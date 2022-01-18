LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Cassie Sumfest believes that everything happens for a reason.
So, despite coming from a small school in Central Pa. not known for field hockey and dealing with all the trials and tribulations from a torn ACL, Sumfest has still been able to achieve her ultimate goal.
Sumfest’s goal was to one day play for the U.S. Women’s Field Hockey National Team.
That day has finally come.
Fresh off her senior year as a starting defender for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Sumfest, a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is preparing to compete in the biggest tournament of her career as she and the rest of Team USA will be appearing in the 2022 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.
The tournament begins Wednesday, and Sumfest’s first game with No. 15-ranked Team USA is against No. 32 Peru in a Pool B match at 1 p.m.
Joining Team USA and Peru in Pool B are No. 13-ranked Canada and No. 30 Mexico. In Pool A are No. 3 Argentina, No. 18 Chile, No. 26 Uruguay and No. 46 Trinidad and Tobago.
The top women’s team will earn a spot at the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup.
“It’s a real honor to be a part of the national team, let alone represent them at such an important tournament as the Pan Ams, and I’m just hoping to do what I can to help the team,” said Sumfest.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to play on the national team, so now that I finally have this opportunity it feels surreal.”
The Team USA coaching staff selected Sumfest for the National Team roster this past summer, and from there the staff kept tabs on Sumfest throughout the collegiate season. And once the season was over, Sumfest joined the other players in California at the end of November for a USA versus CANADA series.
Sumfest earned the first two caps (international playing appearances) of her career in the series, and her play in the Sunshine State subsequently earned her a spot for the Pan Am Games.
“I made it a priority for myself to make sure I was healthy and able to go to that camp so I could play with the team and see how I fit in there,” said Sumfest. “It was a great experience, and I was able to earn my first cap.”
From the first time she picked up a field hockey stick in 2009, Sumfest has been working toward this moment.
And you can say that Sumfest was destined to be a member of the USA National Team.
From the appearances on the U-17, U-19 and U-21 Women’s National Teams, to the three straight NCAA Division I titles she helped the Tar Heels win, it was only a matter of time before Sumfest nabbed a spot on the Team USA squad.
“Playing with UNC has definitely prepared me for this opportunity. At UNC, you’re competing with great athletes and great field hockey players. UNC has always had at least one or two players on the national team, and right now with two former, four current, and one incoming national team members, practices are always intense and fast paced,” said Sumfest.
“I’ve been in international competitions before with junior teams, like a 4-nations series with U-19 and a tour with U-21 to Argentina, all of this was pre-ACL surgery, and was with the youth teams. This is my first international tour with the senior team, and this has been something I’ve wanted since I first started playing field hockey.”
But that doesn’t mean Sumfest’s journey to the Pan Am Games hasn’t been without its share of difficulties.
“My journey to becoming a national team player has definitely not been easy. Growing up in Lewisburg, field hockey wasn’t really popular there yet, but my passion for the game was so intense my parents were willing to drive me 3-plus hours to Philadelphia to train with a club team (WC Eagles),” said Sumfest. “A lot of people, when I told them this, would think I was crazy do this 2-3 times a week, but I believe it’s made me the athlete I am today. I was always wanting to practice, always wanting to get better. I remember actually being so upset when we weren’t able to go to training because of weather or because something had come up.
“Then when I got to UNC, everything was aligning, school and hockey were in the same place, I was getting stronger and faster, and I was moving up on the USAFH totem pole in hopes of moving up from U-21 to the national team. However, there was a different plan for me. I like to believe everything happens for a reason, so when I tore my ACL, I tried to stay positive,” Sumfest continued. “It was really hard, sitting on the sidelines and going through that recovery process. It’s hard to put into perspective for people who haven’t experienced it, but it was a slow and bumpy process. However, I stayed positive and worked harder than ever to come back stronger and a better player. I think that these experiences growing up, make making the Pan Am roster even more special.”
The last time Team USA played in the Pan Am Cup was in 2017 in Lancaster, and the women’s team (along with the men) finished in third place.
Sumfest says this year’s squad is hopeful for another good showing. After all, only one team advances to the upcoming World Cup this summer.
“Our team is very determined and has high hopes of doing well at this tournament,” she said. “We know there’s a lot on the line for us in rankings and qualifying for the World Cup, so we plan on leaving everything we have out on that field.”
Ultimately, Sumfest would like to someday compete in the Olympics, but she’s not looking that far ahead.
“My end goal has always been to go to the Olympics. But, while it’s a great thing to aspire for, I’m someone who is very action oriented. First things first, I need to perform my best to help the team do well and qualify for the World Cup,” said Sumfest.
“I love that the game is spreading in Central Pa. and back home, it makes me so happy when young girls reach out to me. In the end, I hope to help contribute to growing the game more and helping younger girls succeed because I would love to see field hockey be as popular in the U.S. as it is in other countries. For the young girls back home, know that anything is possible if you have the right work ethic and mindset. Keep practicing, keep pushing yourself, and keep that love and passion for the game.”
