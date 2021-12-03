College wrestling
Michigan State 19, Lock Haven 17Notes:
In its first appearance at Thomas Fieldhouse in 20 months, Lock Haven (0-1) turned in a stellar effort winning five bouts before ultimately falling to visiting Michigan State (1-0). The Eagles were victorious at 125, 141, 149, 165 and 174 pounds, and owned a 17-5 advantage heading into the final three bouts of the evening. Lock Haven scored its only bonus points of the evening with a convincing victory at 174 pounds. Tyler Stoltzfus, who wrestled at Mifflinburg Area High School before moving on to Saint Joseph’s Academy, recorded a quartet of four-point near falls to roll to a 16-0 technical fall victory. The win earned Stoltzfus his eighth victory of the year and pushed the Lock Haven lead to 17-5 in the team score.
Girls basketballJunior high scores7th grade gameMontoursville 22, Meadowbrook Christian 8High scorers:
Montoursville, A. Dunkleberger, 12; Meadowbrook, no high scorer
8th grade gameMontoursville 24, Meadowbrook Christian 12High scorers:
Montoursville, R. Fredericks, 6. Meadowbrook, Madalyn Fasnacht, 6.
National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226
Dallas 27, New Orleans 17
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 15 6 .714 — Boston 12 10 .545 3½ New York 11 11 .500 4½ Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4½ Toronto 10 13 .435 6
W L Pct GB Washington 14 8 .636 — Miami 13 9 .591 1 Atlanta 12 10 .545 2 Charlotte 13 11 .542 2 Orlando 5 18 .217 9½
W L Pct GB Chicago 15 8 .652 — Milwaukee 14 9 .609 1 Cleveland 12 10 .545 2½ Indiana 9 15 .375 6½ Detroit 4 18 .182 10½
W L Pct GB Dallas 11 9 .550 — Memphis 12 10 .545 — San Antonio 7 13 .350 4 New Orleans 6 18 .250 7 Houston 5 16 .238 6½
W L Pct GB Utah 14 7 .667 — Minnesota 11 11 .500 3½ Portland 11 12 .478 4 Denver 10 11 .476 4 Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 8½
W L Pct GB Phoenix 19 3 .864 — Golden State 18 3 .857 ½ L.A. Lakers 12 11 .522 7½ L.A. Clippers 11 11 .500 8 Sacramento 9 14 .391 10½
Chicago 119, New York 115 Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93 Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79 Phoenix 114, Detroit 103 San Antonio 114, Portland 83
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at New York, 1 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 23 16 4 3 35 89 64 Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52 Tampa Bay 22 13 5 4 30 71 62 Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75 Boston 20 12 8 0 24 59 53 Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 68 84 Montreal 25 6 17 2 14 56 89 Ottawa 21 5 15 1 11 51 81
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 24 14 4 6 34 85 61 N.Y. Rangers 21 14 4 3 31 64 55 Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 69 50 Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66 Columbus 21 12 9 0 24 69 68 New Jersey 21 9 8 4 22 61 68 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 18 5 10 3 13 33 54
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 23 16 6 1 33 88 68 St. Louis 23 12 8 3 27 77 66 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 80 65 Nashville 23 12 10 1 25 64 65 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Chicago 22 8 12 2 18 49 70 Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 23 14 4 5 33 77 46 Edmonton 21 16 5 0 32 82 61 Anaheim 24 13 8 3 29 81 70 San Jose 23 13 9 1 27 62 61 Vegas 22 12 10 0 24 71 70 Los Angeles 22 9 9 4 22 60 64 Seattle 23 8 13 2 18 68 81 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 7, Buffalo 4 Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Colorado 4, Montreal 1 Ottawa 3, Carolina 2 Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2 Boston 2, Nashville 0 Dallas 3, Columbus 2 Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48 Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65 NJIT 76, St. Elizabeth 43 Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67 Towson 72, LIU 63 SOUTH Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65 Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44 Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56 James Madison 96, E. Mennonite 54 Liberty 66, Missouri 45 Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60 North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58 Detroit 69, IUPUI 45 Drake 73, Valparaiso 66 Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58 N. Dakota St. 114, Northland 51 Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77 St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Crown (Minn.) 53 Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73 Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68 SOUTHWEST Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46 TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63 FAR WEST Cal Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55 California 73, Oregon St. 61 Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71 Montana 65, Sacramento St. 58 N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75 Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55 S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, Utah St. 58 UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74 Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44 Wyoming 77, Denver 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston College 86, Penn St. 69 Colgate 56, Siena 54 Columbia 73, Delaware 67 Fordham 71, Stony Brook 59 George Washington 54, James Madison 50 Green Bay 63, Robert Morris 44 Holy Cross 66, Rhode Island 54 Maryland 82, Miami 74 Morgan St. 71, Navy 50 Sacred Heart 63, Monmouth (NJ) 60, OT SOUTH Belmont 67, Lipscomb 62 Coll. of Charleston 96, Charleston Southern 60 Duke 79, Iowa 64 FAU 63, Kennesaw St. 45 Jacksonville 79, Ave Maria 53 LSU 69, Iowa St. 60 Louisiana Tech 64, Louisiana-Monroe 48 Louisville 70, Michigan 48 Northwestern 72, Clemson 61 UCF 52, Arkansas 51 Virginia 60, William & Mary 44 MIDWEST Florida St. 67, Illinois 58 IUPUI 87, Detroit 52 Missouri 79, SIU-Edwardsville 46 NC State 66, Indiana 58 Nebraska-Omaha 67, Tennessee St. 56 Notre Dame 76, Michigan St. 71 Oakland 67, Ill.