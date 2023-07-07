NEW BERLIN — As much as Mifflinburg’s Junior All-Stars tried to get something going against Selinsgrove in Thursday’s District 13 elimination bracket final, the hits just wouldn’t fall.
However, it wasn’t until towards the end of the contest that Mifflinburg’s bats started to come alive, but by then it was too little, too late.
Selinsgrove jumped out to a seven-run lead through the first three innings before it pulled away for a 9-1 victory at New Berlin’s Recreation Complex.
It was a tough way for Mifflinburg’s players to end the season, for sure.
“Yeah, it was super tough, especially since we’ve been working all year on this,” said Mifflinburg manager Ruben Casilla. “The older group of kids that we have, we’ve been with them all the way through minors, so this one is a little tough, because you want to see them move on.”
Selinsgrove took control of the game early thanks to a three-run first inning.
An RBI double by Mayson Spade, plus RBI singles from Aaron Witmer and Evan Gatewood keyed the first.
A balk and an error preceded an RBI single by Reece Dressler in the second to push the lead to 6-0 for Selinsgrove.
Mifflinburg’s deficit then grew to 7-0 in the third when Selinsgrove scored on a fielder’s choice.
“We had good hits, but we just couldn’t get the hits into the gaps,” said Casilla. “We couldn’t capitalize on maybe some of the baserunning, but other than that I think the boys did well, and they didn’t hang their heads.
“(The game) is like a roller coaster. You just got to find a balance point, and stay in the middle,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg got single hits in the third and fourth innings, but then in the fifth the team strung together a few walks to plate its first run.
Dylan Parrish drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Hunter Gessner with the team’s lone run. Gessner reached base with a two-out walk to get the run in motion.
“The bats came around (later in the game). We had that one spark, but we couldn’t capitalize though,” said Casilla.
Mifflinburg’s pitching also came around in the later innings as well.
Pitcher Liam Casilla, who entered in relief of starter Braxton Miller in the third, only gave up three more runs the rest of the way — one each in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
“I think Liam settled down on the mound. He found his zone and stayed within his pitches,” said Ruben Casilla, Liam’s father. “The biggest thing was just not to let our kids lose their heads. A lot of these games have been (won by 10 runs or more). Our last game was a 10-run game, but this one here, even though we lost, I think we went out on the (upswing).
“I’m proud of them for not giving up. That’s the biggest thing,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
And for the players coming back to the team next year, this game should serve as a learning experience.
“For the guys who are coming back (Mason Adams, Ethan Clark, Braxton Miller), I want them to use this as a tool to be leaders for the players coming in. We have some first-timers seeing this Junior All-Star play (for the first time), but they played well, especially Adams in left field,” said manager Casilla.
“Adams is a huge asset, but he’s one of our younger kids, so I’m excited for him next year. We also have a good group of kids coming up next year, so I think we should be pretty decent next year. I’m excited.”
District 13 Little League
Junior Division
Selinsgrove 9, Mifflinburg 1
Mifflinburg 000 010 0 — 1-3-3
Selinsgrove 331 011 x — 9-7-3
Braxton Miller, Liam Casilla (3) and Ethan Clark. Ben Snyder, Reece Dressler (3), Mayson Spade (5) and Aaron Witmer, Spade (5).
WP: Snyder. LP: Miller.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Casilla, walk; Dylan Parish, walk, RBI; Camryn Royer, 1-for-3; Hunter Gessner, walk, run scored; Alex Clark, 2-for-2, walk.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Jackson Dupuis, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; Dressler, 1-for-1, walk, RBI; Spade, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Witmer, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Tanner Fry, walk, RBI; Evan Gatewood, 1-for-3, RBI; Noah Ford, 2 walks; JT Welshans, 3 walks, 2 runs; Landon Hupp, 1-for-3, RBI; Snyder, run; Coy Arnold, 1-for-2, RBI, run.
American Legion playoffs
Berwick 3, Mifflinburg 2
BERWICK — Mifflinburg Post 410 rallied late, but the team came up just short of Berwick, which held on to take the win in an opening game of the Susquehanna Valley American Legion playoffs Thursday.
Mifflinburg (6-4) next hosts Sunbury/Norry in the double-elimination tournament at 5:30 p.m. today at the West End Field of Dreams.
Berwick (11-4) jumped on top 3-0 in the fifth, but in the sixth Mifflinburg made a go at the lead.
A leadoff triple to right by Zeb Hufnagle was followed by an RBI double to left from Zach Wertman, and then Lucas Whittaker hit an RBI single to right to bring home Wertman.
Jack Whittaker also hit a single in the inning to put Lucas Whittaker in scoring position, but Berwick pitcher Colton Rinehimer got a fielder’s choice and two strikeouts to end the threat.
Post 410 would put its first three batters on in the seventh (on a Tanner Zimmerman walk, a Hufnagle single and an intentional walk to Wertman) that loaded the bases, but Rinehimer buckled down to get the next three outs to end the game.
Hufnagle led Mifflinburg with a 4-for-4 day.
American Legion Playoffs
Berwick 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Berwick
Berwick 000 030 0 — 3-6-0
Mifflinburg 000 002 0 — 2-9-1
Colton Rinehimer and Luke Sult. Zach Wertman, Jack Whittaker (6) and Cyruss Scholvin.
WP: Rinehimer. LP: Wertman.
Top Berwick hitters: Thomas Andrews, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Jack Dacier, walk, run; Rinehimer, 1-for-3, walk; Emmitt Yost, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Sult, 1-for-3, walk; Brayden James, 1-for-4; Ryan Conklin, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Tanner Zimmerman, walk; Zeb Hufnagle, 4-for-4, triple, run scored; Wertman, 1-for-3, double, walk, RBI, run; Lucas Whittaker, 1-for-4, RBI; J. Whittaker, 1-for-4; Mason Schneck, 1-for-4; George Lloyd, 1-for-3.
