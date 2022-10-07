SUNBURY – When Andrew Diehl reached the endzone with a six-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Shikellamy, Mifflinburg it began yet another workman-like victory this season for the Wildcats.

Diehl ran for 100 yards and three scores, and his efforts helped Mifflinburg take a 33-0 Heartland-I victory at Shikellamy Stadium.

