High school football
Heartland Athletic Conference
League-overall
Division I
Central Mountain 2-0 3-1 Jersey Shore 1-0 4-0 Selinsgrove 1-1 2-2 Milton 0-0 4-0 Shamokin 0-2 2-2 Shikellamy 0-1 1-3
Division II
Danville 2-0 3-1 Montoursville 1-0 2-2 Mifflinburg 2-1 3-1 Central Columbia 1-1 2-2 Lewisburg 0-1 0-3 Midd-West 0-3 0-4
Division III
Southern Columbia 2-0 4-0 Loyalsock 1-1 3-1 Mount Carmel 1-0 3-1 Warrior Run 0-0 0-3 Hughesville 0-1 0-4 Bloomsburg 0-2 1-3
Friday’s games
Williams Valley at Bloomsburg Central Columbia at Danville Milton at Central Mountain Warrior Run at Hughesville Shikellamy at Jersey Shore Lewisburg at Midd-West Camp Hill at Line Mountain Shamokin at Mifflinburg Loyalsock at Montoursville Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia Selinsgrove at Muhlenberg
Youth football
Heartland Youth League
North Division
A Varsity
Jersey Shore 4-0 Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 3-1 Montgomery 1-3 Loyalsock 0-3 Williamsport 0-3 Muncy 0-4
A JV
South Williamsport 4-0 Montoursville 3-0 Jersey Shore 3-1 Muncy 2-2 Loyalsock 0-3 Montgomery 0-4 Williamsport 0-4
B Varsity
South Williamsport 4-0 Montoursville 3-1 Muncy 2-2 Jersey Shore 2-2 Williamsport 1-2 Loyalsock 1-2 Montgomery 0-4
B JV
Montoursville 4-0 South Williamsport 3-1 Loyalsock 2-1 Jersey Shore 2-1 Montgomery 1-3 Williamsport 0-3
Central Division
A Varsity
Danville 3-0 Lewisburg 3-1 Milton 2-2 Mifflinburg 2-2 Hughesville 1-2 Warrior Run 1-2 Midd-West 0-4
A JV
Milton 2-0 Mifflinburg 2-1 Hughesville 1-1-1 Danville 1-2 Warrior Run 0-0
B Varsity
Milton 4-0 Mifflinburg 3-1 Warrior Run 2-1 Hughesville 1-2 Danville 1-2 Lewisburg 1-3 Midd-West 0-4
B JV
Milton 3-0 Mifflinburg 3-1 Hughesville 0-1-1 Warrior Run 0-1 Danville 0-3
South Division
A Varsity
Southern Columbia 3-0 Central Columbia 3-0 Selinsgrove 3-0 Shikellamy 2-2 Bloomsburg 2-2 Mount Carmel 1-3 Shamokin 0-4
A JV
Bloomsburg 2-0 Central Columbia 2-1 Southern Columbia 2-1 Selinsgrove 1-1 Shikellamy 0-4
B Varsity
Central Columbia 3-0 Selinsgrove 3-0 Shikellamy 3-1 Bloomsburg 2-2 Southern Columbia 1-2 Mount Carmel 1-3 Shamokin 0-4
B JV
Selinsgrove 3-0 Shamokin 1-2 Shikellamy 1-3 Central Columbia 1-1 Bloomsburg 0-3
Week 4 scores
A Varsity
Hughesville 26, Muncy 0 Jersey Shore 39, Williamsport 6 South Williamsport 14, Montgomery 6 Montoursville 26, Loyalsock 0 Warrior Run 13, Midd-West 7 Bloomsburg 41, Mount Carmel 6 Central Columbia 34, Mount Carmel 0 Bloomsburg 48, Shamokin 0 Selinsgrove 12, Shikellamy 0 Mifflinburg 6, Milton 0 Danville 26, Lewisburg 0
A JV
Muncy 19, Hughesville 6 Jersey Shore 32, Williamsport 0 South Williamsport 27, Montgomery 7 Milton 27, Mifflinburg 13 Selinsgrove 13, Shikellamy 6 Danville 26, Central Columbia 0
B Varsity
Muncy 21, Hughesville 0 Jersey Shore 18, Williamsport 12 South Williamsport 26, Montgomery 0 Loyalsock 12, Montoursville 0 Warrior Run 40, Midd-West 19 Danville 39, Lewisburg 0 Milton 12, Mifflinburg 7 Selinsgrove 13, Shikellamy 6 Bloomsburg 38, Shamokin 6 Central Columbia 44, Mount Carmel 6 Mount Carmel 19, Bloomsburg 14
B JV
Jersey Shore 2, Williamsport 0 South Williamsport 7, Montgomery 0 Montoursville 34, Loyalsock 6 Central Columbia 14, Danville 13 Milton 6, Mifflinburg 0 Selinsgrove 13, Shikellamy 0 Shamokin 35, Bloomsburg 0 Flag standings
Varsity
North Division
Montoursville 3-0 Williamsport 2-0 Jersey Shore 2-1 South Williamsport 2-1 Montgomery 0-2 Muncy 0-2 Loyalsock 0-3
