WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College has accepted an invitation to become a member of the Landmark Conference, effective in the 2023-24 academic year.
Along with Lycoming, Wilkes University will also join the Landmark Conference, as the Landmark’s Executive Board confirmed the acceptance of the two schools as the league’s ninth and 10th full-time members.
Lycoming sponsors 19 intercollegiate varsity programs at the NCAA Division III level, of which 18 align with current Landmark sponsorships. The Warriors will begin competition in both field hockey and baseball beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Along with baseball and field hockey, Lycoming joins men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, and softball as Landmark-sponsored sports. Wrestling, which qualifies for the NCAA Championship via a regional tournament, will become an independent sport.
The Landmark Presidents Council also voted to add football as a conference-sponsored sport beginning with the Fall 2023 season. The additions of Lycoming and Wilkes brings the total of Landmark football-playing institutions to six as they join Catholic, Juniata, Moravian and Susquehanna on the gridiron, allowing the conference to immediately qualify for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship in the sport. Football increases the Landmark’s NCAA sport offerings to 23, and the first new sport offered by the conference since the league added women’s golf in 2018.
“Lycoming College is pleased to accept the invitation to become a full member of the Landmark Conference,” said Lycoming College President Kent Trachte. “We have great memories of our rich athletic history in the Middle Atlantic Conference. We also celebrate a future in the Landmark Conference that has great promise and potential to create an exciting next chapter in the history of Lycoming Warrior athletics. We look forward to reinvigorating past rivalries and establishing new ones as we continue the work of developing the characteristics of leadership, grit, sacrifice, self-discipline, and a strong work ethic by affording students the opportunity to compete in intercollegiate sports. We are confident that membership in the Landmark Conference advances Lycoming’s identity as a national liberal arts college.”
“This is an exciting time for the Landmark Conference, and I am humbled to lead such a strong group of institutions through this historic change,” stated Landmark Conference Commissioner, Katie Boldvich. “The additions of Lycoming College and Wilkes University builds on the already strong Landmark brand while also creating new competitive opportunities and strategic goals for the league. I look forward to working with both institutions during their transition and am excited to build strong relationships with their institutional leadership, athletic department staff, coaches and student athletes alike.”
Lycoming has enjoyed a rich athletics history with success at the conference and national level, including:
215 All-Americans
28 Academic All-Americans
4 NCAA postgraduate scholarship recipients
2 national final appearances (1990, 1997 Division III Football)
43 conference championships
10 individual national champions
Academically, Lycoming is immediately competitive throughout the Landmark Conference. According to U.S. News & World Report National Liberal Arts College Rankings, Lycoming ranked 124th. They join fellow Landmark members Juniata (#75), Drew (#117), Elizabethtown (t-#117), Goucher (t-#117), Susquehanna (t-#117), and Moravian, who ranks 141st.
On the U.S. News & World Report National Universities ranking, Catholic ranks 136th while Wilkes ranks 241st. Scranton ranks fifth in the regional universities list.
