Lewisburg earned the top seed in the District 4 Class AA boys soccer tournament, which features eight teams in action beginning Thursday.
Unbeaten Lewisburg will entertain No. 8 Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner gets the winner of No. 4 Warrior Run and No. 5 South Williamsport, contested at 4 Thursday at Warrior Run.
Wellsboro is the No. 2 seed and will entertain Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Midd-West entertains Milton at 4 Thursday as well with the winners to meet in the semifinals.
The 3A bracket will be played Saturday at the home of the higher seeds. No. 1 Selinsgrove entertains Danville and No. 2 Athens entertains Jersey Shore.
Only the champion advances to the PIAA Championships this season.
The boys PIAA Championships begin Tuesday, Nov. 10. The District 4 champion will play the District 2 champion at a time and place to be determined. First-round byes will go to champions from Districts 3, 6, 7, 10, 12 and either 1 or 11. Quarterfinals are planned for Saturday, Nov. 14. Semifinals are planned for Tuesday, Nov. 17, and the championship Saturday, Nov. 21.
Girls
The District 4 Class A tournament opens Wednesday, 2A on Friday and 3A on Saturday. Games are at 4 p.m.
Class A top-seeded Benton hosts No. 8 Southern Columbia. No. 4 South Williamsport hosts Meadowbrook Christian with the winners to meet in the semis.
No. 2 East Juniata hosts No. 7 Sullivan County and No. 3 Northumberland Christian hosts No. 6 Wyalusing.
In 2A action, games are at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 1 Central Columbia hosts No. 8 Towanda with the winner to take on the winner of No. 4 Troy and No. 5 Montoursville.
No. 2 Bloomsburg hosts No. 7 Midd-West at 3 p.m. and No. 3 Wellsboro hosts No. 6 Lewisburg.
Class 3A action is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 Athens hosts No. 4 Mifflinburg and No. 2 Shikellamy hosts No. 3 Selinsgrove.
Only the champion advances to the PIAA Championships this season.
The girls PIAA Championships begin Tuesday, Nov. 10. The District 4 champion will play the District 2 champion at a time and place to be determined. First-round byes will go to champions from Districts 3, 7, 9, 10, 11 and either 5 or 6. Quarterfinal action is planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, semifinals Tuesday, Nov. 17 and the championship Saturday, Nov. 21.
