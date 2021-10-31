Girls soccer
No. 1 Mifflinburg 8
No. 4 Athens 0
MIDDLEBURG — Taylor Beachy recorded a hat trick and Sarah Fritz and Peyton Yocum added two goals apiece to lead the top-seeded Wildcats to the District 4 Class 3A semifinal victory at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“Overall, we played really well today. We came out and executed our game plan,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “This is a great team win and we will be ready to go (in the championship game) Wednesday.”
Fritz’ goal was the 50th of her career.
Emily Walls also scored in the second half against Athens (9-9), plus Yocum added three assists and Emily Walls and Lydia Knepp had two helpers apiece for Mifflinburg (18-1), which next plays No. 3 Selinsgrove at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Midd-West Area High School.
Scoring First half Miff-Sarah Fritz, unassisted, 11:57; Miff-Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 17:42; Miff-Taylor Beachy, assist Yocum, 23:51; Miff-Beachy, assist Yocum, 25:55.
Second half
Miff-Beachy, assist Yocum, 57:20; Miff-Beachy, assist Emily Walls, 63:30; Miff-Walls, assist Lydia Knepp, 67:20; Miff-Yocum, assist Knepp, 73:30.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 15-1; Corners: Mifflinburg, 7-1; Saves:
Miffinburg (Kristi Benfield), 1; Athens (Karlee Bartlow and Carmelita), 7.
Milton 3
Hughesville 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Lopez and Janae Bergey scored first-half goals and Leah Walter added a third as No. 3 Milton downed No. 6 Hughesville in Saturday’s District 4 Classs 2A quarterfinal at Loyalsock Township High School.
Walter, Ryen Roush and Abby Kitchen had assists for the Black Panther, who will now face Montoursville/Shamokin in the semifinals at a site and date to be determined.
Milton outshot the Spartans 19-11. Black Panthers’ keeper Mo Reiner tallied 10 saves in the win.
No. 1 Central Columbia 3
No. 8 Lewisburg 1
SELINSGROVE — The Green Dragons put a scare into the Blue Jays in their District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal, but top-seeded Central scored late in the second half to put the game away at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Caroline Blakeslee scored off an assist by Maria Bozella to give Lewisburg (8-7-3) its goal.
