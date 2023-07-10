WICHITA, Kan. — The stay in the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup was a short one for the Central Susquehanna Soccer Club Phoenix U13 girls squad.

After suffering a defeat and then playing to a scoreless tie on Saturday at the Stryker Sports Complex, the Phoenix fell 4-0 to the Saint Louis Scott Gallagher Club of Missouri on Sunday to fall out of the tournament.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

