MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 29 13 .690 _

Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 4½

Toronto 22 20 .524 7

Boston 19 22 .463 9½

Baltimore 18 25 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 26 16 .619 _

Chicago 21 20 .512 4½

Cleveland 18 20 .474 6

Detroit 14 27 .341 11½

Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 27 16 .628 _

Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1

Texas 18 22 .450 7½

Seattle 18 25 .419 9

Oakland 17 27 .386 10½

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 29 15 .659 _

Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8

Atlanta 19 23 .452 9

Miami 18 22 .450 9

Washington 14 29 .326 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _

St. Louis 24 18 .571 2½

Chicago 17 24 .415 9

Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 9

Cincinnati 12 29 .293 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 28 13 .683 _

San Diego 27 14 .659 1

San Francisco 22 19 .537 6

Arizona 22 22 .500 7½

Colorado 19 22 .463 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (García 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

NHL Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina 4, Boston 3

Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2

Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2

Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT

Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT

Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2

Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1

Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1

Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT

Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3

Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0

Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1

Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1

Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3

Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3

Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0

Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2

Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Colorado 4, Nashville 0

Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2

Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT

Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3

Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2

Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT

Friday, May 20: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0

Sunday, May 22: N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 1

Tuesday, May 24: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0

Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Sunday, May 22: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1

Monday, May 23: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6

Friday, May 20: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Sunday, May 22: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Tuesday, May 24: Calgary at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA

x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA

Colorado 3, St. Louis 1

Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Saturday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Monday, May 23: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

x-Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA

x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221

Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197

Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192

WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225

Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209

Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226

Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225

Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206

Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229

Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231

Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218

Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270

Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244

Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194

Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204

Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228

Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221

Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230

Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209

Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185

Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219

Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207

Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200

Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192

Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203

San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223

Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268

San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Springfield 6, Charlotte 0

Chicago 8, Milwaukee 2

Laval 6, Rochester 1

Monday's Games

Laval 3, Rochester 1

Stockton 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 4 1 .800 —

Washington 5 2 .714 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½

Chicago 3 2 .600 1

Indiana 2 6 .250 3½

New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 7 1 .875 —

Dallas 4 2 .667 2

Seattle 3 3 .500 3

Phoenix 2 4 .333 4

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4½

Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.