Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 22 .500 1½ Miami 20 23 .465 3 Atlanta 20 24 .455 3½ Washington 17 23 .425 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 22 21 .512 3 Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5½ Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 7

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 28 16 .636 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 1 Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2 Arizona 18 27 .400 10½ Colorado 15 29 .341 13

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2 Miami 6, Philadelphia 0 Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Holloway 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 9:45 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 27 18 .600 _ Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1 New York 25 19 .568 1½ Toronto 23 19 .548 2½ Baltimore 17 26 .395 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 15 28 .349 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 26 18 .591 _ Oakland 26 19 .578 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7 Texas 19 27 .413 8

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game Houston 8, Oakland 4 Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m. Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

PLAY-IN

Play-in First Round

Eastern Conference

Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference

Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96 L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

Play-in Second Round

Eastern Conference

Thursday, May 20 Washington 142, Indiana 115 Western Conference Friday, May 21 Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia, Washington

Sunday, May 23: Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn, Boston

Saturday, May 22: Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Miami, Milwaukee

Saturday, May 22: Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

New York, Atlanta

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah, Golden State/Memphis

Sunday, May 23: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD Monday, May 31: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD

Phoenix, L.A. Lakers

Sunday, May 23: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver, Portland

Saturday, May 22: Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

L.A. Clippers, Dallas

Saturday, May 22: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 2, Nashville 0

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Boston 2, Washington 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Montreal 1, Toronto 0

Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Vegas 2, Minnesota 1

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 2, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 3 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½ Indiana 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Seattle 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 2 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 90, Minnesota 78

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Championship Scores

Thursday at Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Kiawah Island, S.C.

Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72 First Round Corey Conners 34-33_67 Keegan Bradley 33-36_69 Viktor Hovland 35-34_69 Brooks Koepka 33-36_69 Aaron Wise 32-37_69 Sam Horsfield 35-34_69 Cam Davis 36-33_69 Cameron Tringale 33-37_70 Martin Laird 36-34_70 Collin Morikawa 36-34_70 Phil Mickelson 38-32_70 Branden Grace 37-33_70 Gary Woodland 36-34_70 Kevin Streelman 35-35_70 Sungjae Im 33-37_70 Talor Gooch 34-37_71 Paul Casey 36-35_71 Rickie Fowler 37-34_71 Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71 Jason Dufner 34-37_71 Louis Oosthuizen 35-36_71 Stewart Cink 35-36_71 Tom Lewis 34-37_71 Jason Kokrak 36-35_71 Richy Werenski 34-37_71 Joaquin Niemann 34-37_71 Padraig Harrington 35-36_71 Rasmus Hojgaard 34-37_71 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-36_71 Will Zalatoris 35-36_71 Adam Long 34-38_72 Harry Higgs 37-35_72 Scottie Scheffler 35-37_72 Bubba Watson 35-37_72 Bryson DeChambeau 34-38_72 Erik van Rooyen 38-34_72 Jon Rahm 36-36_72 Justin Rose 35-37_72 Cameron Smith 36-36_72 Ben Cook 33-39_72 Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73 Matt Jones 34-39_73 Harold Varner III 35-38_73 Byeong Hun An 36-37_73 Garrick Higgo 35-38_73 Jimmy Walker 37-36_73 Henrik Stenson 34-39_73 Lee Westwood 35-38_73 Xander Schauffele 35-38_73 Hideki Matsuyama 36-37_73 Jason Scrivener 37-36_73 Charley Hoffman 34-39_73 Matt Wallace 36-37_73 Brad Marek 35-38_73 Denny McCarthy 36-37_73 Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73 Carlos Ortiz 37-36_73 Andy Sullivan 38-35_73 Jordan Spieth 36-37_73 Shane Lowry 36-37_73 Patrick Cantlay 36-37_73 Marc Leishman 35-39_74 Tom Hoge 35-39_74 Joel Dahmen 34-40_74 Zach Johnson 40-34_74 Ryan Palmer 37-37_74 Lanto Griffin 35-39_74 Kalle Samooja 38-36_74 Abraham Ancer 36-38_74 Rich Beem 39-35_74 Tony Finau 37-37_74 Jason Day 37-37_74 Patrick Reed 35-39_74 Ian Poulter 38-36_74 Brendon Todd 37-37_74 Dean Burmester 37-37_74 Brendan Steele 35-40_75 George Coetzee 37-38_75 Robert MacIntyre 36-39_75 John Catlin 38-37_75 Martin Kaymer 39-36_75 Harris English 37-38_75 Rory McIlroy 39-36_75 Justin Thomas 37-38_75 Chan Kim 37-38_75 Mark Geddes 38-37_75 Si Woo Kim 39-36_75 Alex Beach 38-37_75 Daniel van Tonder 35-40_75 Wyndham Clark 35-40_75 Y.E. Yang 38-37_75 J.T. Poston 38-37_75 Brian Harman 36-39_75 Webb Simpson 38-37_75 Mackenzie Hughes 38-37_75 Takumi Kanaya 37-38_75 Patrick Rada 39-37_76 Ben Polland 37-39_76 Rob Labritz 37-39_76 Thomas Detry 38-38_76 Charl Schwartzel 36-40_76 Rikuya Hoshino 39-37_76 Tommy Fleetwood 37-39_76 Steve Stricker 38-38_76 Dustin Johnson 38-38_76 Thomas Pieters 36-40_76 Lucas Herbert 37-39_76 Chris Kirk 36-40_76 Greg Koch 37-39_76 Kevin Kisner 39-38_77 Hudson Swafford 38-39_77 Brandon Hagy 37-40_77 Danny Willett 36-41_77 Alex Noren 39-38_77 Emiliano Grillo 37-40_77 Brett Walker 37-40_77 Brian Gay 37-40_77 Robert Streb 39-38_77 Kurt Kitayama 40-37_77 Sebastian Munoz 40-37_77 Adam Hadwin 37-40_77 Jazz Janewattananond 39-38_77 Billy Horschel 36-41_77 Chez Reavie 39-38_77 Sergio Garcia 38-39_77 Matt Kuchar 38-39_77 Bernd Wiesberger 37-41_78 Adam Scott 38-40_78 Peter Malnati 40-38_78 Jim Herman 38-40_78 Sami Valimaki 37-41_78 Max Homa 36-42_78 Russell Henley 38-40_78 Brandon Stone 37-41_78 Victor Perez 38-40_78 Maverick McNealy 39-39_78 K.H. Lee 39-39_78 Derek Holmes 38-41_79 Kevin Na 38-41_79 Danny Balin 39-40_79 Tim Pearce 38-41_79 Daniel Berger 41-38_79 Antoine Rozner 35-44_79 Larkin Gross 42-38_80 Pete Ballo 40-40_80 Joe Summerhays 40-41_81 Shaun Micheel 39-42_81 Aaron Rai 39-42_81 Cameron Champ 44-38_82 Stuart Smith 42-40_82 Omar Uresti 41-41_82 John Daly 39-46_85 Sonny Skinner 44-41_85 Frank Bensel, Jr. 40-46_86 Tyler Collet 43-45_88

