WICHITA, Kan. — The stay in the U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup was a short one for the Central Susquehanna Soccer Club Phoenix U13 girls squad.
After suffering a defeat and then playing to a scoreless tie on Saturday at the Stryker Sports Complex, the Phoenix fell 4-0 to the Saint Louis Scott Gallagher Club of Missouri on Sunday to fall out of the tournament.
In Saturday’s games, the Phoenix lost 3-1 to the Columbus United G’10 Toffees team; and later in the day the Phoenix played to a scoreless draw against Tennessee’s FC Alliance soccer club.
The Phoenix, which features players from all over the valley, including Lewisburg (Addy Boyer and Kennedy North), Shamokin (Karmen Schroyer) and Southern Columbia (Bella Snyder) finished with one point to place fourth in Bracket B.
The Columbus United and the FC Alliance advance to Monday’s semifinals, which will be played at 10:30 a.m. today.
Frederick and Williamsport rained out after three innings
FREDERICK, MD. — After the completion of the third inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, severe storms moved in and forced the cancellation of Sunday’s game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys. Frederick was leading Williamsport 3-0 at the time of cancellation.
Williamsport did manage four hits before the cancellation. Jalen Greer was 2-for-2 with two singles. Tim Catalano, making his Cutters debut, singled in the second inning. Garett Wallace hit a ground-rule double. Freddy Rojas Jr did not have an official at-bat as he walked in his only appearance at the plate.
John Mikolaicyk got the start for Williamsport, throwing all three innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.
Since Sunday’s game failed to reach five innings completed and will not be resumed, it will officially be ruled as a no-contest. Stats will not be counted from the game.
Williamsport next hosts the Trenton Thunder beginning 6:35 Tuesday.
