LAURELTON — Mifflinburg fought its way back to reach the District 13 8-10 Baseball championship, but Selinsgrove and ace pitcher Jack Rumberger had the Union County All-Stars’ number once again.
Rumberger picked up his third win of the postseason on Monday, and second against Mifflinburg, to lead Selinsgrove to an 8-3 victory at the West End Field of Dreams.
Mifflinburg struck out 11 times against Rumberger, who struck out 12 batters the first time the two teams met.
Rumberger allowed just three hits, and one earned run. Selinsgrove pitchers struck out 64 hitters in five games in the tournament.
With the scored tied at 1-1 after two innings, Selinsgrove took the lead for good with a five-run bottom of the third. Jack Wilborn and Ben Zeiders each had two-run singles in the inning for Selinsgrove. The fifth run scored on a Riley Rumberger bases-loaded walk.
Jonah Kurtz, Reece Boop, Asten Ritter and Dawson Hoffmaster all had hits for Mifflinburg.
8-10 Baseball Championship
At Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Selinsgrove 8, Mifflinburg 3
Mifflinburg 010 110 — 3-4-5
Selinsgrove 015 02x — 8-8-1
Andre Reiff, Jonah Kurtz (3) and Kurtz, Reiff (3). Jack Rumberger, Jaxon Tressler (6) and Xander Pyle.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Jaxson Smith, run scored; Kurtz, 1-for-2; Reece Boop, 1-for-2; Asten Ritter, 1-for-2, run; Dawson Hoffmaster, 1-for-2.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Ronan McCabe, 1-for-2, run scored; J. Rumberger, 1-for-3, run; Mikey Scorsone, run; Jack Wilborn, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Tressler, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Ben Zeiders, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Maclin Somers, 1-for-3, RBI; Riley Rumberger, RBI.
Mifflinburg 0 (5 innings)
BERWICK — Mifflinburg Legion couldn’t get anything going against Berwick pitcher Emmitt Yost, who pitched a complete game to give Post 79 the victory over Post 410 on Monday.
Mifflinburg (6-5) had four hits in the game, including a double from Zeb Hufnagle and a triple from Zach Wertman, but the team couldn’t push a run across.
Berwick (12-6), however, jumped all over Mifflinburg with a six-run first inning.
Braylon Hawkins hit a two-run double and Nick Uram hit an RBI single to highlight the first inning for Berwick.
Post 79 then put four more runs on the board in the fourth by taking advantage of some miscues by Post 410.
Berwick 12, Mifflinburg 0 (5 innings)
Mifflinburg 000 00 — 0-4-1
Cyruss Scholvin, Mason Schneck (1) and George Lloyd. Emmitt Yost and Luke Sult.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Nate Chambers, 1-for-3; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, double; Zach Wertman, 1-for-3, triple; Jack Whittaker, walk; Maison Irvin, 1-for-2.
Top Berwick hitters: Thomas Andrews, 2-for-4, run scored; Sult, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Colton Rinehimer, walk, run; Yost, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Jack Dacier, walk, RBI, run; Brayden James, 3 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Braylon Hawkins, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Greysen Kupsky, RBI, run; Nick Uram, 2-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI.
