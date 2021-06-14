Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 25 .561 _ Philadelphia 32 31 .508 3 Atlanta 30 33 .476 5 Miami 29 36 .446 7 Washington 27 35 .435 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 27 .585 _ Milwaukee 38 27 .585 _ Cincinnati 32 31 .508 5 St. Louis 32 33 .492 6 Pittsburgh 23 41 .359 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 39 26 .600 1 San Diego 38 29 .567 3 Colorado 25 41 .379 15½ Arizona 20 46 .303 20½

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1 Miami 4, Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 10, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2 Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, San Francisco 0 Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0 Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2 San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 6, Miami 4 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3 Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 2-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 5-5), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (Wood 5-3), 9:45 p.m. Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _ Boston 39 27 .591 3 Toronto 33 30 .524 7½ New York 33 32 .508 8½ Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 24 .631 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 5½ Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½ Detroit 26 39 .400 15 Minnesota 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 40 27 .597 _ Houston 37 28 .569 2 Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6 Seattle 32 35 .478 8 Texas 25 41 .379 14½

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4 Toronto 7, Boston 2 Oakland 11, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7 Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2 Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings Minnesota 5, Houston 2 Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1 Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0 Toronto 18, Boston 4 Seattle 6, Cleveland 2 Houston 14, Minnesota 3 L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3 Oakland 6, Kansas City 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 0-5) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 25 10 .714 — Toledo (Detroit) 19 16 .543 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 18 17 .514 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 17 19 .472 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 15 20 .429 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 23 .343 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 23 11 .676 — Worcester (Boston) 23 13 .639 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 18 18 .500 6 Buffalo (Toronto) 17 17 .500 6 Rochester (Washington) 14 22 .389 10 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 24 11 .686 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 24 11 .686 — Jacksonville (Miami) 21 14 .600 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 18 18 .500 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 15 21 .417 9½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 13 20 .394 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 13 22 .371 11

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 9, Lehigh Valley 0, game 1 Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1, game 2 Scranton W/B 6, Buffalo 4, 10 innings Worcester 11, Syracuse 2 Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 7, 10 innings Durham 11, Charlotte 0 Toledo 3, Louisville 2 Memphis 6, Gwinnett 1 St. Paul 9, Omaha 5 Indianapolis 8, Nashville 1 Columbus 7, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Scranton W/B 8, Buffalo 0 Worcester 13, Syracuse 7 Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 3 Columbus 6, Iowa 3 Omaha 15, St. Paul 4 Indianapolis 7, Nashville 4 Memphis 7, Gwinnett 6 Toledo 10, Louisville 4 Charlotte 1, Durham 0 Norfolk at Jacksonville, ppd. to Aug. 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Columbus, noon Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 13 .629 — Portland (Boston) 20 16 .556 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 11 Hartford (Colorado) 11 25 .306 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 10 26 .278 12½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 9 .735 — Erie (Detroit) 23 12 .657 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 13 .629 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 14 .588 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 15 .583 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 23. 343 13½ Saturday’s Games
Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1 Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2 New Hampshire 4, Portland 2 Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4 Bowie 8, Binghamton 7 Reading 8, Hartford 1 Erie 5, Somerset 0

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 9, Portland 2 Bowie 10, Binghamton 0 Harrisburg 3, Richmond 2 Somerset 2, Erie 0 Reading 7, Hartford 4 Altoona 3, Akron 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas vs. Montreal

Monday, June 14: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, TBA x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay 0

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 2, Milwaukee 2

Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

Western Conference

Phoenix 4, Denver 0

Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118

Utah 2, L.A. Clippers 1

Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 3 .727 — New York 6 4 .600 1½ Atlanta 5 6 .455 3 Washington 4 6 .400 3½ Chicago 4 7 .364 4 Indiana 1 11 .083 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 10 2 .833 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½ Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½ Dallas 5 6 .455 4½ Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½ Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 83, Indiana 79 Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 64 Sunday’s Games Seattle 89, Connecticut 66 Atlanta 101, Washington 78 New York 85, Phoenix 83 Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

Sunday at Congaree Golf Club

Ridgeland, S.C.

Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71 Purse: $7.3 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000 68-69-68-68_273 Doc Redman (154), $411,233 65-72-70-67_274 Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233 68-70-70-66_274 Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233 65-66-68-75_274 Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233 71-68-67-68_274 Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233 69-71-66-68_274 Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233 66-72-69-67_274 Ryan Armour (83), $220,825 71-69-71-64_275 David Lipsky, $220,825 71-70-67-67_275 Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025 71-70-69-66_276 Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025 65-68-73-70_276 Pat Perez (68), $177,025 70-66-71-69_276 Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025 65-71-72-68_276 Harris English (53), $125,925 67-69-67-74_277 Will Gordon (53), $125,925 68-75-70-64_277 Tain Lee, $125,925 67-68-71-71_277 Wilco Nienaber, $125,925 68-68-74-67_277 Chez Reavie (53), $125,925 67-69-73-68_277 Beau Hossler (42), $86,505 71-71-68-68_278 Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505 69-72-68-69_278 Danny Lee (42), $86,505 67-73-67-71_278 Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505 69-68-71-70_278 Scott Piercy (42), $86,505 71-70-69-68_278 Seamus Power (42), $86,505 70-66-71-71_278 Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088 69-73-70-67_279 Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088 70-68-73-68_279 Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088 71-72-68-68_279 Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088 70-71-68-70_279 Bill Haas (32), $56,088 71-70-70-68_279 Ian Poulter (32), $56,088 68-72-69-70_279 Austin Cook (24), $44,621 70-69-70-71_280 Luke Donald (24), $44,621 71-69-67-73_280 Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621 68-74-71-67_280 C.T. Pan (24), $44,621 69-72-69-70_280 Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337 68-75-70-68_281 Sungjae Im (17), $33,337 75-68-71-67_281 Russell Knox (17), $33,337 71-71-71-68_281 Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337 72-69-75-65_281 Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337 70-71-71-69_281 Davis Thompson, $33,337 71-69-71-70_281 Broc Everett, $33,337 69-72-69-71_281 Bryson Nimmer, $33,337 68-75-67-71_281 Ben Taylor (17), $33,337 72-70-69-70_281 Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435 70-73-68-71_282 Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435 73-70-71-68_282 Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435 68-72-69-73_282 Scott Harrington (10), $22,435 70-71-67-74_282 Wes Roach (10), $22,435 64-77-67-74_282 Nick Taylor (10), $22,435 67-73-70-72_282 J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542 69-74-72-68_283 Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542 67-70-73-73_283 Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484 67-73-76-68_284 Sam Ryder (7), $17,484 67-74-68-75_284 Roger Sloan (7), $17,484 67-75-74-68_284 Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484 67-72-72-73_284 Rafael Campos (6), $17,009 73-70-70-72_285 Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717 68-73-75-70_286 Mark Hubbard (5), $16,717 71-71-74-70_286 Robby Shelton (5), $16,717 72-71-68-75_286 Chris Baker (5), $16,279 68-75-73-71_287 Tyler Duncan (5), $16,279 70-72-74-71_287 Brandt Snedeker (5), $16,279 72-70-75-70_287 Josh Teater (4), $15,987 68-75-72-73_288 Robert Garrigus (4), $15,768 69-74-72-74_289 Michael Gellerman (4), $15,768 71-70-73-75_289 Richard S. Johnson (4), $15,549 67-76-74-73_290 Andrew Putnam (4), $15,403 71-72-75-73_291 Adam Schenk (3), $15,257 73-70-71-78_292

Tennis

French Open

Sunday at Stade Roland Garros

Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Championship Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Women’s Doubles Championship Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Worcester (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Buck Farmer from Toledo. Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Toledo on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from Seattle. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RF Max Kepler to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Adam Lau to a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Deivy Grullon outright to Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Khris Davis on unconditional release waivers. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Dakota Chalmers outright to Tennessee (Double-A South). CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RH Mark Payton to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Aristides Aquino from the 60-day IL. Transferred CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 2B Jack Mayfield off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Reinstated LHP Trevor Rogers from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Miguel Rojas to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Acquired C/1B Lorenzo Quintana from Houston in exchange for cash considerations. NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Dellin Betances to St. Lucie (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Sent 2B Jeff McNeil to Brooklyn (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester (Triple-A East). COLLEGE VANDERBILT — Announced the retirement of track and field/cross country head coach Steve Keith.

