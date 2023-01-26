LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team lost to Navy, 63-46, on Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison saw their shooting struggles continue, as they were held to 12 field goals in 48 attempts, while the Midshipmen got going in the second half after some early offensive woes of their own.

Andre Screen scored a team-high 12 points for the Bison (8-14, 1-8 PL). Josh Bascoe contributed six points, four assists, and a career-high four steals off the bench. Sean Yoder scored a game-high 17 points for Navy (11-10, 4-5 PL), eight coming in the first three minutes of the second half that helped the Midshipmen break the game open. Daniel Deaver added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tyler Nelson contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

