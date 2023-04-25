College
Women’s golfBucknell’s Paige Richter Named Bison of the WeekNotes:
Freshman Paige Richter has been selected as the Bison of the Week after a terrific performance at the Patriot League Championship over the weekend. In her postseason debut, Richter finished in a tie for seventh place and earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors. Richter made four birdies on the way to an even-par 72 in the final round, and her 54-hole total of 220 is the lowest on a par-72 course in team history. That tally is also the lowest in Bucknell’s postseason history. The previous holder of both records was Minjoo Lee, who shot 224 (70-74-80) at the 2010 Big South Championship. Richter is Bucknell’s first All-Patriot League honoree since Katie Childers finished fifth at Navy in 2018. Her final-round 72 came on the heels of a 73 and a 75, the latter wrapping up on Sunday morning after second-round play was suspended due to thunderstorms on Saturday. Richter’s 10 birdies in the tournament were second-most in the field, trailing only Lehigh’s Yuki Zhu with 11. Bucknell finished in fifth place at the Patriot League Championship, and the team’s 54-hole total of 907 was also a school record for a par-72 course and its lowest in a postseason round by 20 strokes.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 3 .870 _ Baltimore 15 7 .682 4½ Toronto 14 9 .609 6 New York 13 10 .565 7 Boston 12 12 .500 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 10 .565 _ Cleveland 11 12 .478 2 Detroit 8 13 .381 4 Chicago 7 16 .304 6 Kansas City 5 18 .217 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 14 8 .636 _ Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Los Angeles 11 12 .478 3½ Seattle 10 12 .455 4 Oakland 5 18 .217 9½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 8 .652 _ New York 14 9 .609 1 Miami 12 11 .522 3 Philadelphia 11 12 .478 4 Washington 7 14 .333 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 16 7 .696 _ Milwaukee 15 8 .652 1 Chicago 12 9 .571 3 St. Louis 9 14 .391 7 Cincinnati 8 15 .348 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 13 11 .542 _ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 ½ San Diego 12 12 .500 1 San Francisco 9 13 .409 3 Colorado 7 17 .292 6
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1 Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Cleveland 7, Miami 4 Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings Minnesota 3, Washington 1 Houston 5, Atlanta 2 Texas 5, Oakland 2 Boston 12, Milwaukee 5 L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3 St. Louis 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0 Baltimore 5, Boston 4 Cincinnati 7, Texas 6 Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3 Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1 Arizona 5, Kansas City 4 Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m. Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m. Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0 Cleveland 7, Miami 4 Minnesota 3, Washington 1 Houston 5, Atlanta 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 12, Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 7, Seattle 3 San Diego 7, Arizona 5 San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Cleveland 0 Cincinnati 7, Texas 6 Atlanta 11, Miami 0 Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0 Arizona 5, Kansas City 4
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m. Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Hoeing 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-0), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 3, Atlanta 1
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122 Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121 Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97 Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 3, Milwaukee 1 Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99 Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114 Wednesday, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
New York 3, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79 Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93 Wednesday, April 26: New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Cleveland at New York, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: New York at Cleveland, TBA
Western ConferenceSacramento 2, Golden State 2
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125 Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 3, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124 Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100 Tuesday, April 25: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, TBA
L.A. Lakers 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT Wednesday, April 26: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 3, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113 Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111 Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, April 27: Denver at Minnesota, TBA x-Saturday, April 29: Minnesota at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEBoston 3, Florida 1
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3 Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2 Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2 Wednesday, April 26: Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1 Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 2, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT Tuesday, April 25: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Dallas 2, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3 Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1 Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, April 25: Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Colorado 2, Seattle 2
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2 Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4 Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT Wednesday, April 26: Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. x-Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1