-Chicago 59 UMKC 95, Haskell 38 W. Kentucky 64, Bellarmine 55 Youngstown St. 58, Milwaukee 50 SOUTHWEST Georgia 66, Texas Tech 56 Northwestern St. 80, Arkansas St. 76 Texas State 58, Houston Baptist 54 Texas-Arlington 61, South Florida 56 FAR WEST Air Force 60, Regis University 46 California 73, Fresno St. 72 California Baptist 63, Pepperdine 57 Idaho St. 83, Portland St. 40 Montana 75, Sacramento St. 59 Montana St. 63, N. Colorado 57 N. Arizona 83, Weber St. 79 Nevada 61, Cal Poly 53 S. Utah 60, E. Washington 46 Seattle 63, Boise St. 61 Southern Cal 78, UC Irvine 69 UC Santa Barbara 89, Denver 80 Washington St. 72, San Francisco 58
Transactions
BASEBALL Minor League Baseball TOLEDO MUD HENS — Named Gary Jones manager. Frontier League OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Gavin Sonnier. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jumpei Akanuma. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WRs Antonio Brown, John Franklin III and S Mike Edwards without pay for next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Marcus Lawrence from injured reserve. Promoted S Tyler Coyle from the practice squad to the active roster. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Trayvon Mullen from injured reserve. Signed DB Kavon Frazier to the practice squad. Released G D.J. Fluker from the practice squad. Waived WR Dillon Stoner. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Harvey Langi from injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch, DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to the active roster. Placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Placed S Doug Middleton on practice squad injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed CB Benjamin St-Juste on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations. Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Yan Kuznetsov from Stockton (AHL) to Saint John (QMJHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Sent RW Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland. DETROIT RED WINGS — Sent C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Sent LW Anatolii Golyshev to Bridgeport (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin to a professional tryout agreement. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed C Zach Dean to a three-year entry level contract. Premier Hockey Federation BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D Kali Flanagan to a free agent contract for the remainder of the season. American Hockey League BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Wyatt Ege from a player tryout contract (PTO). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Orlando (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Chaz Reddekopp. UTICA COMETS — Loaned F Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Luke Stevens. Released F Nick Ford. Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from reserve. Placed G Brandon Kasel and F Jordan Kaplan on reserve. Placed D Ivan Chukarov on injured reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City. Traded G Joe Murdaca to Kalamazoo. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin. Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed G Samuel Harvey and D Chays Ruddy on commissioner’s exempt list. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski from injured reserve. Released G Ethan Snee. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Croix Evingson and F Joey Sides from reserve. Placed F Ben Hawerchuk and D Austin McEneny on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D Dominick Procopio. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Nathan Noel on injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Paul Vorobei. Placed D Andrew McLean on reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Nick Bligh on injured reserve. TULSA OILERS — Released Gs Rob Mattison and Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Suspended G Mason McDonald. Released F Francesco Corona. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jake Flegel and Bobby Hampton from reserve. Activated G Louis-Philippe Guindon from commisioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a game against New England on Nov. 30. COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year contract with an option for 2025. COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Michael Barrios to a one-year contract extension with an option for 2023. FC DALLAS — Named Nico Estevez head coach. USL W League USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of Chicago Dutch Lions FC to the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.