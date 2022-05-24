MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 13 .690 _
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 4½
Toronto 22 20 .524 7
Boston 19 22 .463 9½
Baltimore 18 25 .419 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 16 .619 _
Chicago 21 20 .512 4½
Cleveland 18 20 .474 6
Detroit 14 27 .341 11½
Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 16 .628 _
Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1
Texas 18 22 .450 7½
Seattle 18 25 .419 9
Oakland 17 27 .386 10½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 15 .659 _
Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8
Atlanta 19 23 .452 9
Miami 18 22 .450 9
Washington 14 29 .326 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _
St. Louis 24 18 .571 2½
Chicago 17 24 .415 9
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 9
Cincinnati 12 29 .293 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 13 .683 _
San Diego 27 14 .659 1
San Francisco 22 19 .537 6
Arizona 22 22 .500 7½
Colorado 19 22 .463 9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game
Monday's Games
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Houston 1
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Arizona 9, Kansas City 5
Tuesday's Games
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (García 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Washington 8, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3
Arizona 9, Kansas City 5
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2
Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2
Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT
Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT
Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2
Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1
Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1
Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT
Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3
Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 4, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1
Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0
Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2
Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2
Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT
Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3
Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2
Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Friday, May 20: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0
Sunday, May 22: N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 1
Tuesday, May 24: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1
Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1
Sunday, May 22: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1
Monday, May 23: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton 2, Calgary 1
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6
Friday, May 20: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3
Sunday, May 22: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1
Tuesday, May 24: Calgary at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA
x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado 3, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Saturday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Monday, May 23: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3
Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
x-Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA
x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192
WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206
Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229
Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231
Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218
Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270
Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244
Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194
Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204
Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228
Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185
Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200
Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192
Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203
San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223
Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Springfield 6, Charlotte 0
Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2
Laval 6, Rochester 1
Monday's Games
Laval 3, Rochester 1
Stockton 5, Colorado 0
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800 —
Washington 5 2 .714 —
Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 6 .250 3½
New York 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875 —
Dallas 4 2 .667 2
Seattle 3 3 .500 3
Phoenix 2 4 .333 4
Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4½
Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½
___
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 92, Indiana 70
Chicago 82, Washington 73
Monday's Games
Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
