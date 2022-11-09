DANVILLE — Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge was cautiously optimistic when her Green Dragons jumped out to an early two-goal lead over Berks Catholic in their PIAA Class A first-round contest.
That’s because the District 3 sixth-place Saints, who are led by senior forward Aubreigh Uba, a University of Louisville recruit, gave coach Berge a reason to be concerned every time she got the ball near the Green Dragons’ cage.
“I honestly didn’t know about (Uba coming in), but we did ID her throughout the game and we kept telling our players they need to disrupt her shots,” said Berge.
And while Lewisburg’s defense kept Uba from scoring any goals, the Green Dragons’ trio of Maddy Moyers, Avery Mast and Maddy Ikeler were able to find the back of the cage.
Moyers, however, led the way with a two-goal night to lead Lewisburg to a 4-3 victory over Berks Catholic at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.
District 4 champ Lewisburg (15-5) now advances to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2004. The Green Dragons will face District 3 runner-up Oley Valley on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
A strong opening quarter helped make that happen for Lewisburg.
Moyers first scored off an Avery Mast assist 8:54 into the game, and less than 2 minutes later Moyers assisted on a goal by Mast to give the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead at the half.
“I was excited about that lead, but at the same time I knew those two goals wouldn’t hold up and we had to get more,” said Berge. “I felt like coming in (us being not as good and/or skilled as Berks Catholic) may have been in the back the players’ minds, but after we got those two goals I said to my assistant (Ashleigh Espinosa) those goals gave us confidence, and I could tell their attitudes had changed a little bit, like, ‘We’re here, and we can do this.’”
The Green Dragons did put some more goals on the board in the second half, but so did the Saints.
A reverse shot into the top-left corner of the cage by Paisley Lutz 5:20 into the second half halved Berks Catholic’s deficit to one.
Lewisburg answered right back 68 seconds later when Moyers tapped in a pass from Mast just inside the left post past Saints goalkeeper Rachel Forkin.
That back-and-forth continued in the fourth quarter. Whenever Berks Catholic scored, Lewisburg had a response.
The Saints kept the game close when Alyse Weber scored off an assist by Uba following a penalty corner.
Less than 2 minutes later Ikeler scored the deciding goal by driving home a Moyers pass with 8:20 remaining to give Lewisburg a 4-2 lead.
Berks Catholic’s Weber scored her team’s third goal off another assist by Uba, but the Saints were unable to score the equalizer and Lewisburg held on for the win.
“I was proud of our girls after Berks Catholic scored coming right back out (of halftime), and then answering every goal that (the Saints) got was just awesome,” said Berge. “This group has played with poise all season long, and that’s why when we’re panicking as coaches on the sideline a bit, the girls seem to be cool, calm and collected.
“I like seeing that, because it gives me confidence in them,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
At Danville Area High School
Lewisburg 4, Berks Catholic 3
Lew-Maddy Moyers, assist Whitney Berge, 6:06.
Lew-Avery Mast, assist Moyers, 4:15.
BC-Paisley Lutz, assist Mallory Buzydlowski, 9:40.
Lew-Moyers, assist Mast, 8:32.
BC-Alyse Weber, assist Aubreigh Uba, 10:16.
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, assist Moyers, 8:20.
BC-Weber, assist Uba, 4:24.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 10-9; Penalty corners: 4-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 6; BC (Rachel Forkin), 6.
