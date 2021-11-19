UNIVERSITY PARK — Sam Sessoms scored 26 points shooting 10 for 13 and John Harrar posted a double-double and Penn State beat St. Francis (BKN) 74-59 on Thursday night.
It was the first 20-point game for the senior Sessoms who played his first two years at Binghamton and then as a junior for the Nittany Lions.
In registering his second double-double of the year Harrar scored 14 points with 13 rebounds.
Seth Lundy made 1 of 2 free throws with 16:15 before halftime to give Penn State (2-1) a 7-6 lead and it never trailed again. Ten minutes later, Sessoms made a layup, a jumper and a pair of free throws and a 24-19 lead expanded to a 40-27 margin at the break.
Sessoms started the second half with a three-point play and the Terriers (0-3) trailed by double digits for the remainder.
Patrick Emilen scored 16 points for St. Francis.
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (0-3)
Emilien 7-17 2-4 16, Stevanic 1-2 0-0 2, Cubbage 0-6 0-0 0, Higgins 4-10 0-0 8, Wilcox 3-5 0-2 9, Quartlebaum 1-5 0-0 2, Moreno 3-4 0-0 8, Haidara 4-4 0-0 9, Hemphill 2-8 0-0 5. Totals: 25-61 2-6 59.
PENN STATE (2-1)
Harrar 5-6 4-7 14, Lundy 2-6 5-6 11, White 4-5 0-1 8, Pickett 1-7 2-2 4, Sessoms 10-13 6-7 26, Dread 2-5 0-0 6, Cornwall 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-49 17-23 74.
Halftime: Penn State 40-27. 3-point goals: St. Francis Brooklyn 7-22 (Wilcox 3-4, Moreno 2-3, Haidara 1-1, Hemphill 1-4, Cubbage 0-1, Emilien 0-1, Stevanic 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-3, Higgins 0-4), Penn State 5-15 (Lundy 2-4, Dread 2-5, Cornwall 1-3, Sessoms 0-1, Pickett 0-2). Fouled out: White. Rebounds: St. Francis Brooklyn 25 (Emilien 6), Penn State 35 (Harrar 13). Assists: St. Francis Brooklyn 11 (Higgins 3), Penn State 11 (Pickett 3). Total fouls: St. Francis Brooklyn 20, Penn State 10. A: 7,769.
