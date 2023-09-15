College
Women’s tennisDrew 8, Lycoming 1Note:
Senior Hiyori Iai won her first match of the season in a superset tiebreaker to lead the Warriors, who fell to Drew in Landmark Conference action at Brandon Park. Iai outlasted Kapriana Payami, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8, at No. 6 singles, coming back to complete the meet for the Warriors (0-3, 0-1 Landmark). Drew improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 Landmark.
Men’s tennisDrew 9, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell to Drew in Landmark Conference action at Brandon Park. Sophomores Josh Neidert and Domanick Young won four games in their No. 3 doubles match for Lycoming (0-1 overall and Landmark Conference) against Drew (3-0, 1-0).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 91 55 .623 _ Tampa Bay 91 57 .615 1 Toronto 80 67 .544 11½ Boston 74 73 .503 17½ New York 74 73 .503 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 77 70 .524 _ Cleveland 69 78 .469 8 Detroit 67 79 .459 9½ Chicago 56 91 .381 21 Kansas City 46 101 .313 31
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 83 64 .565 _ Texas 82 64 .562 ½ Seattle 81 65 .555 1½ Los Angeles 68 79 .463 15 Oakland 46 100 .315 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 50 .658 _ Philadelphia 79 67 .541 17 Miami 75 72 .510 21½ New York 68 78 .466 28 Washington 65 82 .442 31½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 64 .562 _ Chicago 78 69 .531 4½ Cincinnati 76 72 .514 7 Pittsburgh 69 78 .469 13½ St. Louis 65 81 .445 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 57 .607 _ Arizona 76 72 .514 13½ San Francisco 75 71 .514 13½ San Diego 69 78 .469 20 Colorado 53 92 .366 35 x-clinched division
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4 Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2 San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0 Texas 10, Toronto 0 Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3 Houston 6, Oakland 2 Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2 Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3 Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 9, Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 14-8) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Bello 12-8) at Toronto (Berríos 10-10), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Gray 8-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-13), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-8), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 9-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-6), 9:38 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6 St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0 Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3 N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1 Miami 2, Milwaukee 0 San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0 Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 4, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1 San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 12-4) at Miami (Cueto 1-4), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-4), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-5), 8:15 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30
West W L T Pct PF PA
