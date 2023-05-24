Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 15 .700 _ Baltimore 31 17 .646 3 New York 30 20 .600 5 Boston 26 23 .531 8½ Toronto 26 23 .531 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 24 .510 _ Detroit 21 25 .457 2½ Cleveland 21 27 .438 3½ Chicago 20 30 .400 5½ Kansas City 15 35 .300 10½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 30 18 .625 _ Houston 28 20 .583 2 Los Angeles 27 23 .540 4 Seattle 24 24 .500 6 Oakland 10 40 .200 21
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 19 .604 _ New York 25 24 .510 4½ Miami 24 25 .490 5½ Philadelphia 22 26 .458 7 Washington 20 28 .417 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 22 .542 _ Pittsburgh 25 23 .521 1 Chicago 21 26 .447 4½ St. Louis 22 28 .440 5 Cincinnati 20 28 .417 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 19 .620 _ Arizona 29 20 .592 1½ San Francisco 24 24 .500 6 San Diego 22 26 .458 8 Colorado 21 28 .429 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4 Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, Milwaukee 2 Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1 Seattle 11, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2 Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1 Kansas City 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Houston 0 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3 L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0 Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 5-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 3-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-5), 7:40 p.m. Boston (Paxton 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4 Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, Milwaukee 2 Colorado 5, Miami 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1 St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5 Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1 San Diego 7, Washington 4 Milwaukee 6, Houston 0 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3 Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 5, Miami 4
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 6-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1), 1:05 p.m. Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Matz 0-5) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-2), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-4), 7:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-5) at Colorado (Kauffmann 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 17: Miami 123, Boston 116 Friday, May 19: Miami 111, Boston 105 Sunday, May 21: Miami 128, Boston 102 Tuesday, May 23: Boston 116, Miami 99 Thursday, May 25: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 27: Boston at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 29: Miami at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceDenver 4, L.A. Lakers 0
Tuesday, May 16: Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126 Thursday, May 18: Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103 Saturday, May 20: Denver 119, L.A. Lakers 108 Monday, May 22: Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 3, Carolina 0
Thursday, May 18: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT Saturday, May 20: Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT Monday, May 22: Florida 1, Carolina 0 Wednesday, May 24: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. x-Friday, May 26: Florida at Carolina, TBA x-Sunday, May 28: Carolina at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 30: Florida at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 3, Dallas 0
