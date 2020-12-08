LEWISBURG – While the meets may look a little different in the Heartland Athletic Conference and District 4 this year, there will be swimming in 2020-21 and that is all that matters to area coaches.
“I’m looking forward to this season. For the longest time we were not even sure there would be a season,” said Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff. “I look forward to each practice and I’m thankful that the athletes are able to practice and compete.”
Among the differences this year due to the COVID-19 virus include modifying the lane assignments to limit the number of swimmers competing in any one race (or meet), and that will likely include the District 4 meet (which will limit the number of swimmers who can qualify for the championships).
In addition, the PIAA has approved virtual swim meets this season, which means teams would swim at their home pools and compare times with those set by their opponents to score the meet.
“The season could be challenging this year. We had to find an alternative site to practice as Bucknell’s new safety protocols understandably prohibit outside groups from using their athletic facilities,” said Updegraff. “We are very fortunate and thankful that the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA worked it out where we can spend time practicing at the Milton and Sunbury YMCA pools. We also already lost the first week of practice when the school district shifted to remote learning. Fortunately, we are now permitted to practice.
“The PIAA, PHAC conference and our school administrators have worked very hard this year to respond to the current health crisis and put into place protocols to safeguard the health and safety of our student athletes. So, while practices and meets may look a little different this season, we are going to do our best to follow protocols and keep everyone healthy and safe,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells is also feeling the pinch of finding places to swim, especially since the Wildcats will be competing as independents again this year.
“Since we do not have a home pool to host meets, we can’t formally be a full team. This is going to be especially challenging due to COVID-19 restrictions because we need to attend other school’s meets and find lane space to swim in. We have been told that schools will consider inviting us on a meet-by-meet basis depending on the number of swimmers attending those meets,” said Wells.
“Our preparation has been mostly the same as other years. We practice through the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and they have been doing an amazing job of keeping swimming happening in the valley, even if it doesn’t look like it has in the years past.”
Lewisburg
Among the top swimmers returning for Updegraff on the girls side is senior Delaney Humphrey, who qualified for the PIAA meet last season in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. She finished second in both events, in 2:14.95 and 5:22.44, respectively, behind Shamokin’s Abby Doss.
Humphrey also qualified for states in the 200 medley and 400 free relays along with senior Jewels Hepner and junior Alexandra Decker. Together (with Anna Batkowski), they recorded a third-place time of 1:53.80 in the medley relay and a championship time of 3:44.24 in the free relay to get to states.
On the boys side, senior Caleb Leaman is the defending District 4 diving champion and a PIAA qualifier when he won the title by nearly 30 points over former teammate Hunter Grimes.
“The team is a little smaller than in past years as we’ve lost a lot of athletes in diving and swimming to graduation. However, I think that both the boys and girls will compete well and have successful seasons,” said Updegraff. “In order to be successful this season, the athletes will need to stay mentally and physically healthy. If they practice hard and just stay consistent with their training, they will find success individually and as a team.”
Along with the swimmers mentioned above, Updegraff is also looking for senior Vaughn Holthus (freestyle) and sophomore Mitchell Malusis to step up for the boys team.
“I look forward to having Delaney, Alex, Jewels, Caleb, Vaughn and Mitchell leading the team. All had experience last season at the district meet and have shown that they can swim well when it counts,” said Updegraff. “They will step up and lead by example — they practice hard and stay focused at meets – and the younger athletes see that.”
And for those who qualified for states last season but did not get the chance to compete due to the virus shutdowns, they shouldn’t need any extra motivation for them to swim their best.
“It was a surreal moment last season where the coaches were called together just prior to registration at the state meet in March. It was very difficult to explain to the athletes that the meet had been postponed/canceled. There was so much uncertainty at that time,” said Updegraff. “I know that the returning athletes that qualified for the state meet are looking forward to having the best season they can have, and they will just take it one meet at a time. We will be grateful for each opportunity to compete.”
Even though his team is smaller than normal, there are some younger swimmers who Updegraff is looking for to post good times this season.
“I look forward to returning athletes like Braden Davis, Molly Gill, Livia Holthus, Isaac Leaman playing greater roles this season. I am also excited to work with the talented freshmen that we have joining the team this year: Kimberly Shannon, Emma Gerlinski, Valeria Riley, Mason Ordonez and Kieran Davis. They should all contribute this season,” said Updegraff.
“I think the mixture of returning swimmers’ experience and the incoming swimmers’ enthusiasm will all be strengths for the team this year. The returners work hard and set the example that the new swimmers will follow,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Our team isn’t as deep this year as other years and the smaller size of the team will be a little bit of a challenge this year. In years past, we have been able to rely on our depth. With a smaller team, everyone will be asked to step up and contribute this season. Every placing will count in every race.”
Mifflinburg
Juniors Sam Deluca and Sean Witmer are returning District 4 qualifiers for the Wildcats, and coach Wells hopes those two and maybe more of his swimmers can get there again this year.
