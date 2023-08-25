MILTON — Behind an outstanding day by Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run’s golfers picked up their first win of the season Thursday as they edged Mifflinburg, 163-166, in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.

Rabb shot a 1-under 33 at the home course for Warrior Run (1-1), which also got a 40 from Max Wirnsberger, a 43 from Alec Frey and a 47 from Dylan Laubach.

