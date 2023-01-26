LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team lost to Navy, 63-46, on Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison saw their shooting struggles continue, as they were held to 12 field goals in 48 attempts, while the Midshipmen got going in the second half after some early offensive woes of their own.
Andre Screen scored a team-high 12 points for the Bison (8-14, 1-8 PL). Josh Bascoe contributed six points, four assists, and a career-high four steals off the bench. Sean Yoder scored a game-high 17 points for Navy (11-10, 4-5 PL), eight coming in the first three minutes of the second half that helped the Midshipmen break the game open. Daniel Deaver added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tyler Nelson contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
Bucknell looked good early, holding Navy to 2-for-13 shooting while building an 11-4 lead midway through the opening half. Alex Timmerman had a couple of buckets in the lane, and Josh Adoh came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer followed by a steal that led to an assist to Timmerman cutting to the hoop.
But after Screen scored to make it 11-4, the Bison managed only two more field goals for the rest of the half. Navy used a 14-2 run to take the lead, and then Austin Inge’s buzzer-beating layup made it a 25-18 game at intermission.
Timmerman hit 1 of 2 free throws on the first possession of the second half, and then Yoder hit one of the biggest shots of the game, a step-back three to beat the shot clock. After two charity tosses from Screen, Yoder followed with a layup and another trey to ignite a 14-0 run. Bucknell’s first field goal of the second half was a Xander Rice layup at the 12:23 mark, but Navy’s lead had bulged to 42-21 by that point.
Navy shot 55.2 percent in the second half and hit 4 of 7 from the 3-point arc after going just 1-for-10 from deep in the first half. The Midshipmen came into the game ranked seventh nationally in 3-point accuracy (.396).
Bucknell was also a top-10 3-point shooting team earlier in the season but has gone into a shooting slump of late. The Bison were 5-for-24 from the arc in this one.
Bucknell did have success getting to the foul line, shooting 23 free throws to Navy’s six. The Bison were 17-for-23 (.739), with Screen and Bascoe both going 6-for-8.
Bucknell also finished with a season-high 12 steals and blocked five shots.
The Bison will play their next two games on the road, starting Saturday at Loyola. Opening tip at 1 p.m. at Reitz Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.