Auto racing

Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday results 360 Sprint Cars – 21 Entries 25-Lap Joe Whitcomb Memorial: 1) Ryan Taylor 2) 77 Derek Locke 3) 47 Adam Carberry 4) 35 Jason Shultz 5) 9D Andy Best 6) 27 Mark Smith 7) 79 Jordan Thomas 8) 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 9) 66 Ryan Kissinger 10) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 11) 11T Mike Thompson 12) 28F Davie Franek 13) 67 Steve Glover 14) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 15) 9 Ryan Linder 16) 5Z Zach Burd 17) 2 Dave Axton 18) 22K Mike Koehler 19) 17 Jason Wagner 20) 19 Colby Womer 21) 38 Steve Buckwalter Heat Winners: Ryan Taylor, Davie Franek, Adam Carberry Dash Winner: Adam Carberry Time Trials: 1) 77 Derek Locke 17.560 2) 38 Steve Buckwalter 17.586 3) 47 Adam Carberry 17.676 4) 9D Andy Best 17.781 5) 35 Jason Shultz 17.789 6) 11T Mike Thompson 17.833 7) 7 Ryan Taylor 17.843 8) 79 Jordan Thomas 17.981 9) 67 Steve Glover 18.039 10) 2 Dave Axton 18.041 11) 28F Davie Franek 18.045 12) 5Z Zach Burd 18.047 13) 27 Mark Smith 18.048 14) 66 Ryan Kissinger 18.232 15) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 18.239 16) 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 18.323 17) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 18.486 18) 22K Mike Koehler 18.591 19) 19 Colby Womer 18.620 20) 17 Jason Wagner 18.648 21) 9 Ryan Linder 19.033 Limited Late Models – 16 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Devin Hart 2) 27 Jim Yoder 3) 22 Casey Steinhoff 4) 23 Todd Snook 5) 32 Ethan Beasom 6) 21M Matt Murphy 7) 99 Kyle Bachman 8) 27 Cayden Ranck 9) 11 Jake Buck 10) 49 Zach Fedorchik 11) 56 Chaz Buchinsky 12) 93 Steve Todorow 13) 2 Andrew Yoder 14) 15 Jared Miller 15) 12K Jared Fulkroad 16) 92 Shaun Lawton Heat Winners: Andrew Yoder, Devin Hart Roadrunners – 12 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 11 Keith Bissinger 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 992 Terry Kramer 4) 25 Nate Romig 5) 2 Adam Campbell 6) 12 Tom Underwood 7) 60 Jimmy Kessler 8) 75 Daren Rice 9) 75X Kevin Dobson 10) 28 Miranda Minium 11) 60K Keegan Strawser 12) 33 Curtis Lawton Heat Winners: Keith Bissinger, Jake Jones Clinton County Speedway Friday results Limited Late Models: 1. Andrew Yoder 2. Mike Smith 3. Jim Yoder 4. Nick Loffredo 5. Tim Luben 6. Joe Loffredo 7. Jeremey Ohl 8. Joe Lusk 9. Len Stroud Sr. 10. Denny Fourney DNS Kevin Probst Heat Races: Mike Smith and Jeremy Ohl Pro Stocks: 1. AJ Stroup 2. AY Schilling 3. Brandon Moser 4. Cory Long 5. Robert Tressler 6. Ray Rothfuss 7. Noah Jensen 8. Marc Bitler 9. Rich Fye 10. Bradley Benton 11. Gary Mellott 12. Rooster Peters 13. Chris Orwig Sr. 14. Logan Hile 15. Todd Geyer Sr. Heat Races: Noah Jensen and Brandon Moser 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Timmy Bitner 2. Sean McAndrew 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Brandon Spencer 5. Denny Rinehimer 6. Bobby Sanso 7. Nick Whitesel 8. Zachery Glass 9. Cody Siegel 10 Skeetz Hockenbrock 11. Troy Whitesel 12. Mick Schuckers 13. Wyatt Rotz 14. Hunter Zimmerman 15. Jake Jones 16. Logan Hammaker 17. Buddy Kramer 18. Matthew Dixson 19. Jaegen Keeney 20. Mitchell Holden 21. Levi Brungard 22. Dan Wertman 23. Shaun Musser 24. Doug Reinard DNS: Corey Stabley, Tyler Clowes, Mac Wert, Preston Phillips, Levi Brungard, Rachel Maurer, Rich DaMore, James Bigler, Sam Chamberlin, Ron Singley Heat Races: Wyatt Rotz, Brandon Spencer, Denny Rinehimer, & Timmy Bittner Consi — Matthew Dixon 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Trevor Teats 2. Josh Beamer 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Johnny Smith 5. Jeffrey Weaver 6. Cody Hauck 7. Dustin Roberts 8. Derek Swartz 9. Sierra Hauck 10. Bryce Harro 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Jeff Gyurina 13. Kyle Knopp 14. Cory Thorton 15. Eric Knopp 16. Ethan Spotts Heat Races: Trevor Teats and Sierra Hauck 4 Cylinders: 1. Chris Small 2. Blake Snyder 3. Jimmy Moyer 4. Jason Goss 5. Virgil Meyer 6. Maddox Smith 7. Larry Bechtol Jr. 8. Tyler Watson 9. Emily Brouse 10. Mike Hepler 11. Joshua Thompson 12. Hunter Flook 13. John Baney 14. John Bower 15. Joey Snook 16. Tim Muthler 17. Shawn Stahl 18. Jon Stringfellow 19. Keith Haagen 20. Kyle Strouse 21. Kris Orwig Jr. 22. Chloe Smith 23. Brett Shirk 24. Skyler Witchley DNS: Zach Rill, Dakota Hamilton, Scott Englert, Dylan Craft Heat Races: Keith Haagen, Jimmy Moyer, John Bower Consi – Skyler Witchley

