After not making the playoffs in 2020, Lewisburg’s girls basketball team changed course in 2021.
As a result, the Green Dragons had each of their five starters earn spots on the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference’s Division I All-Star Team, which was recently selected by the league’s head coaches.
Making the HAC-I first team for Lewisburg (13-6), which advanced to the Class 4A semifinals, was senior center Roz Noone, who averaged 9.8 points per game this season and had 73 rebounds, 32 assists, 15 steals and 15 blocks.
Joining Noone on the first team was Mifflinburg sophomore guard/forward Ella Shuck, plus Central Mountain’s Avery Baker, Ava Renninger and Quinlynn McCann, and Shikellamy’s Jordan Moten and Shamokin’s Grace Nazih.
Lewisburg also had sophomore guard Sophie Kilbride (7.8 ppg., 97 rebounds, 73 assists, 44 steals) make it onto the second team, while senior guard Hope Drumm made the third team, plus senior forward/center Regan Llanso was an honorable mention selection and sophomore guard Maddie Still made the All-Defensive Team.
The Division I Most Valuable Player was Avery Baker, and the Coach of the Year was Central Mountain coach Scott Baker.
In Division II, Warrior Run senior guard Sydney Hoffman was honored with a first team selection.
Hoffman was joined on the first team by Loyalsock’s Summer McNulty, Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski, Bloomsburg’s Madeline Evans and Kelsey Widom, and Southern Columbia’s Ava Novak.
And making it onto the HAC-II All-Defensive Team was Milton junior guard Leah Walter.
The HAC-II’s Co-MVPs were Loyalsock’s McNulty and Mount Carmel’s Renno, plus the Coach of the Year honors went to Bloomsburg’s John Wittman.
Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference
2021 All-Star Teams
DIVISION I
First Team: Avery Baker, Central Mountain; Jordan Moten, Shikellamy; Ava Renninger, Central Mtn.; Grace Nazih, Shamokin; Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; Quinlynn McCann, Central Mtn.; Roz Noone, Lewisburg.
Second Team: Avery Defazio, Selinsgrove; Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg; Carley Nye, Shamokin; Ari Nolter, Shamokin; Tori Scheller, Shikellamy.
Third Team: Bella Fave, Midd-West; Olivia Outt, Danville; Ella Dewald, Danville; Savannah Dowd, Danville; Hope Drumm, Lewisburg; Cierra Adams, Selinsgrove.
Honorable mention: Riley Maloney, Danville; Regan Llanso, Lewisburg; Aubrey Schilling, Jersey Shore; Kiahna Jones, Central Mtn.; Paige Fausey, Shikellamy; Lizzy Diehl, Selinsgrove; Emma Kramer, Shamokin; Brooke Catherman, Mifflinburg; Chloe Sauer, Midd-West.
All-Defensive Team: Outt, Danville; Maddie Still, Lewisburg; Schilling, Jersey Shore; Jones, Central Mtn.; Diehl, Selinsgrove; Fausey, Shikellamy; Nazih, Shamokin.
Most Valuable Player: Baker, Central Mtn.
Coach of the Year: Scott Baker, Central Mountain.
DIVISION II
First Team: Summer McNulty, Loyalsock; Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel; Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg; Ava Novak, Southern Columbia; Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run; Kelsey Widom, Bloomsburg; Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel.
Second Team: Rylee Klinger, Bloomsburg; Ellie Rowe, Central Columbia; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; Allie Griscavage, Southern Columbia.
Third Team: Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock; Emily McKee, Warrior Run; Alex Snyder, Hughesville; Lauren Ayers, Mount Carmel.
Honorable mention: Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock; Paige Temple, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, Central; Emmie Rowe, Central; Faith Callahan, Southern; Grace Callahan, Southern; Leah Walter, Milton; Crystal Hamilton, Milton; Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel; Mia Chapman, Mount Carmel; Lauren Henry, Hughesville; Olivia Strother, Hughesville; Gracy Beachel, Warrior Run; Alexis Hudson, Warrior Run; Mackenzie Weaver, Montoursville; Maddie Adams, Montoursville; Alaina Marchioni, Montoursville.
All-Defensive Team: Flick, Central; Ellen Hull, Bloomsburg; Walter, Milton; Summer Tillett, Southern; Chapman, Mount Carmel; Snyder, Hughesville; Gardner, Loyalsock.
Co-Most Valuable Players: McNulty, Loyalsock; and Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel.
Coach of the Year: John Wittman, Bloomsburg.