“At this point, my goal for the season is for us to find lane space and make our district cuts,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I know the district meet has changed how many swimmers they are taking, so we might not have everyone make it to the meet, but if we reach our times, that would be a great indicator for next year when things hopefully settle down.”
In last year’s district meet, Deluca took third in the 500 free (5:04.15) and fourth in the 200 free (1:51.56), while Witmer was third in the 100 breast (1:04.57) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:09.16).
Also on the team are sophomores Evan Pachucki and Brady Wohlheiter, who will both be mainly competing in the freestyle sprints.
“I think that Sam’s experience at the district meet will help give him a goal to work towards. After competing in it in years past, it drives you to try to keep making it back,” said Wells. “If we can manage (to make our district cuts), I will consider this season a win. To reach that goal, we need to keep working hard in the water and staying safe on land so our programs doesn’t get shut down.”
Milton
This season marks the second year in a row that the Black Panthers will have an actual team and not swim as independents. And for the first time in school history, the team will also host three meets at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA.
“This year I have a team of nine, including three freshmen boys who have done exceedingly well for their winter swim teams over the last two years,” said coach Veronica Irvine.
Irvine’s girls will lead the team this year as they feature senior Haylee Carl (200 free) and juniors Riley Godown (50 free/500 free), Kayli Johnson (100 back/100 free) and Ashley Shamblen (100 breast/100 free/100 back).
“Carl has been swimming the past three years for the high school, and her goal is to be successful with the 200 free. Godown wants to qualify (for districts) with the 50 free and she has taken on the challenge of the 500 free, an event her mother did in college,” said Irvine.
“Johnson is starting her third year on the team. She prefers the shorter distances but is challenging herself in the 100 back and 100 free. Shamblen has overcome health issues and wants to succeed with the 100 breast, 100 free as well as the backstroke. She just wants to give it her best.”
The other girls on the team are sophomore Sara Dewyer (50 free) and freshman Maria Painter (freestyle).
“I call Dewyer my little spitfire. She is petite and full of vim and vinegar,” said Irvine. “Painter is a very experienced swimmer. Her winter swim team is the Sunbury YMCA team. Freestyle is her favorite stroke, but she is a very good swimmer at all the strokes and has some good times to improve on for districts.”
On the boys side Irvine has Xavier Godown, Hunter Zettlemoyer and Camden Weaaver, and she’s expecting good things from all of them.
“Godown has had an exceptional two years with his winter swim team for Eastern Lycoming YMCA, and freestyle is his favorite stroke. Zettlemoyer has had an amazing swim career so far with the Eastern Lycoming YMCA and he prefers freestyle, but he has grown and is strong so he will do well this season. Weaver has had some great times and successes with the breastroke, his preferred and favorite stoke. In practice he maintains pace with the other swimmers who are all doing freestyle, even beating quite a few.”
Warrior Run
The team will be down to one swimmer this season – senior Madison Rovenolt – who will be competing in the 50 free, 100 free and the 100 breast.
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Derek Updegraff, 11th season.
Assistant coach:
Hillary Cree.
BoysLast year’s record:
7-4; placed 4th at District 4 meet.
Key losses:
Hunter Grimes and Thomas Hetherington.
Returning swimmers (district qualifiers):
Vaughn Holthus, sr., freestyle; Caleb Leaman, sr., diving; Braden Davis, jr.; Mitchell Malusis, so.
Remaining roster:
Jakob Powell, sr.; Isaac Leaman, so.; Kieran Davis, fr.; Mason Ordonez, fr.
GirlsLast year’s record:
8-3; placed 2nd at District 4 meet.
Key losses:
Anna Batkowski, Lily McBride, Hannah Castellan and Brianna Winters.
Returning swimmers (district qualifiers):
Molly Gill, sr.; Jewels Hepner, sr.; Delaney Humphrey, sr.; Alexandra Decker, jr.; Livia Holthus, so.
Remaining roster:
Ryleigh Faust, sr.; Jazmin Garza, sr.; Autumn Sena, sr.; Carina Pavlov, jr.; Anaya Davis, so.; Emma Gerlinski, fr.; Ella Mirshahi, fr.; Valeria Riley, fr.; Kimberly Shannon, fr.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Matt Wells, 1st season.
Boys roster:
Sam Deluca, jr., 100 fly/100 back/500 free; Sean Witmer, jr., 100 breast/100 free/200 IM; Evan Pachucki, so., 50 free/100 free/200 free; Brady Wohlheiter, 100 free/100 breast/50 free.
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Veronica Irvine, 2nd season.
BoysRoster:
Xavier (Beans) Godown, fr., freestyle; Hunter Zettlemoyer, fr., freestyle; Camden Weaver, fr., breaststroke/freestyle.
GirlsRoster: Haylee Carl, sr., 200 free; Riley Godown, jr., 50/500 frees; Kayli Johnson, jr., 100 back/100 free; Ashley Shamblen, jr., 100 breast/100 free/100 back; Sara Dewyer, so., 50 free; Maria Painter, fr., freestyle.
