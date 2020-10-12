National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 38, Philadelphia 29 Carolina 23, Atlanta 16 Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32 L.A. Rams 30, Washington 10 Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10 Houston 30, Jacksonville 14 Miami 43, San Francisco 17 Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 34 Cleveland 32, Indianapolis 23 Seattle 27, Minnesota 26 Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Denver at New England, 5 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0
At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay vs. Houston Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Atlanta, Los Angeles
At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 8:08 p.m. (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4) Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers 4, Miami 2
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96 Friday, Oct. 9: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108 Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers 106, Miami 90
Tennis
French Open Results
Sunday at Stade Rolan Garros, Paris
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. Women’s Doubles Championship Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Saturday
Women’s Singles
Championship
