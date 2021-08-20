LEWISBURG — Rylee Donaldson’s goal just past the quarter-hour mark gave Bucknell the early lead, and the Bison controlled the run of play the rest of the way in a season-opening 1-0 victory over Youngstown State before a spirited crowd at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Hall picked up the shutout in her first career start. Her lone save of the day was a point-blank stop on a back-post header from Maddy Bellaver in the 7th minute, and the Bison defense kept Hall clean the rest of the way. The Penguins registered only two more attempts the rest of the match, neither of which were on goal as Bucknell finished with a 23-3 advantage on the shot board.
After nearly conceding the opening tally, the Bison cashed in at the other end. Junior Abby Gearhart, who spearheaded a dominant performance from the midfield unit, played a crisp through ball to Donaldson along the right edge of the penalty area. Donaldson took a touch and then calmly finished past onrushing goalkeeper Zeeyana Jivraj.
Donaldson and Petie Nassetta led the Bison with four shots apiece, while Gearhart and freshman forward Paige Temple had three each.
The Bison are home again on Sunday afternoon, taking on Towson at 1 p.m. at Emmitt Field. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
