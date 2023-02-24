WELLSBORO — Warrior Run had fought valiantly as underdogs on the road against second-seeded Wellsboro Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the PIAA District 4 Class AAA Basketball Tournament.
The Defenders trailed by two after a Cooper Wilkins layup with 1.4 seconds left, and a timeout by coach Eric Wertman. Warrior Run would need a miracle, maybe even beyond a miracle to win, and had to force a five-second violation or a long pass out of bounds to get the ball back with a real chance to win.
“We need to get a 5-second call. If they throw it deep, don’t touch it and let it go out of bounds. We will get it underneath our hoop,” Wertman said was the message to his team in the huddle.
Neither of those things happened, and Warrior Run won anyway.
Wellsboro heaved a pass downcourt, the ball went off the leg of Wilkins, Carter Marr picked it up, heaved it some 60 feet, and it hit nothing but net. Warrior Run won 39-38.
“I was watching the ball in the air when it was being passed to (Wellsboro guard Conner Adams). I saw it hit Cooper Wilkins’ hand, and I grabbed it from the floor, and I just chucked it at the rim and I was hoping it would go in,” Marr said, who also commented that he never even saw the rim before he shot it.
Wertman, though without much a voice left, was incredibly proud of Marr after the game.
“Carter is a gritty kid that never quits. That’s a shot none of us will ever forget. I couldn’t be happier for him as well as our team,” he said.
The ending is not without controversy, however. Both video evidence and still photos show the clock at all zeroes, with the buzzer going off before the ball was released. But, that will not matter to the Defenders, who will advance after they played a gutty, gritty, basketball game.
“This group defines toughness. We talk about it every day. Everything isn’t always going to go perfect. You just keep fighting. This group never quits,” Wertman said.
The Defenders actually led for the majority of Thursday night’s contest and led 21-17 at halftime after a quick offensive start that saw them score easy baskets their first three trips down the floor to start the contest. All night long, Warrior Run was excellent against a great Wellsboro guard tandem in Conner Adams and Peyton McClure that came in averaging close to 30 points a game combined.
“Both McClure and Adams are fantastic. Cooper Wilkins and Carter Marr covered them pretty much the entire game. Coop shadowed Adams all over the court. They both did a fantastic job and gave us a chance. Give credit to Wellsboro defensively as well. Their big guys were big, and physical and gave us fits. But we talk about finding a way to win despite whatever the other team is taking away. And, tonight we did.”
Wellsboro’s defense started to tighten after that, and they started finally seeing the ball go through the basket after an abysmal first-half shooting percentage. Senior center Cam Brought used his strength and quickness to hurt the Defenders inside, and he scored the first three baskets for either team in the fourth period to put Wellsboro up 34-26 with 5:21 to go.
Warrior Run cut it to 34-28 on a basket by Marr, but Wellsboro ran their stall offense and two Conner Adams foul shots put the Hornets up by 8 with 55 seconds remaining.
After a Defender possession came up empty, Wellsboro missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Mason Sheesley hit a three to cut it to 36-31, with just over 35 seconds remaining. Another 1-and-1 miss led to another deep triple by Ryan Newton. But, after two Peyton McClure foul shots, it looked Warrior Run was down and out, setting up that wild, wild, finish.
For a Defender program that won one game last year, and is still very young, this is quite the statement for where they are now and where they could be going in the future. A program that had made just one district semifinal appearance since 2004 seems poised to have a few of them in the coming years.
“We are going in the right direction. We didn’t have a senior last year and leaned it a lot in a tough season. This year, we have one senior, Mason Sheesley, who’s a first-team all-conference player. But they worked all spring, summer, and fall to improve and continue to get better. I’m very happy with this team,” Wertman said.
Warrior Run will now face third-seeded Troy at a neutral site early next week, and it’s a great opportunity for this program to get back to a district final.
“(We’re) Looking forward to the opportunity. We will get back to practice, clean up some things and get back to work,” Wertman said.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
At Wellsboro H.S.
No. 7 Warrior Run 39, No. 2 Wellsboro 38
Warrior Run 12 9 5 13 – 39
Wellsboro 11 6 11 10 – 38
Warrior Run (12-11) 39
Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 3 4-4 11; Cooper Wilkins 4 1-2 10; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 2 0-0 4; Mason Sheesley 2 1-2 6; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landen Polcyn 1 0-0 3; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 6-8 39.
3-point goals: Marr, Wilkins, Sheelsey, Newton, Polcyn.
Wellsboro (16-7) 38
Cooper Adams 2 2-2 6; Peyton McClure 3 3-4 10; Caden Smith 0 0-1 0; Cameron Brought 8 2-5 18; Hayes Campbell 2 0-1 4; Watson Feil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-13 38.
3-point goals: McClure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.