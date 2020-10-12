National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29 Carolina 23, Atlanta 16 Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32 L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10 Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10 Houston 30, Jacksonville 14 Miami 43, San Francisco 17 Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34 Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23 Seattle 27, Minnesota 26 Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at New England, 5 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Playoff glance

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0

At San Diego

Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay vs. Houston Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Atlanta, Los Angeles

At Arlington, Texas

Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:08 p.m. (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4) Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

L.A. Lakers 4, Miami 2

Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96 Friday, Oct. 9: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108 Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers 106, Miami 90

Tennis

French Open Results

Sunday at Stade Rolan Garros, Paris

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. Women’s Doubles Championship Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Saturday

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1. Men’s Doubles Championship Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

College football

EAST Army 14, The Citadel 9 Boston College 31, Pittsburgh 30, OT Duke 38, Syracuse 24 Navy 31, Temple 29 SOUTH Alabama 63, Mississippi 48 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28 Clemson 42, Miami 17 East Carolina 44, South Florida 24 Georgia 44, Tennessee 21 Jacksonville St. 34, Mercer 28 Kentucky 24, Mississippi St. 2 Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7 Louisiana Tech 21, UTEP 17 Marshall 38, W. Kentucky 14 Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28 NC State 38, Virginia 21 North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45 South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7 Troy 37, Texas State 17 MIDWEST Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 15 Missouri 45, LSU 41 Notre Dame 42, Florida St. 26 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 27 Charlotte 49, North Texas 21 Kansas St. 21, TCU 14 Oklahoma 53, Texas 45, 4OT Texas A&M 41, Florida 38 FAR WEST BYU 27, UTSA 20

Auto racing

Penns Creek Raceway Class Champions Divas: Karissa Springer Flat 350: Zach Nace Predator 410: Wayne Ulrich Clone 340: Trent Kerstetter Caged Clone Red: Ty Devore Rookie 1: Trevor Zook Jr. Caged: Damien Hahn Jr. Predator: Tyler Koppenhaver Adult Caged: Frank Drumm Clone 375: Lucas Bowersox Run What Ya Brung: David Graybill III Rookie 2: Garrison Zook Rookie 1 Caged: Matthew Myers Jr. Restricted: Darrin Adair Kid Karts: Rayce Weirick Animal 375: Trent Kerstetter Extra Heavies: Mike Poorman Predator 375: Isaac Elliott Rookie 2 Caged: Karrisa Springer Winged Outlaws: Cody Zimmerman

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Chase De Jong. Reassigned OF Chas McCormick to the minor leagues. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Activated LHPs Josh Fleming and Jose Alvarado. Reassigned RHP Trevor Richards and OF Brett Phillips to the minor leagues. FOOTBALL National Football League TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL DaQuan Jones and LS Beau Brinkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Signed C Joel L’Esperance to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed C Radek Faksa to a five-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (Kontinental Hockey League). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Daniel Carr to a one-year, two-way contract.

