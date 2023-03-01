DANVILLE — Lewisburg clawed its way back into Tuesday’s District 4 Class 4A girls basketball semifinal against Jersey Shore.
After falling into an early 14-point hole, the Green Dragons were within two points of the Bulldogs late in the third quarter. However, Jersey Shore hit back-to-back 3-pointers to kickstart a game-clinching run on its way to a 50-37 victory.
“When you’re down 14 to start, you use a lot of energy to try to get back into the game,” Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said. “I think we just kind of crashed at the end.”
A transition layup by Maddy Moyers cut Lewisburg’s deficit to 29-27 with 3:35 to play in the third quarter. The Green Dragons (16-8) forced Jersey Shore into misses on its next three possessions, but Lewisburg couldn’t tie the score.
“We couldn’t capitalize,” Sample said. “We had it to two a couple times but threw the ball away and didn’t get shots.”
Then Peyton Dincher, who scored a game-high 22 points, drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the Bulldogs’ lead to five points. Lewisburg forced Dincher to give up the ball on the Bulldogs’ next possession.
“You’ve got to try to stop Peyton,” Sample said. “If the other girls hit one, they hit one. That’s just part of the game.”
Dincher found Cailyn Schall in the corner for another 3-pointer that stretched the Jersey Shore lead to eight.
“That was a killer when she hit that. It hit the rim like three times and dropped in,” Sample said.
“The one bounced off the backboard and we got a lucky roll, but, hey, we’ll take it,” Jersey Shore coach Darrin Bischof said of Schall’s 3-pointer. “Every point counts in a defensive struggle like that.”
Lewisburg didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way.
“We just ran out of steam at the end,” Sample said.
The Green Dragons will play Shamokin in the third-place game, and the winner of that qualifies for states. The Indians defeated Lewisburg 32-28 in the third-place game last year. Jersey Shore (19-6) will play Central Columbia for the district title and has already qualified for states.
The semifinal seemed to be in danger of turning ugly quickly. Jersey Shore scored the first 14 points and held Lewisburg scoreless for more than 5:30 to start the game.
Schall was key for the Bulldogs early. She had three of her team-high five assists in the opening run, and then she assisted on Jersey Shore’s only second-quarter basket as the Green Dragons fought back.
“We talked about that at halftime,” Bischof said. “That stopped in the second quarter, and when that does we become very lethargic. We stand and watch. She’s a heady, little point guard. When you’re playing against (Sophie) Kilbride, you better get your head up because she’s so good with her feet and her hands.”
Kilbride got the Green Dragons on the board with an aggressive drive and layin. Moyers followed with a three-point play to cut the deficit to 14-5. Lewisburg worked its way back into the game, holding Jersey Shore to three second-quarter points and getting big contributions from Moyers and Teagan Osunde off the bench.
The Green Dragons trailed by only four at halftime. Now they have to contend with the Indians for the opportunity to extend the season.
“I think the girls are in good spirits,” Sample said. “I liked the way we made it a game and fought there.”
Kilbride led Lewisburg with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Osunde finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Moyers added eight points and six rebounds.
District 4 Class 4A semifinalat Danville Area High SchoolNo. 2 Jersey Shore 50, No. 3 Lewisburg 37
Lewisburg 7 13 9 8 — 37 Jersey Shore 21 3 13 13 — 50
Lewisburg (16-8) 37
Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-0 0, Maddy Moyers 2 4-5 8, Maddie Still 1 0-2 2, Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0, Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12, Teagan Osunde 4 0-0 8, Keeley Baker 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 5-9 37. 3-point goals: None.
Jersey Shore (19-6) 50
