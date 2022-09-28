SUNBURY — Frustration was evident on the Lewisburg sideline following a 2-1 girls soccer loss to Shikellamy on Tuesday, and not just because Green Dragons coach Terry Gerlinski said it several times.
“We were very inconsistent in our play, in our work ethic, in our passes,” Gerlinski said.
The Green Dragons (3-4) trailed less than five minutes into the game and were down two goals 30 minutes into the game.
“I think we should have won,” Lewisburg senior Maddie Still said. “We started out a little slow and made mistakes that led to the goals. In the second half, we picked it up and dominated the play.”
Lewisburg broke through against Shikellamy with just more than 23 minutes to play. Kara Brazier ripped a shot that Shikellamy goalie Cassi Ronk stopped with a leaping one-handed save.
The rebound was almost deflected into the net by a Shikellamy defender, but Ronk stopped that as well. The second rebound bounced to Olivia Hockenbrock, who pounded it into the back of the net.
With just more than 12 minutes to play, Ronk, who finished with six saves, made a diving save to her left on a shot by Caroline Blakeslee to keep the game tied.
“Obviously it’s not a good thing when the goalie has her hands on the ball a lot, but I trust my team and I think they trust me,” Ronk said.
Lewisburg’s best chance to tie the game came with a little less than nine minutes to play.
The Green Dragons earned a free kick near midfield and Still sent it forward to Sophie Kilbride, who headed the ball toward the goal.
“I was like, ‘This is not good,’” Ronk said. “Sophie is very talented, and she’s usually in the right place, so I was very nervous.”
Kilbride’s header glanced off the crossbar and out, and Cassi Ronk saved a follow-up shot by Blakeslee.
“My emotions were high,” Still said. “I saw it hit the crossbar, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ We were very unlucky with that. If that went in, it would have changed the momentum.”
The Green Dragons outshot the Braves 17-7, and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.
“We had a ton of opportunities,” Gerlinski said. “If we could finish our opportunities ... it would have made a big difference.”
The Braves (7-2) scored on two of their three first-half shots.
“The two goals were on two blatantly clear mistakes, simple mistakes,” Gerlinski said. “We have to learn to recover better from our mistakes.”
Other than those mistakes, Lewisburg’s defense severely limited the chances for Shikellamy, which came into the game averaging just less than four goals per contest.
“We stayed more organized and compact,” Gerlinski said. “For the backline, we really worked on how that should look. We were less flat, and we got back to basics.”
The Green Dragons’ game against Shikellamy started a stretch of three games per week for the next three weeks.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Still said. “There’s a chance for injuries. We’ll definitely be in game shape, and it should get us ready for districts.”
Gerlinski added: ‘Maybe it will be a good thing for us to play, play, play.”
Shikellamy 2, Lewisburg 1
S-Paige Fausey, assist Elli Ronk, 4:55.
S-Mckenna Zellers, unassisted, 29:57.
L-Olivia Hockenbrock, unassisted, 56:42.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 7-3. Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (McKenna Meadows 0, Izzy Wood 1); Shikellamy 6 (Cassi Ronk).
