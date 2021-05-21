Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 22 .500 1½ Miami 20 23 .465 3 Atlanta 20 24 .455 3½ Washington 17 23 .425 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 22 21 .512 3 Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5½ Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 7
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 28 16 .636 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 1 Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2 Arizona 18 27 .400 10½ Colorado 15 29 .341 13
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2 Miami 6, Philadelphia 0 Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Holloway 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 9:45 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 27 18 .600 _ Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1 New York 25 19 .568 1½ Toronto 23 19 .548 2½ Baltimore 17 26 .395 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 15 28 .349 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 26 18 .591 _ Oakland 26 19 .578 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7 Texas 19 27 .413 8
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game Houston 8, Oakland 4 Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Boston 8, Toronto 7
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m. Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96 L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20 Washington 142, Indiana 115 Western Conference Friday, May 21 Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia, Washington
Sunday, May 23: Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn, Boston
Saturday, May 22: Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Miami, Milwaukee
Saturday, May 22: Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
New York, Atlanta
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Utah, Golden State/Memphis
Sunday, May 23: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD Monday, May 31: Memphis at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Wednesday, June 2: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Golden State/Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Golden State/Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix, L.A. Lakers
Sunday, May 23: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Denver, Portland
Saturday, May 22: Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
L.A. Clippers, Dallas
Saturday, May 22: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 2, Nashville 0
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Boston 2, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Montreal 1, Toronto 0
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Vegas 2, Minnesota 1
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 2, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 3 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½ Indiana 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Seattle 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 2 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 90, Minnesota 78
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 1 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Championship Scores
Thursday at Kiawah Island Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, S.C.
