 1:39.97. 100 breast: 1. Weaver, M, 1:17.99; 2. Jackson Gensemer, MC, 1:27.91.
