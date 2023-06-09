GRANVILLE – The Williamsport Crosscutters scored five runs over the final two innings Thursday night against West Virginia to win their second-straight game against the Black Bears, 12-7.
The Crosscutters’ offense shined for the second straight night as the bottom of the order did some serious damage.
The team was led by Sean Smith, who batted 4-for-4 and had three RBIs and three runs scored.
Reed Chumley, Ryan Vogel, Gage Gundy and Jack Oberdorf each recorded a pair of RBI in the game as well for the Crosscutters (2-5).
Williamsport’s pitchers kept the team in the game as James Vaughn, Drew Bryan, and Jacob Peaden all threw a scoreless inning. Peaden was also credited with his first save of the season.
Emmanuel Dooley suffered a blown save but was able to do enough to keep Williamsport in the game and pick up his first win at the end.
The Crosscutters return home to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers tonight at 6:35 p.m. Friday is Rally Cone Giveaway, Potato Caper Friday..
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
