MILTON — After a pair of close wins over their cross-county rival during the regular season, Lewisburg coach John Vaji was expecting another tough battle versus Mifflinburg in Wednesday’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal.
The Green Dragons were up for the challenge, and they ended up making the playoff game look easy against the Wildcats.
Lewisburg broke open a close game at the half to run away for a 70-46 victory over Mifflinburg inside The Jungle at Milton Area High School.
“It’s hard to beat a very good team three times in a row. We were ready for a battle tonight, and I think the boys responded to the challenge,” said Vaji. “The boys made it look a little easy but believe you me the game wasn’t as easy as the score indicated — Mifflinburg is a very good team.”
Top-seeded Lewisburg (21-5) wasted little time in surging out to a 7-0 lead behind a couple of buckets including a three-point play from Jake Hernandez, who led the Green Dragons with 19 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals.
No. 4 Mifflinburg got into the game by answering that run with three-pointers from Jarret Foster and Cannon Griffith, but Lewisburg responded with treys from Cam Michaels and Hernandez as the Green Dragons led 17-13 after 1.
Michaels (16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) kept his hot hand to start the second quarter by making another 3-pointer to fuel a 7-0 run. Later in the period, Michaels hit two layups before sinking a pair of free throws to cap a first half with his Green Dragons in front, 32-24.
“(The game) started off with a really energetic Lewisburg team that came out with a 7-0 run to start the game, and it just felt like they continued to out-physical us and it felt like we were on our heels the entire game,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre’ Roupp. “I give a lot of credit to a very physical Lewisburg team that really came out and took it to us tonight.”
In the second half, however, Lewisburg really turned it on.
A bucket from Jack Blough midway through the third quarter gave the Green Dragons their first double-digit lead of the game (41-31), and a couple of minutes later Joey Martin (10 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Green Dragons ahead 49-37.
A 21-point fourth quarter, which was highlighted by seven points from Henry Harrison, helped Lewisburg pull away.
“Tonight, we got the lead, and we were able to maintain it, and we were able to increase it, which was nice,” said Vaji. “Joey struggled right off the bat in the third, so we took him out because (assistant coach) Dirk (Remensnyder) wanted to talk to him. We put Joey back in, and I don’t know what Dirk said, but it relaxed him, and he hit a couple of big threes and he got going.”
Vaji hopes to keep his team’s good play going when they face No. 3 Athens for the district championship on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Mifflinburg falls into the consolation game against No. 2 Shamokin on Saturday also at a site and time to be determined to earn the right to advance to the PIAA playoffs.
“The loss stings right now — it doesn’t feel very good walking out of the locker room, getting on the bus and going home,” said Roupp. “If we take any of the bad luggage from this loss into Saturday’s game against Shamokin, it doesn’t look very good for us, so we got to come into practice (today) and Friday and prepare for an opportunity to go into the state tournament, which doesn’t happen for many teams.”
District 4 Class 4A Semifinal
At Milton Area High School
No. 1 Lewisburg 70, No. 4 Mifflinburg 46
Mifflinburg 13 11 13 9 – 46
Lewisburg 17 15 17 21 — 70
Mifflinburg (14-9) 46
Jarret Foster 2 0-0 5; Tyler Reigel 6 0-0 14; Eli Troutman 1 1-2 3; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Chuck Reader 0 0-0 0; Bolick 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 5; Carter Breed 1 3-6 5; Zeb Hufnagle 0 0-0 0; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-4 14; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 46.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Foster, Griffith.
Lewisburg (21-5) 70
Jake Hernandez 8 2-2 19; Forrest Zelechoski 4 2-2 10; Joey Martin 4 0-0 10; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 6 2-3 16; Jack Blough 3 0-0 6; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 7; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0; William Barrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 6-7 70.
3-point goals: Michaels 2, Martin 2, Hernandez, Harrison.