South Division
Milton 3-0 Warrior Run 3-0 Lewisburg 1-1 Southern Columbia 1-1 Hughesville 1-2 Shamokin 0-2 Shikellamy 0-3
Junior Varsity
North Division
Montoursville 3-0 Williamsport 2-0 Jersey Shore 2-1 South Williamsport 2-1 Montgomery 0-2 Muncy 0-2 Loyalsock 0-3
South Division
Milton 3-0 Hughesville 2-1 Warrior Run 2-1 Lewisburg 1-1 Southern Columbia 0-1 Shamokin 0-1 Shikellamy 0-3
Week 3 scores
Varsity
Montoursville 33, Jersey Shore 7 South Williamsport 20, Loyalsock 0 Williamsport 6, Montgomery 0 Milton 20, Hughesville 14 Warrior Run 12, Shikellamy 6, 2OT Southern Columbia 12, Shamokin 0
JV
Montoursville 20, Jersey Shore 13 South Williamsport 25, Loyalsock 20 Williamsport 19, Montgomery 6 Milton 32, Hughesville 31 Warrior Run 45, Shikellamy 26
College football
Associated Press Top 25
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Alabama (3-0) 1 SEC 1,547 (59) 2 Georgia (3-0) 2 SEC 1,491 (3) 3 Oregon (3-0) 4 Pac-12 1,385 4 Oklahoma (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,302 5 Iowa (3-0) 5 Big Ten 1,298 6 Penn State (3-0) 10 Big Ten 1,197 7 Texas A&M (3-0) 7 SEC 1,158 8 Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,145 9 Clemson (2-1) 6 ACC 1,074 10 Ohio State (2-1) 9 Big Ten 976 11 Florida (2-1) 11 SEC 930 12 Notre Dame (3-0) 12 IA Independents 874 13 Ole Miss (3-0) 17 SEC 717 14 Iowa State (2-1) 14 Big 12 664 15 Brigham Young (3-0) 23 IA Independents 603 16 Arkansas (3-0) 20 SEC 537 17 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 16 Sun Belt 526 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 513 19 Michigan (3-0) 25 Big Ten 456 20 Michigan State (3-0) Big Ten 389 21 North Carolina (2-1) 21 ACC 306 22 Fresno State (3-1) Mountain West 201 23 Auburn (2-1) 22 SEC 166 24 UCLA (2-1) 13 Pac-12 142 25 Kansas State (3-0) Big 12 127 Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49
Monday’s Games
Green Bay 35, Detroit 17 Thursday, Sept. 23 Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 78 70 .527 _ Philadelphia 76 74 .507 3 New York 73 77 .487 6 Miami 64 86 .427 15 Washington 61 89 .407 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 _ St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½ Cincinnati 78 73 .517 13½ Chicago 67 83 .447 24 Pittsburgh 5 6 94 .373 35
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _ z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1 San Diego 76 73 .510 20½ Colorado 70 79 .470 26½ Arizona 48 102 .320 49 z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0 Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2 Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings Atlanta 11, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 93 58 .616 _ Boston 86 65 .570 7 Toronto 84 66 .560 8½ New York 84 67 .556 9 Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 85 65 .567 _ Cleveland 73 76 .490 11½ Detroit 73 78 .483 12½ Kansas City 69 82 .457 16½ Minnesota 65 85 .433 20
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 89 61 .593 _ Oakland 82 68 .547 7 Seattle 81 69 .540 8 Los Angeles 72 78 .480 17 Texas 55 95 .367 34
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3 Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4 Seattle 4, Oakland 2 Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m. Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
