The Standard-Journal has featured several local student-athletes competing at the next level over recent weeks. Today, it’s baseball with results through Saturday’s action. Next week, additional softball and track and field athletes will be featured. If there’s someone we’ve missed, please let us know at sports@standard-journal.com.
Several local baseball players are having solid seasons at the collegiate level, a season after little to no baseball was played last spring due to the pandemic.
Millersville sophomore Darin Miller, a Mifflinburg graduate, is among the Marauders top power hitters this season. Millersville swept Mansfield Saturday to improve to 21-9 (18-7 PSAC East) and remain atop the PSAC East standings. Miller drew two walks in game two while playing first base.
A third-baseman, Miller is hitting .255 with three home runs, which is tied for fifth on the team. His .532 slugging percentage ranks sixth at Millersville. Miller has 2 doubles, a triple, 6 RBIs and has scored 11 runs. His on-base percentage is .327 and he’s 2-for-2 in stolen bases.
The Marauders wrapped a four-game set with Mansfield on Sunday. They are at Chestnut Hill Tuesday then wrap the regular season next week with Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders at home and away with Kutztown. The PSAC Tournament starts May 12.
At Juniata College, sophomores Dakotah Snyder and Michael Warren have hit in the top third of the lineup much of the season for the Eagles (10-9, 10-8 Landmark Conference). The Eagles dropped a doubleheader Saturday at Scranton.
The two Union Countians factored into the action Saturday as Warren and Snyder scored the lone run in game one. Warren scored a run in game two.
Snyder, a Lewisburg graduate, has played in all 18 games for the Eagles this season and is hitting .271 with 3 doubles and 3 home runs. His three homers ranks second on the team. Snyder has driven in 15, which ranks second among the Eagles and he boasts a .475 slugging percentage.
Warren, a Mifflinburg graduate, has played in all 18 games for Juniata and is hitting .231 for the year with 3 doubles and 6 RBIs. His 12 walks ranks first among the Eagles and his .406 on-base percentage is fourth.
The Eagles wrap their season next weekend with a Saturday doubleheader at home with Susquehanna, then at Elizabethtown for two on Sunday.
Messiah University junior Reed Wagner, a Mifflinburg graduate, was among the leading hitters all season. Messiah’s season came to an end with a doubleheader loss Saturday to Alvernia. The Falcons saw their season come to an end at 12-16-1. Wagner was 1-for-1 in game one.
An infielder, Wagner started 14 games and played in 23 for the Falcons. He hit .250 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs and 9 runs scored. He drew 13 walks, third on the team, and was 6-for-7 in stolen bases. He had a .431 on-base percentage, which ranked fourth on the team.
Susquehanna University junior Dillan Weikel, a Mifflinburg graduate, is a pitcher with the River Hawks. Weikel has made five appearances on the mound this season. He is 1-0 and opponents hit .227 against him in 5.2 innings pitched.
Susquehanna (7-10, 7-7 Landmark) will play a doubleheader Tuesday at Scranton before wrapping the regular season with doubleheaders Saturday at Juniata and Sunday at Drew. Landmark quarterfinal action begins May 11.
Sophomore Brandon Feltman, a Milton graduate, is part of the Penn State-Harrisburg baseball team. An infielder, Feltman has appeared in three games this season.
PSU-Harrisburg swept Lancaster Bible College Saturday, 6-2, and 24-2 to improve to 21-5, 15-1 NEAC. Feltman scored a run in game two. He has two runs scored this season.
Mansfield junior pitcher Brian Jordan, a Mifflinburg graduate, has appeared in one game for the Mounties.
Mansfield (10-20, 9-17 PSAC East) will wrap its regular season with doubleheaders Saturday at home with Shepherd, then two Sunday at Shepherd.
