MILTON — Behind an outstanding day by Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run’s golfers picked up their first win of the season Thursday as they edged Mifflinburg, 163-166, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Rabb shot a 1-under 33 at the home course for Warrior Run (1-1), which also got a 40 from Max Wirnsberger, a 43 from Alec Frey and a 47 from Dylan Laubach.
Zeb Hufnagle, Addison Norton and Cub Dietrick all shot 41s to lead Mifflinburg. Wilson Abram added a 43 to round out the scorers for the Wildcats.
Warrior Run next hits the road to play Loyalsock at 3:30 p.m. Monday. And then at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mifflinburg plays Midd-West at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Warrior Run 163, Mifflinburg 166
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, Par 36
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 33; Max Wirnsberger, 40; Alec Frey, 43; Dylan Laubach, 47. Other golfers: Carter Sheesley, 52; Colin Moore, 62.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 41; Addison Norton, 41; Cub Dietrick, 41; Wilson Abram, 43. Other golfers: Kamdon Eicher, 45; Lane Hook, 68.
Here is the corrected capsule for Warrior Run’s team. There was a mistake in the version that ran Thursday.
Coach: Rodney Keiser, 2nd season.
Key graduation losses: Mason Sheesley, Hunter Saul, Reagan Campbell.
Returning starters: Hannah Rabb, sr.; Dylan Laubach, sr.
Remaining roster: Rachel Thomas, jr.; Keagen Watson, jr.; Maddox Ditty, so.; Alec Frey, so.; Colton Ritenour, so.; Carter Sheesley, so.; Max Wirnsberger, so.; Colin Moore, fr.; Michael Wertman, fr.
MILTON — The HAC-I match between the host Black Panthers and the Ironmen was postponed by rain and will be made up at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.
