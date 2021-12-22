NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, hammered No. 3 Arizona State in the Blue Pool title match-up at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Fla. Penn State won seven of ten bouts and posted a dominating 29-10 win over the third-ranked Sun Devils at the event held at Northwestern Florida State College and hosted by Journeymen Wrestling.
The dual began at 125 where senior Jake Campbell battled No. 3 Brandon Courtney tough before dropping an 18-7 major decision. Senior Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, then controlled the action against No. 14 Michael McGee, rolling to a 6-2 win to cut the Sun Devil lead to 4-3. Senior Nick Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, then put Penn State on top with a dominating win over No. 15 Jesse Vasquez. Lee tallied five takedowns and rolled to a 14-3 major with 3:10 in riding time to give the Lions a 7-4 lead.
Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 22 at 149, then notched a dazzling win over No. 5 Kyle Parco. After battling the fifth-ranked Sun Devil evenly for seven minutes, with each wrestler notching an escape, the bout moved to extra time tied 1-1. With less than a minute left, Bartlett stepped away from a Parco shot, locked him up and used a throw for a winning takedown to post the 3-1 (sv) win. His victory put Penn State up 10-4. Tony Negron got the nod at 157 for Penn State and battled No. 3 Jacori Teener tough before dropping an 8-3 decision. The ASU cut Penn State’s lead to 10-7 at the dual’s midway point.
Junior Creighton Edsell, ranked No. 26 at 165, lost a hard-fought 10-5 decision to No. 6 Anthony Valencia and the dual meet was tied 10-10 after six bouts. Penn State did not look back. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, posted a lopsided 17-2 technical fall over Zen Coleman, getting the tech at the 4:50 mark to give the Lions a 15-10 lead. Junior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, then pinned Josh Nummer in the first period, rolling out to a 10-0 lead before getting the fall at the 1:48 mark to put Penn State up 21-10.
Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 3 at 197, was dominating as well. He controlled No. 8 Kordell Norfleet in a 110-1 major decision, getting three takedowns and forcing three stalls while rolling up 4:00 in riding time. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 4 at 285, closed out the dual with an impressive 9-0 major over ASU’s Chad Porter, rolling up 4:24 in riding time in the process.
Penn State rolled out to a 22-13 edge in takedowns over the third-ranked Sun Devils. In winning seven of ten bouts, Penn State tallied eight bonus points off a pin (Brooks), a tech fall (Starocci) and three majors (Lee, Dean, Kerkvliet).
Penn State is now 8-0 overall while Arizona State falls to 3-1. Penn State opens up Big Ten action on Friday, Jan. 7, when the Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins for a 7 p.m. dual in College Park, Md. Penn State then hosts Indiana in Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9, with time to be determined by the Big Ten Network.
No. 2 Penn State 29, No. 3 Arizona State 10At Niceville, Fla.125:
No. 3 Brandon Courtney ASU maj. dec. Jake Campbell PSU, 18-7.
133:
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. No. 14 Michael McGee ASU, 6-2.
141:
No. 1 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. No. 15 Jesse Vasquez ASU, 14-3.
149:
No. 22 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 5 Kyle Parco ASU, 3-1 (SV).
157:
No. 3 Jacori Teemer ASU dec. Tony Negron PSU, 8-3.
165:
No. 6 Anthony Valencia ASU dec. No. 26 Creighton Edsell PSU, 10-5.
174:
No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Zane Coleman ASU, 17-2 (TF; 4:50).
184:
No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned Josh Nummer ASU, WBF (1:48).
197:
No. 3 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. No. 8 Kordell Norfleet ASU, 10-1.
285: No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet PSU maj. dec. Chad Porter ASU, 9-0.