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Minnesota’s RHP Tyler Duffey for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Chicago White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes in a May 18 game in Minnesota. Suspended Minnesota’s manager Rocco Baldelli one game and an undisclosed amount due to Duffey’s actions. American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryce Hutchinson and LHP Ryan Williamson to minor league contracts. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Derek Holland to Toledo (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the IL. Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul. Changed the roster status of RHP Tyler Duffey. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the paternity list. Placed OF Ryan LaMarre on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed C Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee. Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned C Luis Torrens to Tacoma. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Designated INF Jose Marmolejos for assignment. Sent CF Jake Fraley to Tacoma for a rehab assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo for a rehab assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Josh Reddick from Reno (Triple-A West) and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Yoan Lopez for assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Jeff Mathis outright to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Optioned 2B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett. Activated CF Ender Inciarte from the paternity list. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East). CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled 2B Max Shrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jacob deGrom to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Jose Soriano to Bradenton (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B John Nogowski to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Logan Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHPs Sergio Valenzuela and Jake Woods. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Cesar Trejo and RHP Ean Walda. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHPs Mason Alexander, Jake Dexter and Gaylon Viney and LHP Carson Ferry. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released OFs Brandon Gutzler and Miguel Tejeda. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded LHP Tommy Shirley to Lancaster (Atlantic League). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Atlanta’s head coach Nate McMillan $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs on May 19. Women’s National Basketball Association NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Layshia Clarendon. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S James Wiggins, OL Michael Menet and CB Marco Wilson. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT William Sweet. Released OL Jack Batho. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Kyle Markway. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Cameron Fleming and LB A.J. Johnson. Waived QB Case Cookus. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel and WR Taywan Taylor. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Tim Tebow. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Timon Parris. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LS Wesley Farnsworth. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived T Geron Christian Sr. Released T Morgan Moses. HOCKEY Minor League Hockey American Hockey League PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Ian McKinnon to a one-year contract. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Nick Cicek to an amateur tryout contract. TEXAS STARS — Named Max Fortunas assistant coach. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Vladislav Provolnev. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Terrance Amorosa and placed him on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Added D Luke Martin from loan to Texas (AHL). Suspended G Jake Slaker. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Tommy Muck from reserve. Placed F Loren Ulett on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Brandon Magee. Activated D Eric Israel from IR. Placed F Mike Hedden on IR. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to the active roster. Activated F Dan DeSalvo from reserve. Placed G Alex Dubeau and F Jade Miller on reserve. Placed Ds Jordan Klimek and Connor Moore on IR. TULSA OILERS — Activated D Garret Cockerill and F Vincent Marleau from reserve. Placed F Darby Llewellyn and D Alex Brooks on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Assigned G Tommy Nappier from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Placed F Lawton Courtnall on IR. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Jonas Fjeldberg to a one-year contract with three additional option years. LA GALAXY — Signed F Rayan Raveloson to a three-year contract with a one-year option, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC). COLLEGE LIPSCOMB — Promoted Erin Horne to women’s basketball assistant coach and Chris Sumski to associate head coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.