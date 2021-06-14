Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 32 25 .561 _ Philadelphia 32 31 .508 3 Atlanta 30 33 .476 5 Miami 29 36 .446 7 Washington 27 35 .435 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 27 .585 _ Milwaukee 38 27 .585 _ Cincinnati 32 31 .508 5 St. Louis 32 33 .492 6 Pittsburgh 23 41 .359 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 39 26 .600 1 San Diego 38 29 .567 3 Colorado 25 41 .379 15½ Arizona 20 46 .303 20½
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1 Miami 4, Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2 Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, San Francisco 0 Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0 Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2 San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 6, Miami 4 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3 Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _ Boston 39 27 .591 3 Toronto 33 30 .524 7½ New York 33 32 .508 8½ Baltimore 22 42 .344 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 41 24 .631 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 5½ Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½ Detroit 26 39 .400 15 Minnesota 26 39 .400 15
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 40 27 .597 _ Houston 37 28 .569 2 Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6 Seattle 32 35 .478 8 Texas 25 41 .379 14½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4 Toronto 7, Boston 2 Oakland 11, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7 Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2 Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings Minnesota 5, Houston 2 Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1 Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0 Toronto 18, Boston 4 Seattle 6, Cleveland 2 Houston 14, Minnesota 3 L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3 Oakland 6, Kansas City 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 0-5) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 25 10 .714 — Toledo (Detroit) 19 16 .543 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 18 17 .514 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 15 20 .429 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 23 .343 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 23 11 .676 — Worcester (Boston) 23 13 .639 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 6 Buffalo (Toronto) 17 17 .500 6 Rochester (Washington) 14 22 .389 10 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 11 .686 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 11 .686 — Jacksonville (Miami) 21 14 .600 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 18 18 .500 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 15 21 .417 9½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 13 20 .394 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 22 .371 11
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 9, Lehigh Valley 0, game 1 Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1, game 2 Scranton W/B 6, Buffalo 4, 10 innings Worcester 11, Syracuse 2 Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 7, 10 innings Durham 11, Charlotte 0 Toledo 3, Louisville 2 Memphis 6, Gwinnett 1 St. Paul 9, Omaha 5 Indianapolis 8, Nashville 1 Columbus 7, Iowa 1
Sunday’s Games
Scranton W/B 8, Buffalo 0 Worcester 13, Syracuse 7 Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 3 Columbus 6, Iowa 3 Omaha 15, St. Paul 4 Indianapolis 7, Nashville 4 Memphis 7, Gwinnett 6 Toledo 10, Louisville 4 Charlotte 1, Durham 0 Norfolk at Jacksonville, ppd. to Aug. 4
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Columbus, noon Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 13 .629 — Portland (Boston) 20 16 .556 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 11 Hartford (Colorado) 11 25 .306 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 10 26 .278 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 9 .735 — Erie (Detroit) 23 12 .657 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 13 .629 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 14 .588 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 15 .583 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 23. 343 13½ Saturday’s Games
Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1 Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2 New Hampshire 4, Portland 2 Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4 Bowie 8, Binghamton 7 Reading 8, Hartford 1 Erie 5, Somerset 0
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire 9, Portland 2 Bowie 10, Binghamton 0 Harrisburg 3, Richmond 2 Somerset 2, Erie 0 Reading 7, Hartford 4 Altoona 3, Akron 0
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas vs. Montreal
Monday, June 14: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay 0
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 2, Milwaukee 2
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118
Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 1
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 4 .600 1½ Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Chicago 4 7 .364 4 Indiana 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 10 2 .833 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½ Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½ Dallas 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½ Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 83, Indiana 79 Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64 Sunday’s Games Seattle 89, Connecticut 66 Atlanta 101, Washington 78 New York 85, Phoenix 83 Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores
Sunday at Congaree Golf Club
Ridgeland, S.C.
Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71 Purse: $7.3 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000 68-69-68-68_273 Doc Redman (154), $411,233 65-72-70-67_274 Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233 68-70-70-66_274 Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233 65-66-68-75_274 Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233 71-68-67-68_274 Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233 69-71-66-68_274 Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233 66-72-69-67_274 Ryan Armour (83), $220,825 71-69-71-64_275 David Lipsky, $220,825 71-70-67-67_275 Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025 71-70-69-66_276 Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025 65-68-73-70_276 Pat Perez (68), $177,025 70-66-71-69_276 Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025 65-71-72-68_276 Harris English (53), $125,925 67-69-67-74_277 Will Gordon (53), $125,925 68-75-70-64_277 Tain Lee, $125,925 67-68-71-71_277 Wilco Nienaber, $125,925 68-68-74-67_277 Chez Reavie (53), $125,925 67-69-73-68_277 Beau Hossler (42), $86,505 71-71-68-68_278 Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505 69-72-68-69_278 Danny Lee (42), $86,505 67-73-67-71_278 Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505 69-68-71-70_278 Scott Piercy (42), $86,505 71-70-69-68_278 Seamus Power (42), $86,505 70-66-71-71_278 Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088 69-73-70-67_279 Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088 70-68-73-68_279 Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088 71-72-68-68_279 Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088 70-71-68-70_279 Bill Haas (32), $56,088 71-70-70-68_279 Ian Poulter (32), $56,088 68-72-69-70_279 Austin Cook (24), $44,621 70-69-70-71_280 Luke Donald (24), $44,621 71-69-67-73_280 Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621 68-74-71-67_280 C.T. Pan (24), $44,621 69-72-69-70_280 Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337 68-75-70-68_281 Sungjae Im (17), $33,337 75-68-71-67_281 Russell Knox (17), $33,337 71-71-71-68_281 Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337 72-69-75-65_281 Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337 70-71-71-69_281 Davis Thompson, $33,337 71-69-71-70_281 Broc Everett, $33,337 69-72-69-71_281 Bryson Nimmer, $33,337 68-75-67-71_281 Ben Taylor (17), $33,337 72-70-69-70_281 Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435 70-73-68-71_282 Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435 73-70-71-68_282 Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435 68-72-69-73_282 Scott Harrington (10), $22,435 70-71-67-74_282 Wes Roach (10), $22,435 64-77-67-74_282 Nick Taylor (10), $22,435 67-73-70-72_282 J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542 69-74-72-68_283 Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542 67-70-73-73_283 Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484 67-73-76-68_284 Sam Ryder (7), $17,484 67-74-68-75_284 Roger Sloan (7), $17,484 67-75-74-68_284 Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484 67-72-72-73_284 Rafael Campos (6), $17,009 73-70-70-72_285 Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717 68-73-75-70_286 Mark Hubbard (5), $16,717 71-71-74-70_286 Robby Shelton (5), $16,717 72-71-68-75_286 Chris Baker (5), $16,279 68-75-73-71_287 Tyler Duncan (5), $16,279 70-72-74-71_287 Brandt Snedeker (5), $16,279 72-70-75-70_287 Josh Teater (4), $15,987 68-75-72-73_288 Robert Garrigus (4), $15,768 69-74-72-74_289 Michael Gellerman (4), $15,768 71-70-73-75_289 Richard S. Johnson (4), $15,549 67-76-74-73_290 Andrew Putnam (4), $15,403 71-72-75-73_291 Adam Schenk (3), $15,257 73-70-71-78_292
Tennis
French Open
Sunday at Stade Roland Garros
