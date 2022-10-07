SUNBURY – When Andrew Diehl reached the endzone with a six-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Shikellamy, Mifflinburg it began yet another workman-like victory this season for the Wildcats.
Diehl ran for 100 yards and three scores, and his efforts helped Mifflinburg take a 33-0 Heartland-I victory at Shikellamy Stadium.
It was the fourth shutout of the season for Mifflinburg (6-1, 4-1 HAC-I), which just feasted all night on Shikellamy’s defense.
“Overall, coming away and again, being able to hold an opponent to zero on the scoreboard is huge for us,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “And our offense came up and made some plays tonight. We didn’t make them all when we wanted to and needed to, but we certainly did come up with some big plays from the kids.”
Following Diehl’s touchdown run in the opening quarter that gave Mifflinburg a 7-0 lead, Carter Breed recovered a Shikellamy (1-6) fumble at the 14.
Two plays later Diehl ran it in from five yards out to increase the Wildcats’ lead to 13-0. Sean Grodotzke’s kick was blocked by Shikellamy’s Rashawn Martin.
Late in the first half both teams traded interceptions, with Breed picking off Shikellamy’s Lucas Wetzel to get the Wildcats’ offense back in business.
“Breed, in the last two weeks, is feeling good and he’s doing better (following his injury),” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “It’s great to see an athlete like him play, and it’s been a lot of fun, absolutely.”
The six-play drive that followed was keyed by a one-handed grab by Grodotzke that gave Mifflinburg 1st-and-goal at the 2.
This time quarterback Troy Dressler did the honors as he kept the handoff to scoot into the endzone for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead when his conversion pass to Kyler Troup was good.
“That was great to see that tonight from (Grodotzke). That will help his confidence,” said coach Dressler. “He’s a young kid with a lot of talent, and we’re hoping to see more of that out of him in the future.”
Grodotzke later added a 32-yard catch on Mifflinburg’s second series of the third quarter.
But although that play didn’t result in a touchdown, the Wildcats later added a couple more big plays in the fourth to put the game out of reach for Shikellamy.
First, Brian Reeder intercepted a Wetzel pass to set up a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dressler to Diehl.
And the final score of the night belonged to Diehl once again as his two-yard touchdown run made the score 33-0.
Coach Dressler wanted to see a more balanced offensive attack versus Shikellamy, and he got it.
The Wildcats passed for 223 yards and ran for 164. Plus, they only had one turnover in the game compared to three for the Braves.
“One of the things was, after last week we needed to be better balanced,” said coach Dressler. “That’s what the goal has been all week. We came back and worked with that to get a better plan in place to help out and try to just go make plays, and that’s what they did tonight. So, I’m pleased with that.”
MIFFLINBURG 33, SHIKELLAMY 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflinburg (6-1, 4-1);7;14;0;12 — 33
Shikellamy (1-6, 1-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 6 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 1:23
Second quarter
M-Diehl 5 run (kick blocked), 11:19
M-Troy Dressler 2 run (Chad Martin pass from Dressler), 0:23
Fourth quarter
M-Diehl 27 pass from Dressler (kick failed), 8:26
M-Diehl 2 run (kick failed), 1:25
TEAM STATISTICS
;MIFF;SHIK
First downs;18;8
Rushes-yards;36-164;26-50
Passing yards;223;73
Comp.-att.-int.;11-18-1;12-20-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;5-52;8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 17-100, 3TDs; Carter Breed 9-43; Jonathan Melendez 4-37; Jarrett Miller 2-(-2); Troy Dressler 3-(-6), TD; Sean Grodotzke 1-(-8). Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 19-68; Luke Snyder 1-5; Lucas Wetzel 3-0; Chase Morgan 1-(-1); Team 2-(-22).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 11-18-1, 223 yards, TD. Shikellamy: Wetzel 12-20-2, 73 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl 4-79, TD; Zach Wertman 2-57; Grodotzke 2-52; Kyler Troup 2-8; Chad Martin 1-27. Shikellamy: Rashawn Martin 4-29; Snyder 4-23; Morgan 3-2; Dominic Angelillo 1-19.
